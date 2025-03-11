VIETNAM’S BRANDED RESIDENCES BY MASTERISE HOMES LISTED ON CHRISTIE’S INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE’S GLOBAL PLATFORM

Masterise Homes and S&S Christie’s International Real Estate celebrate their strategic partnership at a signing ceremony on March 11, 2025. Grand Marina, Saigon – Vietnam’s first-ever branded residences, located on the historic Ba Son waterfront. The Rivus – one of fewer than 20 exclusive Elie Saab-branded estates and residences worldwide, featuring Vietnam’s first designated marina.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vietnam’s Masterise Homes, renowned for its one-of-a-kind portfolio featuring a collection of branded residences in Southeast Asia, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with S&S Christie’s International Real Estate (S&S CIRE). Through this strategic collaboration, Masterise Homes will showcase its full range of premium and branded residences on Christie’s prestigious global platform, making Vietnam’s luxury real estate and branded residences accessible worldwide. S&S CIRE represents Christie’s International Real Estate in Vietnam through a strategic partnership with S&S Group, a conglomerate with over a decade of expertise in the ultra-luxury sector.Christie’s listing of Masterise Homes’ portfolio on its International Real Estate platform not only affirms the developer’s world-class quality and enduring value but also establishes Vietnam as a significant player in the global luxury real estate market.At the announcement event, Masterise Homes highlighted their selected projects in Vietnam now featured on CIRE’s global network, including:• Grand Marina Saigon: The world’s largest Marriott-branded residential project, featuring both Marriott and JW Marriott Residences, located in the historic Ba Son area of Saigon (District 1, Ho Chi Minh City). These pioneering branded residences set a new standard for luxury living in Vietnam.• The Rivus: Asia’s first riverfront villas inspired by Haute Couture. These exclusive Elie Saab-branded villas—121 unique units out of 500 worldwide— are located in District 9, Ho Chi Minh City, and feature Vietnam’s first designated marina, delivering an unmatched living experience.• SOHO (The Global City): A dynamic townhouse zone within The Global City, Ho Chi Minh City’s new downtown and a rising icon in Southeast Asia. Designed by Foster+Partners, SOHO is Vietnam’s only townhouse of its kind, blending exceptional living with commercial value.Vietnam is rapidly emerging as a global hub for luxury branded residences, driven by a projected GDP growth of 6.5% in 2025 (IMF) and a flourishing affluent class, with the number of UHNWIs in Vietnam increased by 2.4% in 2023 (from 735 to 752 individuals), and it is forecasted to grow by 30% from 2023 to 2028 (approximately 6% per year on average) ( Knight Frank, 2024 ). This economic dynamism is also attracting a rising number of foreigners to reside in the country. As of 2023, approximately 100,000 expatriates were living and working in Vietnam.Priced 30-40% below regional peers like Thailand or Singapore (Mordor Intelligence) , Vietnam’s luxury market promises exceptional value and annual capital appreciation of 10-15%, outpacing many competitors with recent price growth of 9-15% in major cities.The Vietnam Luxury Residential Real Estate Market size in terms of transaction value is also projected to grow from $4.14 billion in 2025 to $7.84 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.65% ( Mordor Intelligence ). This makes Vietnam an irresistible opportunity for astute global investors.Masterise Homes has spearheaded the development and introduction of branded and premium residential properties in Vietnam, collaborating with global icons such as JW Marriott International, Elie Saab, The Ritz-Carlton and Foster+Partners. From design and construction to operations, every project meets rigorous branded international standards, with prime locations—such as city-center landmarks or rare waterfront sites—enhancing their exclusivity.This partnership marks a pivotal moment: Vietnam’s leading developer of branded residences joins forces with the global authority in luxury real estate. Together, they aim to elevate Vietnam’s properties onto the world stage, connecting discerning global buyers to some of the world’s most valuable assets and offering an unparalleled experience to luxury homebuyers and sellers worldwide.Tu Le, Chief Operation Officer at S&S Group, stated: "Christie's International Real Estate is proud to consistently uphold the highest standards when selecting listings, reflecting Christie's 250-year legacy of presenting high-value assets to global clients. Each property must embody luxury, uniqueness, and rarity, ranging from beachfront villas and historic castles to modern apartments and bespoke estates. The selection of properties for listing by S&S CIRE in Vietnam also adheres to global standards for property evaluation and appraisal, as well as S&S Group's vision for delivering excellence and brand distinction."Nguyen Thi Minh Phuong, Chief of Business Development (South Region) at Masterise Homes, added: “Luxury real estate is no longer just an asset—it’s a lifestyle, an investment, and a symbol of prestige for the global elite. With Vietnam’s rapid economic growth and stable outlook, our properties offer sustainable value and unmatched potential. Through this partnership with S&S Christie’s International Real Estate’s, we are proud to present these exceptional assets to the world’s most sophisticated buyers.”------Christie’s International Real Estate was established in 1995, originating from the iconic Christie’s auction house, which has captivated a global audience of art collectors and luxury consumers since 1766. Christie’s International Real Estate maintains a close partnership with the auction house, creating unique synergies between the worlds of high-end real estate, art, and luxury goods.S&S Christie’s International Real Estate (S&S CIRE) proudly represents Christie’s International Real Estate in Vietnam through a strategic partnership with S&S Group, a conglomerate with over a decade of expertise in the ultra-luxury sector, including watches, automotive, arts, fashion and real estate. S&S Group is dedicated to delivering exceptional services, ensuring the highest standards of care, premium support, and unparalleled customer service throughout customers’ ownership journey.-----

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.