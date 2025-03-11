Adventure Motorcycle Market to Roar to USD 64.5 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Global Tourism & Off-Road Demand

Growth of adventure tourism industry around the globe and rise in disposable income drive the growth of the global adventure motorcycle market.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Adventure Motorcycle Market by Engine Capacity (less than 500cc, 500-1000cc, and more than 1000cc), Application (Off-road, and On-road): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the adventure motorcycle industry size generated $31.8 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $64.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14786 Prime determinants of growthGrowth of adventure tourism industry, and rise in disposable income drive the growth of the global adventure motorcycle market. However, low cost and advancement in commuter motorcycles and High cost of adventure motorcycle restricts the market growth. Moreover, integration of digital technologies, and demand for light weight & agile designs in the adventure motorcycle market presents new opportunities in the coming years.These motorcycles are appreciated in the off-road motorcycle industry because they have all of the components to tackle rocky and difficult terrain and have more comfortable riding seats than off-road motorcycles. Riders who love to travel on the road choose adventure bikes since they have rider assistance and the capability and large wheelbase to carry a pillion with luggage. The versatility and capacity to handle a variety of terrain with ease make adventure motorcycles grown popular all around the globe. Motorcycles give riders the flexibility to explore and experience new adventures, whether it's a long-distance road trip or an off-road expedition with riding aids that provide the rider with confidence and safety.For instance in September 2023 BMW launched its flagship adventure motorcycle BMW R 1300 GS in $19,890 and motorcycle is loaded with rider assistance feature with the BMW’s new 1300cc boxer engine. One of the standout technological features of the BMW R 1300 GS is its advanced suspension system. Equipped with Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment), with this system bike automatically adjusts the suspension based on the road conditions and the rider's preferences. This ensures optimal comfort and stability, whether cruising on smooth highways or tackling rough off-road trails. Another impressive feature is the bike's intelligent traction control system. With the Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), the BMW R GS 1300 provides excellent grip and stability, even in challenging terrains. The system constantly monitors various components and parameters that includes the wheel speed, throttle input, and lean angle to deliver the perfect amount of power to the rear wheel, maximizing traction and minimizing the risk of wheel spin.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14786 Another feature Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR) is integrated into the traction control system of the motorcycles. It monitors and regulates the drag torque applied to the rear wheel to maintain stability and prevent wheel lock-up during rapid deceleration or throttle changes, enhancing safety and control in challenging driving conditions such as in off-road terrains. The BMW R GS 1300 also comes with a host of convenience features that includes a keyless ride system, enabling riders to start and stop the bike without fumbling for keys.In addition to its technological prowess, the BMW R GS 1300 boasts a powerful engine that delivers impressive performance. With its 1300cc, the bike generates an exhilarating amount of power, allowing riders to effortlessly accelerate and reach high speeds.Growing adventure tourism industry and rise in disposable income supplement the growth of the adventure motorcycle market . However, low cost and advancement in commuter motorcycles and high cost of adventure motorcycle are expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, integration of digital technologies and demand for light weight and agile designs are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the market.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-motorcycle-market/purchase-options Leading Market Players: -KTM AGDucati Motor Holding S.p.A.TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLESBMW AGYamaha Motor Co., Ltd.Honda Motor Co., Ltd.Harley-DavidsonKawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.Suzuki Motor CorporationEicher Motors Ltd.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global adventure motorcycle market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant position in different regions. 