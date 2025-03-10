Ready Capital Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; May 5, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: RC) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between November 7, 2024 and March 2, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Ready Capital investors have until May 5, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose that significant non-performing loans in Ready Capital’s commercial real estate (“CRE”) portfolio were unlikely to be collected. The company intended to fully reserve these problem loans to "stabilize" its CRE portfolio, but this was not accurately reflected in its expected credit loss calculations or valuation allowances. As a result, Ready Capital’s financial performance would be negatively affected, and its positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

