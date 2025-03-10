Submit Release
Valley Electric Received Three Separate Awards for Excellence in Engineering, Design and Sustainability

EVERETT, Wash., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Within the first two months of 2025, Valley Electric has been honored to receive three separate awards for excellence in Engineering, Design and Sustainability. 

PCI Design Transportation Award: Special Solution

Engineering Excellence National Silver Award from ACEC Washington State

AGC Excellence in Sustainability

Valley Electric is a portfolio company of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC), a publicly traded business development company with $7.2 billion of total assets as of December 31, 2024.

About Valley Electric

Founded in 1982, Valley Electric is a provider of specialty electrical services across the states of Washington, California, Oregon, Idaho, and Nevada. The Everett, Washington headquartered company offers a comprehensive array of contracting services, primarily for commercial, industrial, mission critical, and transportation infrastructure applications, including new installation, engineering and design, design-build, and traffic lighting and signalization. Valley’s projects range from $5,000 same-day projects to $200+ million projects that are completed over 5+ years.

For further information, contact: Jeret Garcia – CEO jeretg@velectric.com

