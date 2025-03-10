Submit Release
CVG Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Accelerating operational momentum through strategic portfolio actions

Provides outlook and guidance for full year 2025

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

As a result of completing our strategic portfolio actions, the following are reported as discontinued operations: (1) the Industrial Automation segment, and (2) the financial information from the Cab Structures facility that was previously reported in Vehicle Solutions and Aftermarket and Accessories. CVG has three reportable segments for 2024: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems and Aftermarket & Accessories. The results and comparisons presented below reflect continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights (Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)

  • Revenue of $163.3 million, down 15.7% due primarily to a global softening in Construction and Agriculture customer demand and drop-in Class 8 Heavy Truck builds.
  • Operating loss of $5.3 million, and adjusted operating loss of $4.3 million, down compared to operating income of $4.1 million and adjusted operating income of $5.4 million. The decrease in operating income was driven primarily by lower sales volumes and operational inefficiencies.
  • Net loss from continuing operations of $35.0 million, or $(1.04) per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share. Net loss included a non-cash tax valuation allowance of $28.8 million. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $5.1 million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $2.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million, down 89.2%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.6%, down from 4.3%.
  • The sale of CVG’s Industrial Automation business closed on October 30, 2024, allowing CVG to focus on its core segments.

Full Year 2024 Highlights (Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)

  • Revenue of $723.4 million, down 13.4%, driven by a global softening in customer demand and the wind-down of certain programs in our Vehicle Solutions segment.
  • New business wins in excess of $97 million when fully ramped; these wins were concentrated in our Electrical Systems segment, predominantly outside of Construction and Agriculture end markets.
  • Operating loss of $0.8 million, down $40.6 million, and adjusted operating income of $6.5 million, down $35.2 million. The decrease in operating income was due to lower sales volumes and operational inefficiencies.
  • Continued shifting production capacity to new, lower-cost facilities in Morocco and Mexico, in an effort to improve operating leverage.

James Ray, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “2024 was a year of meaningful change for CVG. Over the course of the year, we undertook immediate and decisive actions, including the divestitures of non-strategic assets and businesses, and improvement initiatives that we believe position us for future accretive growth. Even in the face of continued external market headwinds, we believe the improvement initiatives executed in 2024 will unlock significant operational efficiencies that we have already started to benefit from in 2025. Additionally, we were pleased to open our new Morocco facility and we continue to ramp up our facility in Aldama, Mexico.”

Mr. Ray continued, “Moving forward, our team is focused on accelerating the operational momentum we’ve built, driving margin accretive growth through a product-focused, operationally efficient enterprise strategy. With a stronger foundation, and as our key end markets stabilize, we expect that we will continue to strengthen the company’s position in the market and deliver value for our stakeholders.”

Andy Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, added, “CVG delivered results consistent with our adjusted full-year guidance ranges, which reflect the Company’s past portfolio and restructuring actions. We anticipate that the benefits from these strategic efforts will become more apparent in 2025 despite notable end market softening and the slower than expected ramp of new business wins. We believe that these organizational improvements, combined with working capital and inventory reductions driving increased cash generation this year, will greatly improve our ability to continue paying down debt. We have implemented a more focused business strategy and continue to streamline our enterprise cost structure. We expect to see EBITDA growth and margin expansion in 2025 which are reflected in our full year 2025 guidance ranges.”

Financial Results from Continuing Operations
(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)

  Fourth Quarter        
    2024       2023       Change  
Revenues $ 163.3     $ 193.7       (15.7 )%
Gross profit $ 13.1     $ 24.4       (46.3 )%
Gross margin   8.0 %     12.6 %        
Adjusted gross profit1 $ 13.6     $ 24.8       (45.2 )%
Adjusted gross margin1   8.3 %     12.8 %        
Operating income (loss) $ (5.3 )   $ 4.1       NM2  
Operating margin   (3.2 )%     2.1 %        
Adjusted operating income (loss)1 $ (4.3 )   $ 5.4       NM2  
Adjusted operating margin1   (2.6 )%     2.8 %        
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (35.0 )   $ 22.6       NM2  
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations1 $ (5.1 )   $ 2.1       NM2  
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ (1.04 )   $ 0.67       NM2  
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, diluted1 $ (0.15 )   $ 0.06       NM2  
Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 0.9     $ 8.3       (89.2 )%
Adjusted EBITDA margin1   0.6 %     4.3 %        
1See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation        
2Not meaningful        


Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

  • Fourth quarter 2024 revenues were $163.3 million compared to $193.7 million in the prior year period, a decline of 15.7%. The decrease in revenues is due primarily to lower sales as a result of a softening in customer demand in our Vehicle Solutions and Electrical Systems segments.
  • Operating loss for the fourth quarter 2024 was $5.3 million compared to operating income of $4.1 million in the prior year period. Excluding special costs, the fourth quarter of 2024 adjusted operating loss was $4.3 million, down from adjusted operating income of $5.4 million in 2023. The decline in adjusted operating income was driven primarily by the impact of lower sales volumes, unfavorable mix, and operational inefficiencies.
  • Interest expense was $2.2 million and $2.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
  • Net loss from continuing operations was $35.0 million, or $(1.04) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to net income of $22.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

At December 31, 2024, the Company had $50.5 million outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility, $26.6 million of cash and $84.4 million availability from revolving credit facilities, resulting in total liquidity of $111.0 million.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Segment Results (Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)

Vehicle Solutions Segment

  • Revenues were $91.4 million compared to $107.1 million for the prior year period, a decrease of 14.7% primarily due to lower sales volume as a result of decreased customer demand and the wind-down of certain programs.
  • Operating income for the fourth quarter 2024 was $1.7 million compared to $3.6 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 52.5%, primarily due to lower customer demand, operational remediation investments, and increased freight costs. The fourth quarter of 2024 adjusted operating income was $2.8 million compared to $4.0 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 30.5%.

Electrical Systems Segment

  • Revenues were $40.3 million compared to $56.2 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 28.3%, primarily resulting from a global softening in the Construction & Agriculture end-markets.
  • Operating loss was $1.7 million compared to operating income of $6.7 million, a decrease of 125.2% primarily attributable to lower sales volumes and unfavorable foreign exchange.

Aftermarket and Accessories Segment

  • Revenues were $31.6 million compared to $30.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 4.0%, primarily resulting from slightly higher customer demand driving increased volumes.
  • Operating income was $3.2 million compared to $3.3 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 4.6%. The decrease in operating income was increased manufacturing costs. The fourth quarter of 2024 adjusted operating income was $3.1 million compared to $3.3 million in the prior year period.

Outlook

CVG is providing the following outlook for the full year 2025:

Metric 2025 Outlook ($ millions)
Net Sales $670 - $710
Adjusted EBITDA $25 - $30


This outlook reflects, among others, current industry forecasts for North American Class 8 truck builds. According to ACT Research, 2025 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 316,000 units. The 2024 actual Class 8 truck builds according to the ACT Research was 332,382 units.

Construction and Agriculture end markets are projected to decline approximately 5-10% in 2025. However, we expect contribution from new business wins outside of Construction and Agriculture end markets in Electrical Systems to soften this decline.

Effective January 1, 2025, the Company announced a new organizational structure designed to enhance alignment with its customers and end markets. Under this new structure, CVG will reorganize its vertical business units into the following three operating divisions and reporting segments: Global Electrical Systems, Global Seating, Trim Systems and Components. As part of this realignment, the Company’s Aftermarket & Accessories business unit will be absorbed in these three segments. Its seating and electrical portfolio will transition to Global Seating and Global Electrical Systems, respectively. Its wiper systems will become part of the newly formed Trim Systems and Components business unit in addition to the trim and components businesses from the prior Vehicle Solutions segment. CVG expects this structure to enhance clarity and focus, with each business unit positioned to deliver on its specific strategic and operational objectives.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss this press release is scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Management intends to reference the Q4 2024 Earnings Call Presentation posted on our website during the conference call. To participate, dial (800) 549-8228 using conference code 45919. International participants dial (289) 819-1520 using conference code 45919.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at www.cvgrp.com, where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, dial (888) 660-6264 using access code 45919 and international callers can dial (289) 819-1325 using access code 45919.

