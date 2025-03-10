Liberland Flag Delivered to the Moon in Historic Mission Commemorated with NFT collection on Waterfall Network

Cape Canaveral, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Free Republic of Liberland has achieved a groundbreaking milestone with the successful delivery of its national flag to the Moon aboard Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lunar lander as part of Copernic Space digital payload. The flag, symbolizing freedom and sovereignty, was safely placed near Mons Latreille within Mare Crisium, a vast lunar basin of immense geological significance.



The Blue Ghost lander, which touched down on the Moon at 3:34 a.m. EST on March 2, 2025, marks Firefly Aerospace as the second private company to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. The mission was equipped with ten NASA science and technology instruments designed to analyze lunar regolith properties, geophysical characteristics, and support future human exploration under NASA’s Artemis program.







The Liberland flag was delivered as part of a digital artifact collection housed within the LifeShip Pyramid, a specially designed capsule ensuring its preservation in the Moon’s harsh environment. Accompanying the flag was a collection of digital artworks by renowned Croatian artist Želimir Ilić, merging cultural heritage with cutting-edge space technology.



To commemorate this historic mission, an NFT collection featuring Ilić’s digital works will be available on Waterfall Network, an advanced Layer 1 (L1) blockchain platform designed for scalable decentralization. This project was conceptualized by blockchain advocate Dr. Sergii Grybniak, Head of Research at Waterfall Network, in collaboration with Copernic Space, a pioneer in digitalizing space assets.



“This mission is a testament to Liberland’s commitment to innovation, independence, and forward-thinking governance,” said Dr. Sergii Grybniak. “By combining space exploration with blockchain technology, we are pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”



About Liberland

Founded in 2015, the Free Republic of Liberland is a sovereign micro-nation dedicated to personal freedom, minimal government, and technological advancement. It is positioned as a leader in blockchain-based governance and continues to inspire innovation beyond Earth.



About Waterfall

Waterfall is a cutting-edge Layer 1 (L1) blockchain platform focused on decentralization and scalability. Its Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure enables validator nodes to operate on low-cost devices, making decentralized applications (dApps) more accessible. Fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), Waterfall ensures seamless portability and innovation within the blockchain ecosystem.



