Valley Electric Received Three Separate Awards for Excellence in Engineering, Design and Sustainability

EVERETT, Wash., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Within the first two months of 2025, Valley Electric has been honored to receive three separate awards for excellence in Engineering, Design and Sustainability.













Valley Electric is a portfolio company of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC), a publicly traded business development company with $7.2 billion of total assets as of December 31, 2024.

About Valley Electric

Founded in 1982, Valley Electric is a provider of specialty electrical services across the states of Washington, California, Oregon, Idaho, and Nevada. The Everett, Washington headquartered company offers a comprehensive array of contracting services, primarily for commercial, industrial, mission critical, and transportation infrastructure applications, including new installation, engineering and design, design-build, and traffic lighting and signalization. Valley’s projects range from $5,000 same-day projects to $200+ million projects that are completed over 5+ years.

For further information, contact: Jeret Garcia – CEO jeretg@velectric.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a01739a2-c2a7-4722-b667-47dc5b5ba81e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/698b14c1-fbd5-4ada-9a3b-8153eb7d10f0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb8c519d-564e-4623-8ac3-f80dc181afe4

Valley Electric Receives 2025 Award PCI Design Transportation Award: Special Solution Valley Electric Receives 2025 Award Engineering Excellence National Silver Award from ACEC Washington State Valley Electric Receives 2025 Award AGC Excellence in Sustainability

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.