LifeMD Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

  • Consolidated revenues increased 43% year-over-year to $64.3 million with telehealth revenue up 60%
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 78% to $9.0 million
  • Telehealth adjusted EBITDA increased 396% to $5.9 million
  • Full-year cash flow from operations increased 99% to $17.5 million and generated positive full-year net cash flow
  • Exited 2024 with over $35 million in cash
  • Introduces 2025 guidance for consolidated revenue of $265 million to $275 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $32 million

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today reported financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2024.

Management Commentary

“LifeMD had a great fourth quarter. We not only achieved record quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA but continued to accelerate growth across our core telehealth brands. We are especially pleased with the growth of our weight management program. While GLP-1 market dynamics continue to change with semaglutide coming off shortage, the quality of synchronous care we provide positions and differentiates LifeMD. We have a comprehensive care platform, which includes our pharmacy benefits infrastructure that helps patients access branded GLP-1 medications. In addition, our Medicare launch is slated for April 1 and could be a significant growth driver for our weight management program as we expect Medicare ultimately will cover GLP-1 medications for eligible beneficiaries. Further, we recently announced integration with LillyDirect to provide another more affordable route to Zepbound for patients who don’t have coverage through insurance,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “We also are pleased with the uptake of Rex MD’s Hormone Replacement Therapy offering.  We have begun laying the groundwork for the launch of our virtual-first behavioral health offering followed by a women’s health specialty offering later this year. We remain laser focused on building the highest quality virtual care platform in the United States that is transparent, affordable and accessible to everyone.”

“LifeMD had an exceptionally strong quarter with top- and bottom-line growth led by our core telehealth business. Telehealth achieved 60% year-over-year growth on a standalone basis, while our telehealth adjusted EBITDA increased 396% to $5.9 million. Our consolidated adjusted EBITDA was a record $9.0 million. Also, I am pleased to report that the WorkSimpli business returned to growth on both a sequential and year-over-year basis and their adjusted EBITDA exceeded $1 million per month during the quarter, in line with our previously guided expectations,” commented Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD. “We entered 2025 well positioned for another year of record growth and profitability. As such, we are introducing 2025 guidance for consolidated revenue of $265 million to $275 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $32 million.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
All comparisons are with the fourth quarter of 2023.

  • Consolidated revenue increased 43% to $64.3 million with telehealth revenue up 60%.
  • Telehealth active subscribers increased 27% to approximately 275,000 at quarter-end.
  • WorkSimpli active subscribers increased 3% to approximately 164,000 at quarter-end and increased sequentially by approximately 3,000 subscribers.
  • Gross margin was 85% compared with 88% due to one-time start-up costs with a new pharmacy and revenue mix changes. We expect gross margin to return to a range of 88% to 90% in 2025.
  • GAAP net loss was $0.9 million or $0.02 per share, compared with $4.5 million or $0.12 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million compared with $5.0 million (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • The telehealth business achieved adjusted EBITDA profitability of $5.9 million compared with $1.2 million (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.21 compared with $0.14 (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Cash was $35.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Full Year Financial Highlights
All comparisons are with the full year of 2023.

  • Consolidated revenue increased 39% to $212.5 million with telehealth revenue up 61%.
  • Gross margin was 89% compared with 88%.
  • GAAP net loss was $22.0 million or $0.53 per share, compared with $23.7 million or $0.70 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $14.4 million compared with $11.2 million (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • The telehealth business achieved adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million compared with a loss of $5.2 million (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.35 compared with $0.32 (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).

Fourth Quarter Key Performance Metrics

             
($ in 000s)   Three Months Ended Dec 31,   Y-o-Y
Key Performance Metrics   2024   2023   % Growth
Revenue            
Telehealth $ 49,889 $ 31,256   60%
WorkSimpli $ 14,365 $ 13,603   6%
Total Revenue $ 64,254 $ 44,859   43%
             
Active Subscribers            
Telehealth Active Subscribers   275,267   217,171   27%
WorkSimpli Active Subscribers   163,743   158,363   3%
Total Active Subscribers   439,010   375,534   17%


Financial Guidance

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects:

  • Total revenue in the range of $61 million to $63 million, with telehealth revenue in the range of $48 million to $49 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $5 million to $7 million, with telehealth adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3 million to $4 million.

For the full year 2025, the Company expects:

  • Total revenue in the range of $265 million to $275 million, with telehealth revenue in the range of $205 million to $213 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $30 million to $32 million, with telehealth adjusted EBITDA of approximately $20 million.

Conference Call

LifeMD’s management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook, and answer questions. Details for the call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: 800-225-9448
International dial-in number: 203-518-9708
Conference ID: LIFEMD
Live & Archived Webcast: Link


A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.lifemd.com.

