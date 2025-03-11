PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release

March 11, 2025 EDCOM 2, TEC bat for strategic interventions to address teacher education issues The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) and the Teacher Education Council (TEC) are championing strategic interventions to address critical issues in teacher education. Both organizations are committed to implementing the reforms recommended to enhance the effectiveness and relevance of teacher education programs in the Philippines. "Our Year Two report provides a clear roadmap for reforming teacher education to ensure that it is aligned with what our students need. With the Teacher Education Council operationalized, we are positioned better than ever to make significant changes to the preservice and in-service training of our teachers," Dr. Karol Mark Yee, Executive Director of EDCOM 2 said. According to its report, EDCOM 2 found that there is a misalignment between preservice teacher training and school-level needs, with 62% of high school teachers teaching subjects they did not major in. Furthermore, a significant gap in the oversight of the teaching profession persists due to insufficient monitoring and coordination by CHED and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). Despite their shared mandate to monitor school performance and teaching conditions, underperforming teacher education institutions (TEIs) continue to operate despite consistently poor licensure examination outcomes. EDCOM 2, together with TEC, has also pushed for bills that target to amend Republic Act 7836, or the Teachers Professionalization Act of 1994. House Bill No. 9979, and Senate Bill Nos. 2830, 2840, and 2913, filed by EDCOM 2 Commissioners. The aim is to address the misalignment between the teacher licensure exam and teacher education programs. The bills also allow other pathways to teacher licensure, acknowledging the diverse experiences and qualifications of teaching professionals. TEC also launched a TEI database during the January 22 #TeacherEdNaman Symposium which aimed to present the national picture of TEIs across the country, and encouraged TEIs to update or add their profile. This TEI database is still open. EDCOM 2 is also advocating for extending and structuring the duration of the practicum in teacher education programs. In January, EDCOM urged the TEC, together with CHED, to revise the teacher education curriculum to ensure that the teacher education pre-service curriculum is relevant to the realities of public schools, that it aligns with licensure examinations of PRC, and that it is accompanied by meaningful opportunities to practice teaching. Studies have highlighted the importance of practicum in providing teacher trainees with meaningful teaching experiences. These must go beyond mere observation and include active classroom management and lesson implementation. Both EDCOM 2 and the Teacher Education Council are focused on aligning teacher education curricula with current and future needs. "To ensure teacher training produces highly qualified educators and promotes continuous professional development and learning, we need to create a system that supports teachers throughout their careers," said TEC Executive Director Dr. Jennie Jocson. "This involves providing initial training that equips teachers with the necessary knowledge and skills, as well as ongoing professional development opportunities that allow them to stay up-to-date on the latest research and best practices. Additionally, we need to create a culture of learning within the teaching profession, where teachers are encouraged to reflect on their practice and continuously improve their skills," she added. To be more responsive to the needs of the sector, the TEC on March 6, 2025 launched two surveys to collect data from licensed teachers who are currently not teaching, and from teacher education graduates who have taken the LEPT but have not yet passed. From these surveys, the TEC plans to build a national database to serve as the basis of developing policies to support teacher education graduates. These surveys may be accessed through the TEC Facebook page. The TEC is also among the various education agencies working with EDCOM 2 in developing the National Education Plan aimed at tackling the current learning crisis and establishing a strategic framework that will benefit Filipino learners for decades to come.

