Adventure Box Technology Provides Corporate Update

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adventure Box Technology AB (STO: ADVBOX) ("Adventure Box" or "the Company") has issued a Corporate Update to Shareholders from Duncan McIntyre, CEO.

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to share recent developments at Adventure Box Technology AB, including an update on our previously announced planned acquisitions and our financing plans.

Pending Acquisitions Update

Blok Sports LLC and Sparx Technologies as announced on February 5, 2025: We are finalizing the Share Purchase Agreement and expect to sign and close these transactions this month. As previously mentioned, this is an all equity purchase with the majority of the consideration paid out over the next 4 years to minimize dilution to current shareholders. This transaction remains subject to approval at a coming EGM. Read More

RWB Smart Solutions Inc. as announced on February 18, 2025: We are completing our due diligence and have begun discussions with acquisition debt providers. This acquisition will add over $20 million in Revenue and $10 million of EBITDA to the Company, while providing unique intellectual property. This transaction remains subject to approval at a coming EGM. Read More

Zefr Media as announced on February 11, 2025: We are finalizing the Intellectual Property Purchase Agreement and expect to close in April 2025. This transaction remains subject to approval at a coming EGM. Read More

Project Quantum as announced on March 4, 2025: We intend to finalize the final corporate structure of the acquisition this week and execute the Share Purchase Agreement in the next few weeks. This acquisition will add over $12 million in revenue and $4.5 million EBITDA to the Company. This acquisition is a combination of shares and cash, which we intend to fund with debt financing to minimize dilution to shareholders. This transaction remains subject to approval at a coming EGM. Read More

Combined, the above acquisitions will add over $40 million in revenue and $15 million of EBITDA to the Company’s operations based on their unaudited 2024 financial information.

Financing Update

As mentioned above, we are currently in discussions with several financial institutions to provide an acquisition debt facility to close the above acquisitions and for use for future potential targets. With the low total Debt/EBITDA ratios of the Company after these acquisitions, we are highly confident in our ability to receive acquisition debt and limit unnecessary dilution to shareholders.

The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Lion Gaming Group Inc., has also secured a debt line of credit for up to US$1 million to support the Company’s operations until the above acquisitions have been financed and closed, as announced on March 4, 2025. This funding will provide the flexibility needed to support ongoing operations and fuel the expansion of our B2C gaming brands while we finalize the transformative acquisitions above. Read More

Strategy

As previously mentioned, Adventure Box will be moving aggressively to expand in the global iGaming sector through acquisition and development. The existing iGaming market is broken down into B2C and B2B companies with each facing their own opportunities and challenges. While we do not want to discuss these specifics, these dynamics lead to an incredible opportunity for consolidation in the small and medium sized marketplace through integrating technologies, products, licenses and management talent.

As indicated by the announced acquisitions, targets will fall into very specific categories to create significant accretive benefits:

i) Strong Cash Flow Positive B2C Companies ii) Proprietary Intellectual Property and/or Products iii) Strong Foothold in High-Potential Markets

At Adventure Box, we have significant experience in executing consolidation strategies and the global iGaming Sector is growing at an exponential rate. The above strategy will lead to growing revenues, strong earnings, and position us to build a global brand in the iGaming sector.

You can also get more details from investor presentations I gave last week in the following links:

Redeye iGaming Event

Impala Nordic - Adventure Box CEO Interview

Sincerely,

Duncan McIntyre

CEO

For more information please contact:

Duncan McIntyre, CEO

Adventure Box Technology AB (publ)

d.mcintyre@adventurebox.com

+1 (778) 996-3596

About Adventure Box

Adventure Box is pioneering next-generation digital solutions and transformative growth through an acquisition-driven strategy. Our recent acquisition of Lion Gaming has broadened our technological capabilities and enhanced our service offerings, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and operational excellence. Building on that success, we have entered other strategic letters of intent to acquire key industry players, including Blok Sports and Sparx Technologies, Zefr Media and RWB Smart Solutions Inc, to further expand our market reach and technological portfolio. These initiatives are designed to integrate advanced platforms and deep industry expertise, create significant operational synergies, and unlock new revenue streams. At Adventure Box, we are dedicated to delivering superior value to our customers and stakeholders, positioning ourselves as a leader in the rapidly evolving iGaming industry.

Adventure Box is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ADVBOX and ISIN code SE0012955276. Berg Securities is the Company's Certified Adviser and can be reached via e-mail ca@bergssecurities.se and telephone +46 739 49 62 50

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.