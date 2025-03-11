PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release

March 11, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE TANIM-BALA INCIDENT I commend the Department of Transportation for its swift action in ordering the dismissal of three employees from the Office of Transportation Security who were allegedly involved in the latest tanim-bala incident at NAIA. I also commend the victim for sharing her experience on social media that eventually got the attention of the media and authorities. Mapipigilan natin ang mga masasamang gawain na kagaya ng tanim-bala kung tulong-tulong ang lahat na isiwalat ang iba't ibang uri ng korapsyon sa ating bansa. The government must ensure that our airports remain safe, corruption-free, and efficient for all travelers. Tanim-bala and other extortion schemes must never be tolerated, as they cause undue inconvenience to innocent passengers and damage the country's reputation.

