New Showroom in Shreveport Expands Mobility City Holdings, Inc, Reach to Most Louisiana Residents

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Owners Kim and Jeff Jarjoura are launching Mobility City of Shreveport LA to help underserved communities in Texas and Louisiana Storefront of Mobility City, 1820 East 70th Street Shreveport, LA 71105, phone (318) 494-8086 Jeff & Jordan, Dad & Daughter, run the Shreveport showroom

Kim and Jeff Jarjoura of Center TX, are opening a Mobility City franchise to share their dream to improve peoples lives in Shreveport LA & East Tx

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings Inc ., the premier retail network in the wheelchair, power chair, mobility scooter, and recliner lift chair markets, announced today that its Mobility City of Shreveport LA location opened its doors and will celebrate a Grand Opening by end of May 31, 2025. Residents in need of mobility products and services can visit the showroom for equipment repair, rental, and sales. Or, if homebound, can have a mobile technician come to their home for onsite service in a truck equipped as a workshop on wheels.Mobility City Holdings Inc COO, Vincent Baratta, said,"We are thrilled to open our newest franchise in Shreveport and to have Kim and Jeff JarJoura join the Mobility City network . Their experience in healthcare and business management makes them the perfect fit to bring mobility equipment repair, rental and sales to the people in Northeast Louisiana. As they develop their territory their services will extend to East Texas including Tyler, Jacksonville Tx, Longview TX and west to Louisiana."New franchise owners Kim and Jeff Jarjoura live in Center TX. Kim said, "It has been a a year of exciting changes. Jeff said goodbye to Corporate America after 33 years and we bought a now we opened a Mobility City franchise! What’s even better, our daughter, Jordan and her boyfriend, Daniel, moved here to help us run it. And I just thought I was retired! If you need assistance with mobility equipment please reach out. We would love to help you! Your prayers would mean so much to us as we navigate this new chapter in our lives. I know this though, God wouldn’t have led us here if it were not in his divine plan for our family. We are so thankful for the opportunity placed before us."Jeff Jarjoura said, "We saw gaps in access to mobility solutions, particularly in underserved areas, and recognized the need for reliable resources to help individuals maintain independence and dignity. Opening a Mobility City franchise was a natural choice, aligning with our values and mission. Mobility City offers more than products—it’s a lifeline for those needing personalized solutions, from wheelchair repairs to advanced mobility equipment. Our commitment goes beyond business; it’s about serving communities and addressing healthcare inequities in Texas and Louisiana. With our compassion and strategic focus, we’re building a company that prioritizes people over profits, fostering independence and hope for a brighter tomorrow."Mobility City Holdings CEO, Diane Baratta added, "The Shreveport Franchise is our second location in Louisiana joining Mobility City of New Orleans. We now service over half of the state's residents with mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales, further helping to improve the quality of life of more mobility impaired persons."About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories and continues to expand its network nationally with 12 showrooms opening this summer in top markets in the US. Awarded an "Exemplary Provider" rating by the HME Compliance Team, Mobility City continues to expand its network nationally with 90 showrooms opened and committed in top markets across the US.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps.With over 40 years of experience in the home care equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com

Mobility City business explained in 30 Seconds

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.