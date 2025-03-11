Todd J. Stein District Leader Candidate attends Fundraiser for Mark Levine at Boxers Hell's Kitchen

Mark Levin with Stein at Boxers Hell's Kitchen Paul Devlin, Assembly Member Tony Simone and Stein Stein Campaigning with his Mother on the Upper East Side Stein with Java Girl's owner Linda and a neighbor of the Upper East Side Stein Campaigning on the Upper East Side

Todd Stein embodies the dedication and passion needed to effectively represent our community.” — Scott Stringer

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Todd “TJ” Stein, a dedicated Upper East Side community advocate and candidate for District Leader in Assembly District 76, Part A, joined current Manhattan Borough President and Comptroller candidate Mark Levine for a well-attended fundraiser at Boxer's Hells Kitchen. The event showcased a strong coalition of support from elected officials, community leaders, and activists.Notable attendees included Assembly Member Tony Simone, who recently celebrated his birthday; Council Member Erik Bottcher; State Senator and Manhattan Borough President candidate Brad Hoylman-Sigal ; and District Leader Paul Devlin of the Hell’s Kitchen Democrats. Also in attendance was longtime West Side advocate Sara Kimbell, whose son Eli Kimbell is working on Levine’s campaign, further demonstrating the broad support Levine and Stein have built within the Democratic community.Stein, a native of Lenox Hill, has been actively campaigning to bring fresh leadership and a community-focused perspective to the District Leader position. Residing in the same Upper East Side building where he was raised since the early 1970s, Stein’s commitment to the neighborhood runs deep. Over the years, his building was home to former New York City Mayor David Dinkins, legendary singer Tony Bennett, and iconic songwriter Sammy Cahn, further highlighting the rich history of his neighborhood.Inspired by his mother, Felicia Stein, a longtime advocate known for her dedication to public school funding in the 1970s and a well-known charity supporter of City of Hope, Stein has continued the family’s legacy of community service. A member of the Four Freedoms Democratic Club and a nominee for Judicial Delegate, Stein has built strong relationships across the city’s progressive and Democratic circles.With over 25 years of experience as a talent manager, Stein has guided the careers of numerous television, film, and stage actors. His commitment to community advocacy includes serving on Community Board 8, a Judicial Delegate for the past 2 years and is now a nominee for 2025 and actively participating in local Democratic clubs such as the Four Freedoms Democratic Club. Stein’s campaign for District Leader focuses on grassroots organizing, voter mobilization, and addressing the essential needs of his constituents.His campaign has garnered endorsements from a diverse array of activists and community figures, including Community Activist, Andrew Fine; Roosevelt Island Resident and Community Advocate, Paul Krikler; former District Leaders Daisy Paez and Ramdat Singh; and former New York City Comptroller and Mayoral candidate Scott Stringer . Stringer, who previously served as Comptroller, the position Mark Levine is now seeking—has been vocal in his support for Stein. “Todd Stein embodies the dedication and passion needed to effectively represent our community,” said Scott Stringer. “His lifelong commitment to advocacy and his deep roots in the Upper East Side make him the ideal candidate for District Leader.”In response, Stein expressed gratitude for Stringer’s endorsement, stating, “Scott’s support means the world to me. His unwavering commitment to public service has set a high standard, and I am honored to have his endorsement as I strive to bring positive change to our district.”The fundraiser at Boxers Hells Kitchen not only highlighted Stein’s expanding support base but also emphasized the collective effort among Manhattan’s leaders to advocate for community-driven initiatives. As the campaign progresses, Stein remains focused on addressing key issues such as housing affordability, public transportation, senior care, and fostering greater civic engagement within the Upper East Side.Meanwhile, Mark Levine, the current Manhattan Borough President and candidate for New York City Comptroller, has been a champion for affordable housing, public health, and economic equity. Throughout his career, Levine has worked to expand tenants’ rights, increase investments in public transportation, and advocate for small businesses. His campaign for Comptroller is focused on fiscal transparency, responsible budget oversight, and ensuring that public funds are invested in initiatives that benefit all New Yorkers.Next up will be event to celebrate Stein’s mother’s 91st birthday at the Upper East Side Piano Bar The Townhouse of New York.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.