Company Contact

Andy Cheung
Chief Financial Officer
CVG
IR@cvgrp.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ross Collins or Stephen Poe
Alpha IR Group
CVGI@alpha-ir.com

About CVG

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, is a global provider of systems, assemblies and components to the global commercial vehicle market and the electric vehicle markets. We deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including without limitation, certain statements herein regarding industry outlook, the Company’s expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company’s end markets changes in the Class 8 and Class 5-7 North America truck build rates, performance of the global construction and agricultural equipment business, the Company’s prospects in the wire harness and electric vehicle markets, the Company’s initiatives to address customer needs, organic growth, the Company’s strategic plans and plans to focus on certain segments, competition faced by the Company, volatility in and disruption to the global economic environment, including global supply chain constraints, inflation and labor shortages, tariffs and counter-measures, financial covenant compliance, anticipated effects of acquisitions or divestitures, production of new products, plans for capital expenditures and our results of operations or financial position and liquidity, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “project”, “continue”, “likely”, and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The important factors discussed in “Item 1A - Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements made herein and presented elsewhere by management from time to time. Such forward-looking statements represent management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Investors are warned that actual results may differ from management’s expectations. Additionally, various economic and competitive factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, factors which are outside our control.

Any forward-looking statement that we make in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the results of any revision to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.


COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenues $ 163,292     $ 193,721     $ 723,355     $ 835,469  
Cost of revenues   150,217       169,344       650,236       714,378  
Gross profit   13,075       24,377       73,119       121,091  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   18,346       20,309       73,877       81,218  
Operating income (loss)   (5,271 )     4,068       (758 )     39,873  
Other (income) expense   (1,585 )     707       (2,200 )     1,195  
Interest expense   2,200       2,338       9,174       10,248  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   509             509        
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   (6,395 )     1,023       (8,241 )     28,430  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   28,603       (21,548 )     27,493       (15,203 )
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (34,998 )   $ 22,571     $ (35,734 )   $ 43,633  
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations   (3,721 )     711       7,867       5,778  
Net income (loss)   (38,719 )     23,282       (27,867 )     49,411  
Earnings (loss) per common share              
Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (1.04 )   $ 0.68     $ (1.07 )   $ 1.32  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ (0.11 )   $ 0.02     $ 0.24     $ 0.18  
Diluted earning (loss) per share              
Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (1.04 )   $ 0.67     $ (1.07 )   $ 1.30  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ (0.11 )   $ 0.03     $ 0.24     $ 0.17  
Weighted average shares outstanding              
Basic   33,497       33,132       33,418       33,040  
Diluted   33,497       33,443       33,418       33,581  



COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
ASSETS   2024       2023  
Current Assets:      
Cash $ 26,630     $ 37,848  
Accounts receivable, net   118,683       129,346  
Inventories   128,224       117,267  
Current assets held for sale         15,603  
Other current assets   29,763       27,678  
Total current assets   303,300       327,742  
Property, plant and equipment, net   68,861       68,923  
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net   29,931       31,165  
Intangible assets, net   3,918       6,594  
Deferred income taxes, net   11,084       33,568  
Noncurrent assets held for sale         9,173  
Other assets   7,479       6,049  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 424,573     $ 483,214  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current Liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 77,002     $ 75,246  
Current operating lease liabilities   8,033       7,502  
Accrued liabilities and other   32,325       44,836  
Current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt   8,438       15,313  
Current liabilities held-for-sale         2,292  
Total current liabilities   125,798       145,189  
Long-term debt   127,062       126,201  
Noncurrent liabilities held-for-sale         31  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   22,795       24,417  
Pension and other post-retirement liabilities   8,143       9,196  
Other long-term liabilities   5,183       5,248  
Total liabilities   288,981       310,282  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock          
Common stock   337       333  
Treasury stock, at cost   (16,468 )     (16,150 )
Additional paid-in capital   269,117       265,217  
Retained deficit   (74,051 )     (46,184 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (43,343 )     (30,284 )
Total stockholders’ equity   135,592       172,932  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 424,573     $ 483,214  



COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  Vehicle Solutions   Electrical Systems   Aftermarket and Accessories   Corporate / Other   Total
    2024       2023       2024       2023       2024       2023       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenues $ 91,379     $ 107,140     $ 40,299     $ 56,188     $ 31,614     $ 30,393     $     $     $ 163,292     $ 193,721  
Gross profit   7,051       10,100       767       8,873       5,257       5,442             (38 )     13,075       24,377  
Selling, general & administrative expenses   5,341       6,501       2,452       2,176       2,096       2,127       8,457       9,505       18,346       20,309  
Operating income (loss) $ 1,710     $ 3,599     $ (1,685 )   $ 6,697     $ 3,161     $ 3,315     $ (8,457 )   $ (9,543 )   $ (5,271 )   $ 4,068  


  Twelve Months Ended
  Vehicle Solutions   Electrical Systems   Aftermarket and Accessories   Corporate / Other   Total
    2024       2023       2024       2023       2024       2023       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenues $ 404,164     $ 469,962     $ 189,626     $ 228,424     $ 129,565     $ 137,083     $     $     $ 723,355     $ 835,469  
Gross profit   39,228       59,363       10,701       35,397       23,348       26,514       (158 )     (183 )     73,119       121,091  
Selling, general & administrative expenses   21,326       26,109       10,252       9,107       8,322       8,144       33,977       37,858       73,877       81,218  
Operating income (loss) $ 17,902     $ 33,254     $ 449     $ 26,290     $ 15,026     $ 18,370     $ (34,135 )   $ (38,041 )   $ (758 )   $ 39,873  



COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Gross profit $ 13,075     $ 24,377     $ 73,119     $ 121,091  
Restructuring   568       385       9,186       759  
Adjusted gross profit $ 13,643     $ 24,762     $ 82,305     $ 121,850  
% of revenues   8.4 %     12.8 %     11.4 %     14.6 %


  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Operating income (loss) $ (5,271 )   $ 4,068     $ (758 )   $ 39,873  
Restructuring   1,015       1,367       10,784       1,800  
Gain on sale of fixed assets               (3,544 )      
Total operating income adjustments   1,015       1,367       7,240       1,800  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (4,256 )   $ 5,435     $ 6,482     $ 41,673  
% of revenues   (2.6 )%     2.8 %     0.9 %     5.0 %


  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   (34,998 )     22,571       (35,734 )     43,633  
Pre-tax adjusting items:              
Operating income (loss) adjustments   1,015       1,367       7,240       1,800  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   509             509        
Tax Valuation Allowance   28,769       (21,521 )     28,769       (21,521 )
Adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes1   (381 )     (342 )     (1,937 )     (450 )
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (5,086 )   $ 2,075     $ (1,153 )   $ 23,462  
               
Diluted EPS $ (1.04 )   $ 0.67     $ (1.07 )   $ 1.30  
Adjustments to diluted EPS $ 0.89     $ (0.61 )   $ 1.04     $ (0.60 )
Adjusted diluted EPS $ (0.15 )   $ 0.06     $ (0.03 )   $ 0.70  
                               
  1. Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect at 25% of pre-tax adjusting items.

