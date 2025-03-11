Hexacopter Market to Reach USD 40,874 Million by 2035, Growing at 16.8% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

The Hexacopter market continues to accelerate rapidly with advancements in drone technology. It also responds to a growing demand for delivery services, aerial photography, and surveillance applications

Rockville, MD, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Hexacopter market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 7,327 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

A Hexacopter is a multirotor drone with six rotors. It is highly valued due to its major advantages, including being stable and redundant as well as carrying heavier payloads than a quadcopter. It leads to the delivery of packages and inspections through improved measures of security as well as data collection of superior quality. Due to the fact that technology continues evolving, they can be applied on changing industries and enriching operations, thus quite an essential tool for modern applications. The number of rotors a drone is fitted with signifies that it moves faster, much more powerful with a drift longer time of descent.

A Hexacopter is a relatively efficient drone due to having six engines and propellers. Hexacopters are best to operate in prolonged flight missions with enhanced capabilities of carrying and supporting other equipment for better visual data.

The global Hexacopters market is increasing due to the availability of easily assembled assemblies with increased payload capacity and wide-ranging applications in the defence and commercial sectors. Drone rotors of Hexacopters work independently, changing the relative speed of each rotor to acquire the desired torque and thrust for lifting a drone.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Hexacopter market is projected to grow at 8% CAGR and reach USD 40,874 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 32,224 million growing at a CAGR of 8% between 2025 to 2035

growing at a CAGR of between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 2% in 2035

in 2035 Inspection & maintenance under application are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% creating an absolute $ opportunity of USD 6,052.5 million between 2025 and 2035

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2025 and 2035 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 15,014 million collectively

“For respective applications of UAVs, each one of the end-use industries requires advanced and appropriate drones along with accessories.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Hexacopter Market:

Key industry participants like Acecore Technologies; AirRobot; Ascending Technologies; ATYges Engineering; Aurelia Technologies Inc; AutoCopter Corporation; BLUE BEAR; Challenger Aerospace & Defense; Elistair; FalconViz; MikroKopter; RAD? CO; Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development CO., LTD; Vision Aerial, Inc.; Yuneec Holding Ltd. etc. are driving the hexacopter industry.

Market Development

The hardware manufacturers of UAVs are also focusing on the development of their own sensors, software, and radars that push the third party producers out of the market. All these factors broaden the scope of the drone market, including the Hexacopters.

On July 2024, North Carolina’s Forsyth Country, plans to deploy drones that can reach patients several minutes before traditional first responders, who will address the critical time factor in cardiac emergencies. Drones successfully delivered automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to out-of-hospital cardiac arrests may enhance survival rates as it reduces the response time. Drones are capable of flying at 60 mph, these drones represent a growing trend in using drone technology for emergency medical responses, with similar programs emerging across the U.S. and internationally.

Hexacopter Industry News:

UAV hardware manufacturers are increasingly developing their own sensors, software, and radars, reducing reliance on third-party producers and expanding the scope of the drone market, including Hexacopters. This shift is driving innovation and enhancing drone capabilities across various applications. In September 2024, Acecore Technologies partnered with Drone Rescue Systems to improve drone safety by integrating parachute systems into Acecore's platforms, such as Noa and Zoe. This collaboration ensures compliance with the stringent safety regulations of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), enhancing the reliability of drone operations.

Meanwhile, in January 2024, Russia unveiled the MiS-35 Hexacopter drone, designed with advanced technology to autonomously return to its launch point in the event of communication failure. The modern design of the MiS-35 Hexacopter enhances operational security and efficiency, making it a valuable addition to Russia’s growing UAV capabilities. These developments highlight the continuous advancements in drone technology, with a strong focus on safety, autonomy, and expanded functionality.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Hexacopter market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Payload (Less Than 5Kg, 5-10 Kg, and Above 10 Kg), Drone Type (Consumer/Civil, Commercial, and Military), Application (Filming & Photography, Inspection & Maintenance, Mapping & Surveying, Precision Agriculture, Surveillance & Monitoring, Others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

