Mountain America Goals Program Donates $5,500 to Benefit Arizona State Student-Athletes

Mountain America Credit Union donates to ASU’s Sun Devil Club, reinforcing its commitment to student-athlete success through scholarships, academic programs, and community support.





A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

TEMPE, Ariz., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union recently donated $5,500 to Arizona State University’s (ASU) Sun Devil Club to enhance the academic institution’s student-athlete experience. The Sun Devil Club serves as the main fundraising entity for Sun Devil Athletics, operating as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Through the generous support of its members, the club is committed to providing resources that enable Sun Devil student-athletes to flourish and develop. The club funds scholarships, supports academic programs, integrates student-athletes into their communities, and ensures their health and well-being.

“On behalf of our hockey program, I would like to express our gratitude to Mountain America Credit Union.” said Vince Volpe, associate athletics director, Sun Devil Club. “Mountain America has invested in Arizona State Athletics in multiple ways that directly enhance the student-athlete experience. Sun Devil Athletics and the Sun Devil Club are very appreciative of our multifaceted partnership!”

At a recent hockey game, Mountain America team members presented the Sun Devil Club with a check for $5,500 before a home game at Mullett Arena.

“What the Sun Devil Club does to extend a helping hand to student-athletes aligns with our ‘people helping people’ philosophy,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer of Mountain America Credit Union. “Helping people achieve their academic dreams is just as important as supporting their financial dreams.”

In addition to Mountain America’s support of ASU through its $80,000 in scholarships provided to athletes since 2023 and the more than $20,000 donated to Sun Devil Club since 2022, Mountain America continues to support the Grand Canyon State through efforts with the American Cancer Society of Arizona and Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

For more information about Sun Devil Athletics visit thesundevils.com. To learn more about how Mountain America gives back to causes that matter, visit macu.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

Contact: publicrelations@macu.com, macu.com/newsroom

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.