AIS Product Marketing Announces Launch of the Distance Control Guide for Golf Putting Improvement

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIS Product Marketing is pleased to announce the release of its latest innovation in golf training technology, the Distance Control Guide . This comprehensive putting aid is designed to help golfers of all skill levels develop greater precision and consistency on the greens. By focusing on crucial elements such as distance control, alignment, and speed management, the Distance Control Guide golf accessory seeks to streamline practice routines and elevate overall putting performance.At its core, the Distance Control Guide is built around the idea that successful putting depends on more than just a smooth stroke. Distance control is often one of the most challenging aspects of the short game. This product aims to address that challenge by providing golfers with a systematic approach to developing reliable muscle memory, accurate aim, and a heightened sense of distance. It integrates visual markers that assist in aligning the putter head and setting measurable practice goals, enabling users to see tangible improvements over time.“At AIS Product Marketing, our mission is to develop tools that empower golfers to improve their game with confidence and consistency,” says Aric Gastwirth, a representative of AIS Product Marketing. “We believe the Distance Control Guide meets this mission by helping players gain a better feel for speed and direction, while reinforcing correct fundamentals. This is not just about sinking more putts - it's about building a repeatable technique that stands up under pressure.”Engineered to suit golfers at all experience levels, the Distance Control Guide can be seamlessly integrated into individual practice routines, group coaching sessions, or professional training programs. Constructed from durable materials, the guide is designed to withstand repeated use, both indoors on practice mats and outdoors on actual greens. Users can set personalized practice drills that focus on short, mid-range, and long putts, thereby developing a well-rounded approach to distance control.For more information about the Distance Control Guide, including product features, pricing, and testimonials, please visit https://getmyputter.com/pages/distance-control-guide About AIS Product MarketingAIS Product Marketing is dedicated to creating innovative and effective golf training solutions. Drawing on industry expertise and a passion for the game, the company seeks to provide golfers with the tools they need to refine their skills and enjoy the sport to its fullest. The Distance Control Guide is the latest in a series of products developed to support the growing demand for reliable, accessible training aids. AIS Product Marketing is committed to delivering high-quality resources that make a measurable difference in players’ performance.

