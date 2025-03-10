Warmer weather prompts seasonal road, trail closures (published March 10, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has begun temporarily closing some DNR-managed roads and motorized trails as seasonal melting makes them too soft to support vehicle traffic without causing damage. The duration of the temporary closures in state forests, state parks, recreation areas, and wildlife management areas depends on local weather and surface conditions, which are difficult to predict.

“Spring thaws create wet, unstable conditions. Closures protect our roads and trails from damage and costly repair, and keep people and equipment safe, too,” said Matt Huseby, DNR forest roads program coordinator. “Be sure to check the DNR website for road and trail condition updates, respect closures, and use good judgement wherever you travel.”

For information on road and trail closures, visit the DNR’s road closure webpage. Information is updated weekly on Thursdays by 2 p.m. Signs are also posted at entry points and parking lots when temporary closures are in effect. Roads that can handle vehicle traffic during the spring thaw will remain open but might have vehicle weight restrictions.