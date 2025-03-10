Feedzai Launches TRUST Framework for Responsible GenAI at HumanX

A Five-Pillar Approach to Ethical and Scalable AI That Accelerates Innovation and Strengthens Compliance



SAN MATEO, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feedzai , a global leader in risk management solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking The TRUST Framework: Accelerate Innovation with Responsible AI at the HumanX conference. Designed to empower B2B organizations with a comprehensive blueprint for ethical, secure, and high-performing generative AI solutions, the framework ensures that companies can innovate confidently while protecting their reputations in an increasingly competitive market.

As business leaders feel increasing pressure to launch GenAI technologies, Feedzai’s TRUST Framework sets a new standard by embedding responsible design directly into every facet of GenAI development. This strategic approach emphasizes that ethical and transparent AI isn’t an automatic outcome—it must be deliberately built into systems to be fair, explainable, and secure.

“Today, as AI becomes increasingly commoditized, it’s critical that we differentiate not just through technical capabilities but through responsibility and ethics. The TRUST Framework represents a strategic approach: if we don't design our AI systems to be fair, explainable, and secure, they simply won’t deliver those qualities. Just as the automotive industry shifted from valuing speed to prioritizing comfort, safety, and environmental outcomes, we must build AI that safeguards our reputation and serves society. Implementing such a framework isn’t merely best practice—it’s the right thing to do.”– Pedro Bizarro, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, Feedzai.

The Five Pillars of TRUST

At the core of Feedzai’s framework are five essential pillars, each addressing a critical aspect of responsible AI development and governance:

T - Transparent

Clear Explanations: Show how AI decisions are made in a way that anyone can understand.

Show how AI decisions are made in a way that anyone can understand. Data Traceability: Keep simple, clear records of where data comes from.

Keep simple, clear records of where data comes from. User Collaboration: Allow users to interact with and adjust AI results as needed.

Allow users to interact with and adjust AI results as needed. AI Disclosure: Clearly state when AI is being used.

R - Robust

Consistent Performance: Ensure the AI delivers reliable results even when conditions change.

Ensure the AI delivers reliable results even when conditions change. Built-in Adaptability: Design systems that can adjust to new challenges and unexpected situations.

Design systems that can adjust to new challenges and unexpected situations. Real-Time Monitoring: Keep an eye on performance continuously to catch and fix issues quickly.



U - Unbiased

Fair on Decisions: Build AI systems that avoid bias and treat all users equally.

Build AI systems that avoid bias and treat all users equally. Inclusive Design: Involve diverse teams so that different perspectives shape the system.

Involve diverse teams so that different perspectives shape the system. Regular Reviews: Schedule and perform periodic checks and improve the system to maintain fairness.



S - Safe & Secure

Data Protection: Secure sensitive information and respect user privacy at all times.

Secure sensitive information and respect user privacy at all times. Strong Security: Put measures in place to guard against breaches and attacks.

Put measures in place to guard against breaches and attacks. Reliable Access: Ensure the system is always available and dependable for users.



T - Tested

Thorough Checks: Test the system at every stage to ensure it works as intended.

Test the system at every stage to ensure it works as intended. Ongoing Updates: Continuously refine and improve the system based on real feedback.

Continuously refine and improve the system based on real feedback. Efficiency: Optimize operations to save energy, reduce costs, and lower environmental impact.



Differentiating in a Commoditized AI Landscape

Feedzai’s TRUST Framework provides a technical roadmap and also addresses the pressing need for differentiation at a time when AI capabilities are increasingly seen as standard. The framework’s emphasis on intentional design—ensuring fairness, explainability, and robust security—prepares organizations to answer tough questions when challenges arise, much like having a disaster plan in place. It’s a proactive stance that turns ethical imperatives into competitive advantages.

About Feedzai

Feedzai is the world's first end-to-end financial crime prevention platform, protecting people and payments with AI-native solutions that stop fraud and financial crime. Leading financial institutions trust Feedzai to manage critical risk and compliance processes, safeguarding trillions of dollars of transactions while improving the customer experience and protecting the privacy of everyday users. For more information, users can visit feedzai.com .

Contact

Media Relations Manager

Austin Hyslip

pr@feedzai.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8209fb3-9e5c-4e4b-8c5d-625fed01b270





Feedzai Feedzai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.