Organic Pigments Market Poised for Substantial Revenue Growth Through 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global organic pigments market is set to experience substantial growth, driven by increasing demand from the pharmaceutical and plastic packaging industries. According to a report by Allied Market Research, titled "Organic Pigments Market by Type (Azo Pigments, Phthalocyanine Pigments, High Performance Pigments (HPPs), Alizarin, Arylide, Others), by End Use Industry (Paints and Coatings, Automotive, Plastics, Printing Inks, Packaging, Textile, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031", the market was valued at $5.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12122 Key Growth DriversThe market’s expansion is fueled by:- Rising Demand from Pharmaceuticals & Plastic Packaging – Organic pigments are widely used in these industries for their superior color properties and eco-friendly nature.- Increased Adoption of Bio-Based Paints & Coatings – Growing environmental awareness is pushing industries toward sustainable alternatives.- Growing Demand for High-Performance Pigments (HPPs) – These pigments are increasingly used in the automotive and cosmetics industries due to their enhanced durability and vibrant color quality.However, high costs associated with organic pigments could pose a challenge. Nevertheless, the booming construction industry presents lucrative opportunities for market expansion.Segment Highlights:-High-Performance Pigments (HPPs) to Lead Market Growth:Among the different types of organic pigments, high-performance pigments (HPPs) held the largest market share in 2021 and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for durable and weather-resistant pigments in automotive manufacturing and cosmetics industries is a key factor driving this growth.Printing Inks Segment Dominates the End-Use Industry:The printing inks segment emerged as the leading application area in 2021, owing to their widespread use in flexographic, intaglio, and screen printing. Meanwhile, the paints and coatings segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%, driven by escalating demand from the automotive and construction sectors.Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads the Market:The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global organic pigments market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% through 2031. This growth is attributed to the rising demand from automotive manufacturing, packaging, and construction industries.Key Market Players:Leading companies shaping the global organic pigments market include:- BASF SE- LANXESS- Synthesia A.S.- Clariant- Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited- TOYOCOLOR CO., LTD- DIC Corporation- Sun Chemical- Trust Chem Co. Ltd.- Ferro CorporationThese companies are actively engaged in strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-pigments-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