About LifeMD

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Investor Contact
LifeMD, Inc.
Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer
marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact
Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer
press@lifemd.com


LIFEMD, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
               
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
             
ASSETS  
               
Current Assets              
Cash $ 35,004,924     $ 33,146,725  
Accounts receivable, net   8,217,813       5,277,250  
Product deposit   40,763       485,850  
Inventory, net   2,797,358       2,759,932  
Other current assets   2,672,231       934,510  
Total Current Assets   48,733,089       42,604,267  
               
Non-current Assets              
Equipment, net   1,479,184       476,303  
Right of use assets   6,400,596       594,897  
Capitalized software, net   13,816,501       11,795,979  
Intangible assets, net   2,030,656       3,009,263  
Total Non-current Assets   23,726,937       15,876,442  
               
Total Assets $ 72,460,026     $ 58,480,709  
               
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY              
               
Current Liabilities              
Accounts payable $ 16,009,484     $ 11,084,855  
Accrued expenses   20,811,763       13,937,494  
Notes payable, net         327,597  
Current operating lease liabilities   508,537       603,180  
Current portion of long-term debt   8,444,444        
Deferred revenue   14,480,917       8,828,598  
Total Current Liabilities   60,255,145       34,781,724  
               
Long-term Liabilities              
Long-term debt, net   9,885,057       17,927,727  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   6,265,192       73,849  
Contingent consideration   100,000       131,250  
Total Liabilities   76,505,394       52,914,550  
               
Commitments and Contingencies              
Mezzanine Equity              
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value, $0 per share as of December 31, 2024 and 2023          
Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity              
Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $25.55 per share as of December 31, 2024 and 2023   140       140  
Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 42,293,907 and 38,358,641 shares issued, 42,190,867 and 38,255,601 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively   422,939       383,586  
Additional paid-in capital   230,508,339       217,550,583  
Accumulated deficit   (236253218     (214265236
Treasury stock, 103,040 shares, at cost, as of December 31, 2024 and 2023   (163701     (163701
Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity   (5485501     3,505,372  
Non-controlling interest   1,440,133       2,060,787  
Total Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity   (4045368     5,566,159  
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity $ 72,460,026     $ 58,480,709  


LIFEMD, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
    Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,
   Year Ended December 31,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
Revenues                                
Telehealth revenue, net   $ 49,889,374     $ 31,256,199     $ 158,438,631     $ 98,152,919  
WorkSimpli revenue, net     14,365,198       13,603,648       54,015,207       54,394,087  
Total revenues, net     64,254,572       44,859,847       212,453,838       152,547,006  
                                 
Cost of revenues                                
Cost of telehealth revenue     8,391,484       4,954,646       21,440,799       17,480,533  
Cost of WorkSimpli revenue     1,038,362       400,913       2,627,680       1,419,931  
Total cost of revenues     9,429,846       5,355,559       24,068,479       18,900,464  
                                 
Gross profit     54,824,726       3,504,288       188,385,359       133,646,542  
                                 
Expenses                                
Selling and marketing expenses     25,855,545       20,389,121       103,020,025       76,451,466  
General and administrative expenses     19,909,060       15,573,509       72,662,021       51,694,232  
Customer service expenses     2,831,985       2,058,549       10,217,654       7,632,283  
Development costs     2,410,653       1,998,015       9,512,308       6,060,513  
Other operating expenses     2,799,241       1,656,631       9,118,032       6,297,321  
Total expenses     53,806,484       41,675,825       204,530,040       148,135,815  
                                 
Operating income (loss)     1,018,242       (2,171,537     (16,144,681     (14,489,273
                                 
Other expenses                                
Interest expense, net     (614,074 )     (622,685 )     (2,181,817 )     (2,596,586 )
Loss on debt extinguishment                       (325,198 )
                                 
Net income (loss) before income taxes     404,168       (2,794,222 )     (18,326,498 )     (17,411,057 )
                                 
Income tax expense     (169,477 )     (428,000 )     (402,000 )     (428,000 )
                                 
Net income (loss)     234,691       (3,222,222 )     (18,728,498 )     (17,839,057 )
                                 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     340,963       509,880       153,234       2,756,935  
                                 
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc.     (106,272 )     (3,732,102 )     (18,881,732 )     (20,595,992 )
                                 
Preferred stock dividends     (776,562 )     (776,562 )     (3,106,250 )     (3,106,250 )
                                 
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders   $ (882,834 )   $ (4,508,664 )   $ (21,987,982 )   $ (23,702,242 )
                                 
Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.53 )   $ (0.70 )
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.02 )   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.53 )   $ (0.70 )
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                                
Basic     42,205,767       36,710,746       41,196,292       33,905,155  
Diluted     42,205,767       36,710,746       41,196,292       33,905,155  


