Impacts for US Companies of the Proposed EU Omnibus Package

On February 26, 2025, the European Commission (Commission) published a proposed ‘Omnibus package’ to streamline some of the recently adopted European Union (EU) sustainability laws. The laws in scope of the proposed Omnibus package are the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the EU Taxonomy Regulation, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

The Omnibus package is a legislative proposal and could still change before being adopted. It will now pass to the European Parliament and member states in the European Council for negotiation. Both the Parliament and the Council have the power to amend any of the provisions in the proposal. This is worth tracking closely for US companies that are in scope of these laws since it could have a significant impact on their EU legal compliance obligations.

Below are some key takeaways from the Commission’s proposed Omnibus package and its potential impacts for US companies preparing for compliance with key EU sustainability laws.

Proposed changes to the CSRD

If the Omnibus package is adopted without further amendments, the proposed changes to the EU’s CSRD would have significant implications for all but the largest companies currently preparing for compliance. The current text of the CSRD has already been implemented in the national laws of most member states, and many US companies have already started preparing to report for financial years starting on or after January 1, 2025. The Omnibus package also includes a separate proposal to fast-track a two-year ‘stop-the-clock’ delay to CSRD reporting requirements applicable to those companies in scope from financial year 2025 onwards. In spite of this, these proposed changes create a considerable amount of legal uncertainty for US companies operating in the EU.

Key proposed changes include:

Higher scoping thresholds introduced for EU taxonomy reporting. If the Omnibus package is adopted as proposed, only in-scope EU companies or groups with a net turnover exceeding 450 million euros will be required to disclose taxonomy information. Those EU companies or groups in scope of the CSRD with turnovers below this threshold would only be required to disclose specific data points (e.g., proportion of turnover derived from environmentally sustainable activities) if they make certain claims about the sustainability of their activities.

Separately, the Commission has committed to revising the current ESRS to reduce the number of data points required. However, the proposed Omnibus directive does not currently revise the range of sustainability topics covered by the ESRS and mandated in the CSRD.

Proposed changes to the CSDDD

The current CSDDD is set to start to apply to the first wave of US and other companies from July 26, 2027. Unlike the CSRD, the CSDDD has not yet been implemented into the national law of any of the EU member states. If the proposed Omnibus package is adopted without amendments, the scoping thresholds would remain the same, meaning that companies that already assessed themselves as subject to the CSDDD will likely remain in scope.

One-year stop to the clock. There would be a delay to the current transposition deadline to 26 July 2027, and the first wave of application to 26 July 2028. This would give the largest US companies in scope of the CSDDD an additional year to prepare for compliance.

Proposed changes to CBAM

The draft amendments to CBAM are included in a separate amending regulation. The key change proposed is the introduction of a new exemption for small importers. The Commission has proposed introducing a new CBAM cumulative annual threshold of 50 metric tons per importer, which is expected to take approximately 90% of companies out of scope.

However, the Commission also confirmed its intention to extend the scope of CBAM to other sectors covered by the existing emissions trading scheme, as well as downstream goods, with a legislative proposal expected as early as 2026.

What next?

The legislative proposals are now subject to the ordinary legislative procedure. The Commission has asked the European Parliament and European Council to fast-track this Omnibus package, without reopening other parts of the legislation. However, once the legislative process has started, the Commission will have limited control over whether the Parliament and Council decide to propose other changes to the legislation. This means that a smooth adoption of the proposed changes is not guaranteed. Additional amendments or even new requirements are still possible.

The omnibus amending the CSRD and CSDDD is a directive, meaning that even if agreed and adopted expeditiously, member states have 12 months to transpose the omnibus text into their national law.

Until the proposed ‘stop-the-clock’ delay has been adopted, for US and other companies that are in scope of the CSRD, this raises difficult questions of whether to continue preparing for compliance under the current version of the CSRD, or take a gamble on the changes coming into effect before the financial year 2025 disclosure obligation starts to bite.