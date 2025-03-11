Asanti and Atos Reinforce Partnership with Long Term Contract Extension

Scotland’s Only Fully Diverse, Dual-Fed Powered Data Centre at Heart of Renewed Agreement to Benefit Public and Private Sector Customers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atos, a Global Digital Service provider, and Asanti Datacentres Ltd, a leading UK data centre provider, announced today a long-term rolling extension of their strategic partnership, building on the initial 2022 agreement. This new agreement significantly increases Asanti’s capacity within the Atos Livingston data centre, adding additional capacity to its UK footprint.The Livingston data centre is Scotland’s only dual-fed power-supplied data centre, providing fully independent, diverse high-voltage supplies to all racks, including Transformer, Switchboard, and UPS systems. With the capability to achieve Tier III compliance and a low PUE, it offers a highly secure and energy-efficient environment for mission-critical IT services."This partnership ensures Asanti can continue to provide critical, resilient and reliable data centre infrastructure solutions," commented Mike Astle, Head of Service and Delivery at Atos UK&I. "With the growing demand for secure and high-performance IT environments, our Livingston facility is well-positioned to support Asanti in delivering cutting-edge solutions to the Scottish market customers. We are committed to providing the highest levels of availability and reliability, ensuring organisations can operate without disruption and with confidence in their digital future."Stewart Laing, CEO of Asanti Data Centres Limited, added, “This enhanced, long-term agreement with Atos not only reinforces our long-standing partnership but also unlocks exciting new business opportunities. The Atos Livingston data centre is Scotland’s most resilient, secure and energy-efficient data centre, offering the only fully independent, diverse dual-fed power supply to all racks. Our partnership guarantees the highest level of power resilience for customers across both the public and private sectors, meeting the growing demand for scalable and secure colocation and cloud solutions.”The Atos Livingston data centre, paired with Asanti’s Hamilton data centre, provides an ideal solution for local disaster recovery requirements. It creates a highly robust and geographically diverse solution for customers, particularly in finance and healthcare, as well as public sector organisations seeking enterprise-grade colocation-specific or hybrid cloud services solutions.This continued partnership underscores Atos and Asanti's shared commitment to providing best-in-class data centre solutions, reinforcing their ability to support digital transformation across the public and private sectors in Scotland and beyond.”About Asanti Data Centres LimitedAsanti is a colocation data centre provider established by a management team experienced in designing, deploying, and managing data centres.Asanti operates six data centres across the UK, strategically selecting locations for optimal network coverage and power availability and enabling accessible disaster recovery options. These paired locations serve as excellent business-live and disaster recovery options for critical IT infrastructure. Each facility is supported by a 99.998% uptime SLA and powered by 100% certified green energy.With a strong commitment to innovation, Asanti ensures its secure data centres are optimised for performance, making them well-suited to host solutions for all market sectors. These facilities accommodate traditional IT infrastructure and hybrid cloud solutions to meet diverse business needs.Flexibility is a core aspect of Asanti’s approach. It offers fixed-fee and pay-as-you-go (PAYG) commercial models for power and connectivity. This enables organisations to explore opportunities to reduce OPEX and achieve more predictable costs.Asanti Data Centres Limited is focused on delivering quality regional/edge data centre solutions for today's and tomorrow's businesses.About AtosAtos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 82,000 employees and annual revenues of circa € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonisation services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonised digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.Atos's purpose is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education, and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers, employees, and members of societies at large to live, work, and develop sustainably in a safe and secure information space.For further information, please contact:Tessa David, Head of Media & Reputationtessa.david.external@atos.net+44 (0)7947 755 911

