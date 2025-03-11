Mike Flanagan Named CEO of New Organization Formed by EMA and ERB Merger

Mike Flanagan

SKILLMAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new organization being formed through the pending merger of Educational Records Bureau (ERB) and the Enrollment Management Association (EMA) announced today that its CEO Search Committee has named Mike Flanagan, a long-time leader in the independent school community, to be its first Chief Executive Officer, effective May 12, 2025.Flanagan brings to the new organization more than 30 years of experience in nonprofit association and educational technology leadership. He is currently the CEO of Mastery Transcript Consortium (MTC), a nonprofit organization that has built a digital competency-based credentialing platform that makes competency-based education more accessible and useful to learners, and has helped young people gaining admission to nearly 600 leading colleges and universities without credit hours or grades. During his tenure, Flanagan led the design and development of its products, shepherded the organization through COVID, and led a pivot in its membership structure to serve more types of schools. He also guided MTC through its 2024 acquisition by ETS.“Mike’s combination of experiences makes him an ideal fit to be the first CEO of this exciting combination of EMA and ERB,” said Fran Bisselle, ERB Board Chair and Board Chair for the new organization, which is temporarily being called NewOrg until its permanent name is decided. “He has a deep understanding of independent schools and families and what they need—as well as the big picture of education—and many of our members already know him well. He has launched new products and services successfully and has led organizations through significant change. We believe Mike is the right person to lead this new entity, and he will help us make a positive impact on schools, students and families.”“I’m delighted to be joining NewOrg during this first chapter of its story,” said Flanagan. “We’re creating a new organization that will be so much more than the sum of its parts. When ERB and EMA merge, we can leverage their complementary strengths to build an agile, user-centric, mission-oriented organization that meets the needs of today’s school leaders and families, while also innovating quickly to help our stakeholders be ready for what’s ahead.”Prior to his time with MTC, Flanagan was the CEO of School and Student Services (SSS) at the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS). In this role, he led the NAIS Services division, overseeing the delivery of the SSS Financial Aid solution to more than 1,700 schools and nonprofits. Flanagan is also an entrepreneur, having co-founded managed services provider Intrepid Learning Solutions and helping to grow it into a $35 million organization.EMA, which offers unparalleled leadership and service in meeting the admission assessment and enrollment needs of schools, students, and families; and ERB, the trusted leader in assessment and data-driven insights for independent school educators and families, announced their intent to merge on September 5, 2024. By bringing together the expertise, data insights, and professional tools of ERB and EMA, NewOrg will build an even more vibrant community of champions for transformational student journeys.The ERB and EMA boards have completed an affiliation agreement to make the merger official. The merger is currently subject to customary closing conditions, with formal approval expected in Spring 2025. Until the merger is closed, each organization will continue to provide its respective suite of services, including assessments, tools, and conferences.About EMAThe Enrollment Management Association (EMA) is a nonprofit membership association that provides unparalleled leadership and services to over 1,200 schools and organizations and 80,000 families each year. We empower school leaders by providing a professional learning community, industry-leading data and research, and a full suite of enrollment tools, including the Secondary School Admission Test (SSAT) and the Standard Application Online (SAO). For more information, visit www.enrollment.org About ERBERB is a not-for-profit member-based organization with a nearly century-long history of serving independent schools. We help enable everyone—schools, educators, and families—to be a part of unlocking student potential. With our portfolio, we support educators in thoughtfully and thoroughly tracking the entire student journey, extending beyond the measures of academic performance to include understanding students’ well-being, belonging, and social-emotional skills. For more information, visit www.erblearn.org

