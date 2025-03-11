Klean Industries and Viva Energy Advances Sustainability with Tire Recycling Initiative at Geelong Refinery

Viva Energy & Klean Industries Tyre Recycling Process Infographic

Klean and Viva have partnered to launch a tire recycling initiative at the Geelong Refinery to transform end-of-life tires into valuable and circular resources.

By transforming end-of-life tyres into valuable resources, we are not only reducing waste but also pioneering new paths for low-carbon fuel production.” — Lachlan Pfeiffer, Viva Energy Chief Strategy Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klean Industries Inc (“Klean”), a leading provider of technologies and circular solutions in resource recovery and the advanced recycling sector, is pleased to announce it has taken the first step towards developing a tire recycling facility in Melbourne that would be able to process up to 80,000 tonnes of used tires per year, diverting them from landfills and contributing to the manufacture of lower-carbon fuels.Klean Industries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Viva Energy Australia to collaborate on a pre-feasibility study to establish a tire recycling facility to recover sustainable resources.The tire recycling facility will extract three key products from end-of-life tires (“ELT”):*** Recovered carbon black (rCB): used in the manufacture of new tires, rubber products, and plastics;*** Steel: for metal recycling; and*** Biogenic pyrolysis oil: that will be processed through Geelong Refinery to produce low-carbon intensity fuels. Klean Industries is a global leader using advanced technologies to convert waste into valuable resources. It specializes in recovering resources derived from end-of-life tyres, non-recycled plastics, and other waste materials.Viva Energy selected Klean Industries as a partner due to its proven expertise and innovative recycling technologies, which align with Viva Energy’s commitment to sustainability and the establishment of a circular economy.Viva Energy Chief Strategy Officer Lachlan Pfeiffer said this project marks a critical step in a new role the Geelong Refinery could play in the future.“This partnership with Klean Industries is an important development for Viva Energy as we continue to explore new pathways to a more sustainable future for our refinery,” he said. “By transforming end-of-life tyres into valuable resources, we are not only reducing waste but also pioneering new paths for low-carbon fuel production. This project demonstrates our determination to develop a circular economy and deliver environmental and economic benefits for the community.”“Klean Industries is excited to join in a strategic partnership with Viva Energy to effectively address the end-of-life tyre crisis in Australia,” said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc. “Together, we are poised to transform used tyres into sustainable products that fulfill the growing demand for sustainable low-carbon fuels and raw materials. Together, we are making a difference and leading the way towards a more sustainable future!”Viva Energy is importing to the Geelong Refinery a shipment of tyre pyrolysis oil produced using Klean’s innovative technology. This is an important step in proving the refinery’s processing of tyre pyrolysis oil at scale and another significant milestone in Viva Energy’s co-processing trials, demonstrating the company’s commitment to creating lower-carbon fuels and products.If this project proceeds, it will expand the suite of alternative feedstocks utilized at the refinery through co-processing, cementing the facility’s role in Australia’s circular economy and reducing waste going to landfill.Over the last two months, Viva Energy has announced several innovative projects to utilize alternative feedstocks made from soft plastics, tallow, and used cooking oil at the refinery. These projects are good for the environment and establish a new future for the refinery, supporting jobs and the local economy.About Viva EnergyViva Energy (ASX: VEA) is a leading convenience retailer, commercial services, and energy infrastructure business with a history spanning more than 120 years in Australia. The Group operates a convenience and fuel network of almost 900 stores across Australia and supplies fuels and lubricants to a total network of nearly 1,500 service stations.Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria. It also operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals, polymers, and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and about 80 airports and airfields across the country.About Klean IndustriesKlean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience designing, engineering, and manufacturing top-quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services result from combined expertise in recycling design, resource recovery, waste management, and energy generation projects. Our global project management experience secures schedules and budgets, enabling projects to be completed in less time and at a lower cost.Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce premium fuels, recovered carbon, and green hydrogen from various feedstocks. Our know-how and technical skills provide specialization in building projects using advanced thermal conversion technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization that transform end-of-life tires, non-recycled plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new clean-tech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. 