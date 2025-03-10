DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Gastroenterology Associates of Central Florida, P.A. d/b/a Center for Digestive Health Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Gastroenterology Associates of Central Florida, P.A. d/b/a Center for Digestive Health (“the Clinic”). The Clinic learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about April 11, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About Gastroenterology Associates of Central Florida, P.A. d/b/a Center for Digestive Health

The Center for Digestive Health, located in Orlando, Florida, specializes in diagnosing and treating digestive disorders affecting the liver, stomach, and intestines, using advanced technology, including AI.

What happened?

On or around April 11, 2024, the Clinic detected suspicious activity on its IT network and initiated an investigation to secure the network. The investigation revealed that an unauthorized party had gained access and obtained some personal files stored on the network. Approximately 112,437 people have been affected by the data breach.

What types of information was stolen?

The personal information in those files that may have been compromised includes:

Names

Social Security Numbers

Dates of Birth

Health Information

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning the Center for Digestive Health, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers whose sensitive personal and patient data may have been compromised by the Clinic data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

