Dubi Lever, Gilat CTO Appointed New WAVE Consortium Board Chair, Leading Next Phase of SATCOM Virtualization

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a global leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services and Waveform Architecture for Virtualized Ecosystems (WAVE) Consortium are proud to announce the appointment of Dubi Lever, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Gilat Satellite Networks, as the new Chair of the WAVE Board. Lever, who brings over 27 years of experience at Gilat, steps into this role with a clear vision for advancing the WAVE mission: transforming the satellite communications (SATCOM) industry through open, interoperable, and virtualized networks.

Formed under the auspices of IEEE-ISTO, WAVE comprises leading companies, government agencies, and research institutions working together to establish standardized architectures and specifications for waveform virtualization. WAVE’s foundational goal is to ensure that next-generation SATCOM networks can take advantage of commodity hardware and novel software approaches, achieving greater agility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. As the WAVE Board Chair, Lever will lead strategic initiatives to strengthen cross-industry collaboration, streamline technology adoption, and accelerate the consortium’s efforts to create innovative solutions that serve both commercial and defense markets.

“We are excited to have Dubi Lever’s passion and success help drive WAVE forward,” said Dr. Juan Deaton, Executive Director of the WAVE Consortium. “Dubi’s proven leadership in SATCOM technologies and track record of innovation at Gilat will be instrumental. We look forward to working together as WAVE moves into future success.”

“The hardware abstraction layer marks the next step in actualizing WAVE’s mission,” said Dubi Lever, Chief Technology Officer at Gilat. “By allowing multiple waveforms to be deployed seamlessly on common hardware, we bring new flexibility and readiness to commercial and defense customers who demand greater efficiency and faster adaptability. This project directly aligns with our longstanding vision at Gilat, where open standards and reprogrammable solutions are key to driving better performance at lower costs.”

About WAVE

Waveform Architecture for Virtualized Ecosystems (WAVE), created under the auspices of IEEE-ISTO, envisions a future where SATCOM networks are built on agile, scalable, and cost-effective commodity platforms, facilitating rapid innovation and more competitive offerings. The consortium includes prominent players in commercial and government sectors, working together to define and implement an interoperable environment for next-generation waveform virtualization. For membership details and more information, visit waveconsortium.org .

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Together with our wholly-owned subsidiaries—Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu—we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com .

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect Gilat’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and Yemen and the instability in the middle east; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Gilat’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Gilat undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks

Hagay Katz, Chief Products and Marketing Officer

hagayk@gilat.com

Alliance Advisors:

GilatIR@allianceadvisors.com

Phone: +1 212 838 3777

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.