Official welcome ceremony was held for President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova

An official welcome ceremony was held in Baku for Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the North Macedonia's President in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, welcomed Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of North Macedonia.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the North Macedonia's President.

The national anthems of the Republic of North Macedonia and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova to the accompaniment of a military march.

The Presidents posed for official photographs.