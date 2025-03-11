MercedesMusic.com and Waterside Productions Attend London Book Fair

Waterside Productions is thrilled to announce the release of acclaimed singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Mercedes Ganon's memoir, How To Survive A Knockout. In this powerful narrative, Ganon blends the grit of the boxing ring with the passion of the mus

Many tried to silence this story - yet this voice roared back in defiance!

May the success I see in your writing follow you, as has with others, to your vision that has the winner in the ring standing proudly in their fight for survival.” — Bill Gladstone

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waterside Productions is thrilled to announce the release of acclaimed singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Mercedes Ganon's memoir, How to Survive a Knockout . The book has reached number one on Amazon under Boxing for 20 days straight, and it will be represented by Waterside Productions at the London Book Fair. In this powerful narrative, Ganon blends the grit of the boxing ring with the passion of the music arena, with her stories of Steven Tyler, Rick James, Prince, Bryan Adams, Ice-T (Body Count), Tupac Shakur, Eddie Van Halen and more, weaving a deeply personal and transformative story of resilience, courage, and self-discovery.With a unique voice that draws readers in, Ganon takes us on an unforgettable journey through the highs and lows of her life as a singer, a Hollywood insider, a sports marketing agent, and a woman navigating a male-dominated industry. She also discusses her deep-rooted love for her fiancee and legendary Australian music producer, and Grammy award winner, Mike Shipley (Def Leppard, Maroon 5) whose love story unfortunately did not have the happy ending they deserved. Her memoir offers raw and heartfelt reflections on her experiences alongside industry legends such as Penny Marshall, Joe Frazier, Muhammad Ali, Roy Jones Jr., Floyd Mayweather, Magic Johnson, and others, offering insights into the courage and tenacity it takes to survive in the competitive worlds of sports and entertainment.Drawing parallels to Robert Lipsyte's The Contender, Ganon intertwines professional anecdotes with deeply intimate stories of personal growth, reminiscent of Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love and Sara Bareilles's Sounds Like Me. Her journey is one of survival and thriving, embracing mindfulness, positive thinking, and self-identity in the face of life's toughest challenges."How to Survive a Knockout isn't just about surviving the hits life throws—it's about embracing the journey and finding joy in the unexpected detours," says Ganon. “I wanted to share my story with readers who may be facing their own knockouts and show them that it's possible to rise stronger from those moments.”For readers seeking a transformational experience, How to Survive a Knockout offers life lessons and motivational stories that resonate long after the final page. Ganon’s memoir is a testament to resilience, perseverance, and the power of finding strength through serendipitous life events.Mercedes Ganon continues to break down barriers in music and business, as well as now, in the literary world. Alongside her book, she recently finished an album with Bruce Gowdy and Nathan Watts, and continues to inspire through her signature scent line, Jus D'Amour, available at Luckyscent. Ganon expressed particular thanks to Bruce Gowdy, her editor Richard Tucci, and her cover designer acclaimed artist Jace McTier.As seen on Associated Press - https://apnews.com/press-release/ein-presswire-newsmatics/mercedes-ganon-greater-bill-gladstone-los-angeles-california-51becfa11fb0ab924267535c58a27b14 As seen on Fox local news (KTXL, KLRT, WNTZ, KDVR, Fox 21, WJW, WVNS, WFXV, WJZY, KTVI, KHON, KFXK, WDKY, WXIN, WICZ, WFXR, KNWA, WLAX, WEUX, KWKT, WFFF, WDAF, WGHP).As seen on CBS local news (WBTW, WCIA, WMBD, KREX, KXMB, WHBF, WNCN, WREG, WLNS, WOWK, WKRG, WHNT, WIAT, WANE, KLAS, KLST, KTAB, WPRI, KELO, WROC, KOLR, WIVB, KOIN, KRQE, WNCT, WKBN, WSPA, WRBL, KLFY, WFRV, WJTV, WTAJ).Mercedes Ganon

