DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, March 10 (published March 10, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the spring program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

On Wednesday, March 12, Minnesota DNR safety program staff will talk ticks. Minnesota is home to 13 different tick species, but three species are of concern for transmitting tick-borne illnesses. Staff will discuss the blacklegged, American dog and Lone Star ticks and the tick-borne illnesses they have the potential to transmit. Staff will also discuss different prevention methods and strategies to minimize risk of tick bites throughout the year.

Then, on Wednesday, March 19, Wally Swanson with the Bluebird Recovery Program will discuss how bluebird populations are doing and what people can do to help them. Bluebird numbers declined dramatically during the past century, with the main reasons being loss of habitat, loss of suitable nesting sites, and competition with non-native house sparrows and starlings.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.