LIFEMD, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
                         
    Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024    2023    2024    2023 
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                        
Net income (loss)   $ 234,691     $ (3,222,222 )   $ (18,728,498 )   $ (17,839,057 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:                        
Amortization of debt discount     100,444       100,444       401,775       333,939  
Amortization of capitalized software     2,136,248       1,637,094       8,021,141       5,424,810  
Amortization of intangibles     244,569       245,968       982,405       971,464  
Accretion of consideration payable           18,740       13,644       167,221  
Depreciation of fixed assets     166,278       57,666       487,976       203,952  
Write-down of inventory     675,669       537,685       675,669       537,685  
Loss on debt extinguishment                       325,198  
Noncash operating lease expense     247,042       204,207       776,080       766,280  
Stock issued for legal settlement                       532,000  
Stock compensation expense     3,104,956       3,645,607       12,234,797       12,489,343  
                         
Changes in Assets and Liabilities                        
Accounts receivable     (2,168,312 )     (858,668 )     (2,940,563 )     (2,442,500 )
Product deposit     95,992       (401,082 )     445,087       (358,585 )
Inventory     (827,584 )     493,029       (713,095 )     405,746  
Other current assets     (434,226 )     369,450       (1,737,721 )     (247,488 )
Operating lease liabilities     (38,397 )     (218,624 )     (485,079 )     (808,368 )
Deferred revenue     (1,909,624 )     2,589,244       5,652,319       3,281,092  
Accounts payable     142,015       1,447,465       4,924,629       978,062  
Accrued expenses     (201,412 )     (932,373 )     7,502,624       4,678,757  
Other operating activity                       (579,319 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     1,568,349       5,713,630       17,513,190       8,820,232  
                         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                        
Cash paid for capitalized software costs     (2,495,317 )     (2,107,307 )     (10,041,663 )     (8,380,602 )
Purchase of equipment     (225,410 )     (109,332 )     (1,490,857 )     (203,814 )
Purchase of intangible assets                 (3,798 )     (148,868 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (2,720,727 )     (2,216,639 )     (11,536,318 )     (8,733,284 )
                         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                        
Proceeds from long-term debt, net                       19,466,887  
Proceeds from common stock issued to Medifast           10,000,000             10,000,000  
Proceeds from notes payable                       2,347,691  
Sale of common stock under ATM, net           5,303,092             6,202,659  
Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty           (98,626 )     (327,597 )     (5,142,542 )
Cash proceeds from exercise of options     12,499       94,500       120,312       94,500  
Preferred stock dividends     (776,562 )     (776,562 )     (3,106,250 )     (3,106,250 )
Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild           (125,000 )     (31,250 )     (312,500 )
Net payments for membership interest of WorkSimpli                       (305,625 )
Distributions to non-controlling interest     (665,888 )     (36,000 )     (773,888 )     (144,000 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (1,429,951 )     14,361,404       (4,118,673 )     29,100,820  
                         
Net (decrease) increase in cash     (2,582,329 )     17,858,395       1,858,199       29,187,768  
                         
Cash at beginning of period     37,587,253       15,288,330       33,146,725       3,958,957  
                         
Cash at end of period   $ 35,004,924     $ 33,146,725     $ 35,004,924     $ 33,146,725  
                         
Cash paid for interest                        
Cash paid during the period for interest   $ 614,993     $ 663,212     $ 2,528,042     $ 2,148,454  
                         
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                        
Cashless exercise of options   $     $     $ 5,127     $ 744  
Cashless exercise of warrants   $     $ 793     $ 16,305     $ 793  
Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payments   $     $ 642,000     $ 642,000     $ 2,568,000  
Stock issued for debt conversion   $     $ 1,000,000     $     $ 1,000,000  
Series B Preferred Stock conversion   $     $     $     $ 5,072,814  
Warrants issued for debt instruments   $     $     $     $ 873,100  
Right of use assets   $ (102,618 )   $     $ 6,581,779     $ 155,168  
Operating lease liabilities   $ (102,618 )   $     $ 6,581,779     $ 155,168  
                         

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. Additionally, we report telehealth adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to clarify the financial performance of our core telehealth business excluding WorkSimpli. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, extraordinary litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, extraordinary litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Telehealth and WorkSimpli adjusted EBITDA is defined as segment operating income or loss before depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, extraordinary litigation costs, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of segment operating income or loss to segment Adjusted EBITDA.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Telehealth adjusted EBITDA is specifically relevant to LifeMD to provide shareholders a comparable measure of profitability for our core telehealth business without the impact of our majority owned, but separately managed non-core subsidiary, WorkSimpli. Adjusted EBITDA, telehealth adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