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2024		   December 31
2023		   December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (34,998 )   $ 22,571     $ (35,734 )   $ 43,633  
Interest expense   2,200       2,338       9,174       10,248  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   28,603       (21,548 )     27,493       (15,203 )
Depreciation expense   3,480       3,345       13,919       13,084  
Amortization expense   140       267       603       1,070  
EBITDA $ (575 )   $ 6,973     $ 15,455     $ 52,832  
% of revenues   (0.4 )%     3.6 %     2.1 %     6.3 %
               
EBITDA adjustments              
Restructuring   1,015       1,367       10,784       1,800  
Gain on sale of fixed assets               (3,544 )      
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   509             509        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 949     $ 8,340     $ 23,204     $ 54,632  
% of revenues   0.6 %     4.3 %     3.2 %     6.5 %




COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Appendix B: Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
  Vehicle Solutions   Electric Systems   Aftermarket and Accessories   Corporate   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 1,710     $ (1,685 )   $ 3,161     $ (8,457 )   $ (5,271 )
Restructuring   1,060             (45 )           1,015  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 2,770     $ (1,685 )   $ 3,116     $ (8,457 )   $ (4,256 )
% of revenues   3.0 %     (4.2 )%     9.9 %         (2.6 )%


  Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
  Vehicle Solutions   Electric Systems   Aftermarket and Accessories   Corporate   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 17,902     $ 449     $ 15,026     $ (34,135 )   $ (758 )
Restructuring   5,936       3,744       940       164       10,784  
Gain on sale of fixed assets   (3,544 )                       (3,544 )
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 20,294     $ 4,193     $ 15,966     $ (33,971 )   $ 6,482  
% of revenues   5.0 %     2.2 %     12.3 %         0.9 %


  Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
  Vehicle Solutions   Electric Systems   Aftermarket and Accessories   Corporate   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 3,599     $ 6,697     $ 3,315     $ (9,543 )   $ 4,068  
Restructuring   385                   982       1,367  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 3,984     $ 6,697     $ 3,315     $ (8,561 )   $ 5,435  
% of revenues   3.7 %     11.9 %     10.9 %         2.8 %


  Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
  Vehicle Solutions   Electric Systems   Aftermarket and Accessories   Corporate   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 33,254     $ 26,290     $ 18,370     $ (38,041 )   $ 39,873  
Restructuring   809       8             983       1,800  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 34,063     $ 26,298     $ 18,370     $ (37,058 )   $ 41,673  
% of revenues   7.2 %     11.5 %     13.4 %         5.0 %


The following tables present reconciliations of the captions within CVG's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows to Free cash flow, attributable to continuing operations, discontinued operations, and total CVG for the three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
CONTINUING OPERATIONS              
Cash flows from operating activities $ (17,230 )   $ 8,495     $ (19,498 )   $ 29,458  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (3,973 )     (4,165 )     (17,682 )     (18,947 )
Proceeds from disposal/sale of property, plant and equipment               4,455        
Proceeds from sale of business   22,001             44,961        
Free cash flow from continuing operations $ 798     $ 4,330     $ 12,236     $ 10,511  
               
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS              
Cash flows from operating activities $ (9,387 )   $ (209 )   $ (13,954 )   $ 8,818  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment         (335 )     (838 )     (749 )
Free cash flow from discontinued operations $ (9,387 )   $ (544 )   $ (14,792 )   $ 8,069  
               
TOTAL COMPANY              
Cash flows from operating activities $ (26,617 )   $ 8,286     $ (33,452 )   $ 38,276  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (3,973 )     (4,500 )     (18,520 )     (19,696 )
Proceeds from disposal/sale of property, plant and equipment               4,455        
Proceeds from sale of business   22,001             44,961        
Free cash flow $ (8,589 )   $ 3,786     $ (2,556 )   $ 18,580  



COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Appendix C: Supplemental Quarterly Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2024 and 2023 by Quarter
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
 

The following tables present our unaudited reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures, including retrospective changes for discontinued operations.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2024
Revenues by segment              
Vehicles Solutions $ 105,207     $ 110,282     $ 97,296     $ 91,379  
Electrical Systems   55,795       50,152       43,380       40,299  
Aftermarket and Accessories   33,624       33,231       31,096       31,614  
Total revenues $ 194,626     $ 193,665     $ 171,772     $ 163,292  


  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2024
Gross profit $ 23,164     $ 20,459     $ 16,421     $ 13,075  
Restructuring   1,583       3,517       3,518       568  
Adjusted gross profit $ 24,747     $ 23,976     $ 19,939     $ 13,643  


