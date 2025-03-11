Space Norway selects Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) connectivity solution

OTTAWA, Canada and OSLO, Norway, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, and Space Norway, Northern Europe’s leading satellite operator, today announced the parties have signed a Term Sheet for Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) connectivity services.

Space Norway plans to integrate a multi-Gbps Telesat Lightspeed capacity pool into its services portfolio to provide secure, low-latency connectivity services for its defense, enterprise, maritime and land customers. The capacity pool, backed by Committed Information Rates (CIR) and a Service Level Agreement (SLA), will deliver maximum flexibility for Space Norway to tailor its service offerings. This includes prioritization of services and data rates to each remote site, and seamless modification of online services via Space Norway’s own infrastructure.

Designed from inception with a Zero-Trust Architecture and strict cybersecurity standards, the advanced Telesat Lightspeed network will provide resilient communications for Norway and its allied partners throughout the Arctic region, and meet mission-critical connectivity requirements for enterprise customers throughout the EMEA region and beyond.

“Space Norway found the Telesat Lightspeed network to be a natural next step in the continued evolution of our multi-orbit strategy. Its advanced architecture, including inter-satellite links and support of private landing stations, allows us to serve national requirements adhering to the strictest security and privacy standards,” commented Morten Tengs, Space Norway’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We are honored that Space Norway selected the Telesat Lightspeed network to deliver secure, resilient connectivity within their multi-orbit infrastructure strategy,” stated Dan Goldberg, Telesat’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Together, we will bring innovative space-based capabilities that enable defense and enterprise transformation, anywhere in the world.”

With the negotiations on the term sheet finalized, the parties expect to conclude definitive agreements by the second half of 2025.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn, X, or visit www.telesat.com.

About Space Norway

Space Norway is Northern Europe’s leading satellite operator and a key player in the European space industry. We provide advanced and reliable satellite solutions to governments, public and defence sectors, commercial maritime, land-based industries, and major broadcasters.

Our hybrid infrastructure, comprising satellites, teleports, fibre networks, and subsea cables, enables us to deliver critical connectivity services across Europe, the Arctic, Antarctic, the Middle East, and Africa.



With industry-leading expertise, agility, and a commitment to excellence, we remain at the forefront of innovation. Our objective is to harness space for security and commercial growth – enriching life and expanding possibilities.

Space Norway is owned by the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Fisheries.

Space Norway. Space for More.

Learn more about Space Norway by visiting spacenorway.com

Connect with Space Norway on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Telesat Media Contact:

W2 Communications

telesat@w2comm.com

Space Norway Media Contacts:

Sally Butler

Elaborate Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 1296 682403

Email: sbutler@elaboratecomms.com



Press contact at Space Norway:

Randi Ellingsen, Head of Communication and PR

Tel: +47 988 77 675

Email: randi.ellingsen@spacenorway.no