Reconciliation of Consolidated GAAP Net Loss to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
(in whole numbers, unaudited)              
  Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (882,834 )   $ (4,508,664 )   $ (21,987,982 )   $ (23,702,242 )
               
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)   513,630       522,241       1,780,042       1,755,656  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense   2,547,095       1,959,468       9,505,166       6,767,447  
Amortization of debt discount   100,444       100,444       401,775       333,939  
Loss on debt extinguishment                     325,198  
Financing transactions expense   13,125       38,431       336,497       773,932  
Litigation costs (a)   376,030       168,600       1,698,531       1,594,930  
Severance costs   56,403       17,400       1,198,471       25,092  
Acquisitions expenses   537,662       30,909       537,662       158,047  
Insurance acceptance readiness   92,661       252,250       1,454,298       318,884  
Sarbanes Oxley readiness   134,891       151,248       521,361       199,824  
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock                     506,991  
Foreign exchange loss   246,538       368,793       1,154,954       1,165,412  
Taxes   1,023,872       428,000       2,285,425       498,378  
Dividends   776,562       1,363,560       3,106,250       5,227,450  
Stock-based compensation expense   3,104,956       3,645,607       12,234,797       12,489,343  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   340,963       509,880       153,234       2,756,935  
               
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,981,997     $ 5,048,167     $ 14,380,480     $ 11,195,216  
               
(a) For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company included litigation costs related to a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the Marden v. LifeMD, Inc. case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company included litigation costs related to a purported breach of an investment bank engagement concerning potential debt financing (the William Blair LLC v. LifeMD, Inc. case) and a purported breach of a consulting services agreement for strategic and corporate development services (the Harborside Advisors LLC v. LifeMD, Inc. case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and filed on March 11, 2024.


Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EPS        
(unaudited)   Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.53 )   $ (0.70 )
                 
Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS                
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)     0.01       0.01       0.04       0.05  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense     0.06       0.05       0.23       0.20  
Amortization of debt discount                 0.01       0.01  
Loss on debt extinguishment                       0.01  
Financing transactions expense                       0.02  
Litigation costs     0.01       0.01       0.04       0.05  
Severance costs          
      0.03        
Acquisitions expenses     0.01             0.01       0.01  
Insurance acceptance readiness           0.01       0.04       0.01  
Sarbanes Oxley readiness     0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01  
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock                       0.01  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss     0.01       0.01       0.03       0.03  
Taxes     0.02       0.01       0.06       0.01  
Dividends     0.02       0.04       0.08       0.15  
Stock-based compensation expense     0.07       0.10       0.30       0.37  
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests     0.01       0.01             0.08  
                 
Adjusted EPS   $ 0.21     $ 0.14     $ 0.35     $ 0.32  


Reconciliation of Telehealth GAAP Operating Loss to Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA
(in whole numbers, unaudited)                
    Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Telehealth operating loss   $ (92,328 )   $ (4,401,440 )   $ (16,787,433 )   $ (25,261,021 )
                 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense     1,647,085       1,280,032       6,203,006       4,456,393  
Financing transactions expense     13,125       38,431       336,497       773,932  
Litigation costs (a)     376,030       168,600       1,698,531       1,594,930  
Severance costs     56,403       17,400       1,198,471       25,092  
Acquisitions expenses     537,662       30,909       537,662       158,047  
Insurance acceptance readiness     92,661       252,250       1,454,298       318,884  
Sarbanes Oxley readiness     134,891       151,248       521,361       199,824  
Stock-based compensation expense     3,104,956       3,645,607       12,234,797       12,489,343  
                 
Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA   $ 5,870,484     $ 1,183,037     $ 7,397,189     $ (5,244,576 )
                 
(a) For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company included litigation costs related to a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the Marden v. LifeMD, Inc. case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company included litigation costs related to a purported breach of an investment bank engagement concerning potential debt financing (the William Blair LLC v. LifeMD, Inc. case) and a purported breach of a consulting services agreement for strategic and corporate development services (the Harborside Advisors LLC v. LifeMD, Inc. case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and filed on March 11, 2024.


Reconciliation of WorkSimpli GAAP Operating Income to WorkSimpli Adjusted EBITDA
(in whole numbers, unaudited)                
    Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
WorkSimpli operating income   $ 1,110,570     $ 2,229,903     $ 642,752     $ 10,771,748  
                 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense     900,010       679,436       3,302,160       2,311,054  
Foreign exchange loss     246,538       368,793       1,154,954       1,165,412  
Taxes     854,395             1,883,425       70,378  
Dividends           586,998             2,121,200  
                 
WorkSimpli Adjusted EBITDA   $ 3,111,513     $ 3,865,130     $ 6,983,291     $ 16,439,792  