  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2024
Operating income (loss) $ 4,509     $ 1,064     $ (1,060 )   $ (5,271 )
Restructuring   1,777       3,775       4,217       1,015  
Gain on sale of fixed assets               (3,544 )      
Total operating income adjustments   1,777       3,775       673       1,015  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 6,286     $ 4,839     $ (387 )   $ (4,256 )


  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2024
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,446     $ (1,299 )   $ (883 )   $ (34,998 )
Pre-tax adjusting items:              
Operating income (loss) adjustments   1,777       3,775       673       1,015  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt                     509  
Tax Valuation Allowance                     28,769  
Adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes1   (444 )     (944 )     (168 )     (381 )
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,779     $ 1,532     $ (378 )   $ (5,086 )
               
Diluted EPS $ 0.04     $ (0.04 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (1.04 )
Adjustments to diluted EPS $ 0.04     $ 0.09     $ 0.02     $ 0.89  
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.08     $ 0.05     $ (0.01 )   $ (0.15 )
                               
  1. Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect at 25% of pre-tax adjusting items.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2024
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,446     $ (1,299 )   $ (883 )   $ (34,998 )
Interest expense   2,186       2,417       2,371       2,200  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   665       (260 )     (1,515 )     28,603  
Depreciation expense   3,432       3,445       3,562       3,480  
Amortization expense   183       140       140       140  
EBITDA $ 7,912     $ 4,443     $ 3,675     $ (575 )
% of revenues   4.1 %     2.3 %     2.1 %     (0.4 )%
               
EBITDA adjustments:              
Restructuring   1,777       3,775       4,217       1,015  
Gain on sale of fixed assets               (3,544 )      
Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt                     509  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,689     $ 8,218     $ 4,348     $ 949  
% of revenues   5.0 %     4.2 %     2.5 %     0.6 %


  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2023
Revenues by segment              
Vehicles Solutions $ 126,671     $ 120,916     $ 115,235     $ 107,140  
Electrical Systems   54,749       63,625       53,862       56,188  
Aftermarket and Accessories   36,631       36,259       33,800       30,393  
Total revenues $ 218,051     $ 220,800     $ 202,897     $ 193,721  


  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2023
Gross profit $ 31,888     $ 35,517     $ 29,309     $ 24,377  
Restructuring   68       306             385  
Adjusted gross profit $ 31,956     $ 35,823     $ 29,309     $ 24,762  


  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2023
Operating income $ 12,399     $ 14,486     $ 8,920     $ 4,068  
Restructuring   90       343             1,367  
Adjusted operating income $ 12,489     $ 14,829     $ 8,920     $ 5,435  


  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2023
Net income from continuing operations $ 7,147     $ 9,234     $ 4,681     $ 22,571  
Pre-tax adjusting items:              
Operating income adjustments   90       343             1,367  
Tax Valuation Allowance                     (21,521 )
Adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes1   (23 )     (85 )           (342 )
Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 7,214     $ 9,492     $ 4,681     $ 2,075  
               
Diluted EPS $ 0.22     $ 0.28     $ 0.14     $ 0.67  
Adjustments to diluted EPS                   $ (0.61 )
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.22     $ 0.28     $ 0.14     $ 0.06  
                               
  1. Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect at 25% of pre-tax adjusting items.


  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2023
Net income from continuing operations $ 7,147     $ 9,234     $ 4,681     $ 22,571  
Interest expense   2,749       2,672       2,489       2,338  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   2,706       2,272       1,367       (21,548 )
Depreciation expense   3,114       3,264       3,361       3,345  
Amortization expense   253       283       267       267  
EBITDA $ 15,969     $ 17,725     $ 12,165     $ 6,973  
% of revenues   7.3 %     8.0 %     6.0 %     3.6 %
               
EBITDA adjustments:              
Restructuring   90       343             1,367  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,059     $ 18,068     $ 12,165     $ 8,340  
% of revenues   7.4 %     8.2 %     6.0 %     4.3 %


Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company’s multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company’s financial and operating results and in comparing the Company’s performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.


