Prospect Capital Named One of the Best Places to Work in the Private Capital Industry

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Management L.P. (“Prospect”), investment adviser to Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) and other funds, announced today that Prospect is honored to be named a Best Place to Work in Private Capital of 2024 by Mergers & Acquisitions.

To determine the winners, Mergers & Acquisitions evaluated firms in areas such as talent retention, work-life balance, training, compensation, benefits, and career advancement. In announcing the winners Mergers & Acquisitions stated:

“The PE firms honored excel in demonstrating innovative policies and acknowledging ever-changing workplace demands.”

“What they all have in common is well established policies and programs that promote and nurture career mobility, and ongoing education and development.”

Mergers & Acquisitions recognized Prospect’s meritocracy without bureaucratic and hierarchical structures.

“Prospect professionals have worked with perseverance over decades to generate these results,” said Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer of Prospect Capital Corporation. “We are pleased to accept the award from Mergers & Acquisitions highlighting our culture that prioritizes a passion for excellence on behalf of all key stakeholders.”

To see the full list of winners and learn more about Mergers & Acquisitions’ selection criteria and methodology please visit the Mergers & Acquisitions’ website. Prospect has provided compensation to Middle Market Information LLC for the ability to communicate the results of this award. The award described above may not be representative of any one investor’s experience with Prospect and should not be viewed as indicative of future performance.

About Prospect Capital Management L.P.:

Prospect is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in New York City that, along with its predecessors and affiliates, has 37 years of investing in and managing high-yielding debt and equity investments using both private partnerships and publicly traded closed-end structures. Prospect and its affiliates employ a team of 150 professionals who focus on credit-oriented investments yielding attractive current income. Prospect, together with its affiliates, has $8.3 billion of regulatory assets under management as of December 31, 2024. For more information, call (212) 448-0702 or visit https://www.prospectcap.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.