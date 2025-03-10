Former Lincoln County Correctional Sergeant Charged with Assaulting Inmate

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) today announced Jason H. Meister, 44, of Pearson, Wis., has been charged with one count of abuse of residents of penal facilities and one count of substantial battery for allegedly assaulting an inmate at the Lincoln County Jail on February 28, 2025, while working in his capacity as a Lincoln County correctional sergeant.

According to the criminal complaint, Mr. Meister physically assaulted the inmate in their cell, requiring the inmate to get medical attention. The inmate sustained two broken ribs and a laceration above their eye that required stitches.

Surveillance video captured this incident on record.

As a result of an internal investigation, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has terminated Mr. Meister’s employment as a correctional sergeant with their agency.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Meister is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DCI is leading the independent investigation into this incident. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is fully cooperating with the investigation. The Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office is handling prosecution of this case.