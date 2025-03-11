Across America Insurance Services Leverages IntellectAI’s Purple Fabric to Enhance Underwriting Accuracy

The transportation insurance organization selects IntellectAI’s Magic Submission and Xponent platforms for loss analysis and underwriting accuracy

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntellectAI, an Insurtech Transformation Partner with end-to-end, AI and data-powered underwriting solutions from Intellect Design Arena, announced a partnership with Across America Insurance Services to drive underwriting accuracy and efficiency with loss run extraction and analysis solutions. The wholesale insurance provider is IntellectAI’s most recent customer for Magic Submission and Xponent, built on IntellectAI’s proprietary Purple Fabric platform.

Powered by Purple Fabric, Intellect’s AI platform, Magic Submission is an ingestion and extraction tool designed to streamline insurance submissions, enhancing operational efficiency and accuracy for carriers, brokers, agents and MGAs. The company’s AI-powered underwriting solution, Xponent, is designed to boost underwriter efficiency and consistency for commercial and specialty insurers, enabling faster and more accurate underwriting outcomes.

“I believe automation will help underwriters reduce administrative tasks and focus on the most important aspect of insurance, the people on the other side of the policy,” said Across America CEO Harish Kapur. “IntellectAI is helping us do so by providing an accurate and clear analysis of loss run data with Magic Submission and Xponent to help our underwriters make better-informed decisions. We look forward to a successful relationship with IntellectAI, progressing the insurance space toward a more efficient future.”

Across America is a wholesale insurance provider based in Riverside, California, serving the specific needs of the transportation industry. Founded in 2015, Across America Insurance was structured to help agencies grow profitably and sustainably.

The wholesaler said it chose IntellectAI to address its biggest pain point in the underwriting process: processing Loss Runs. With Magic Submission’s loss runs extraction technology, powered by GenAI and built on Intellect’s Purple Fabric AI platform, Across America can process the thousands of loss runs they receive annually with nearly 100% accuracy. Magic Submission can process these documents in the various formats they are received in a fraction of the current time required. Additionally, using Xponent’s dashboards, Across America’s underwriters can visualize and analyze this loss data, enabling faster and smarter underwriting decisions.

Commenting about the new win, Banesh Prabhu, CEO, IntellectAI, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Across America as a new customer to Magic Submission and Xponent. As a niche MGA, they are an example of the organizations for whom we are designing our products. Our mission is to revolutionize the commercial insurance industry, and partnering with forward-thinking MGAs like Across America Insurance Services is a significant step toward achieving this goal.”

About Across America

Across America Insurance Services is a unique wholesale insurance provider, serving the specific needs of the commercial transportation and trucking industry. Founded in 2015 by Harish and Rajni Kapur, Across America Insurance was structured to help agencies grow profitably and sustainably. With nearly three decades of commercial insurance experience and a specialization in the transportation industry, Across America focuses on developing custom solutions to fit the needs of each insured. For more information on Across America and the services and coverages Across America can offer visit: https://acrossamericainsurance.com/.

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is an enterprise-grade financial technology leader, providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions across fifty-seven countries. Intellect’s revolutionary First Principles Thinking-based Enterprise Connected Intelligence Platform, eMACH.ai, is the most comprehensive, composable, and intelligent open finance platform in the world. With an impressive array of 386 microservices, 650 events, and over 2015 APIs, eMACH.ai enables financial institutions to design and deploy future-ready technology solutions that provide a significant global competitive edge.

With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through four lines of business: Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), IntellectAI and Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC). Intellect is a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 325+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information about Intellect, visit https://www.intellectdesign.com/

IntellectAI is an Insurtech Transformation Partner with contemporary AI and ML solutions, data insights triangulated from thousands of sources, and agile technology, data science and consulting teams that take a strategic approach to tackling the biggest challenges for the industry. www.intellectai.com

