Greenlight Re Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results

Grows Fully Diluted Book Value by 7.2% in 2024, Marking Fifth Consecutive Year of Book Value Growth; Increases Transparency with New Reporting Segments

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (“Greenlight Re” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Effective December 31, 2024, the Company restructured its reportable segments to better align with its multi-pillar strategy. Moving forward, the Company will report financial results under two segments, Open Market and Innovations. Additionally, prior-period results have been revised to ensure consistency with the new reporting structure.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights (all comparisons are to fourth quarter 2023 unless noted otherwise):

  • Gross premiums written increased 28.0% to $143.8 million;
  • Net premiums earned increased 7.8% to $148.1 million;
  • Net underwriting loss of $18.0 million, compared to net underwriting income of $11.8 million;
  • Combined ratio of 112.1%, compared to 91.4%;
  • Total investment income of $2.6 million, compared to $14.1 million; and
  • Net loss of $27.4 million, or $(0.81) per diluted ordinary share, compared to net income of $17.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted ordinary share.

The Company’s underwriting loss of $18.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by (i) strengthening of Open Market specialty reserves related to aviation losses from the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict, and (ii) catastrophe losses including Hurricane Milton, the Jeju Air plane crash, and other marine and energy related events. The combined ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024 included 10.1% related to Russia-Ukraine conflict, and 11.9% related to catastrophes.

Full Year 2024 Highlights (all comparisons are to full year 2023):

  • Gross premiums written increased 9.7% to $698.3 million;
  • Net premiums earned increased 6.3% to $620.0 million;
  • Net underwriting loss of $8.2 million compared to a net underwriting income of $32.0 million;
  • Combined ratio of 101.4%, compared to 94.5%;
  • Total investment income of $79.6 million, compared to $72.1 million;
  • Net income of $42.8 million, or $1.24 per diluted ordinary share, compared to $86.8 million, or $2.50 per diluted ordinary share; and
  • Fully diluted book value per share increased 7.2% to $17.95, from $16.74 at December 31, 2023.

The Company’s underwriting loss for 2024 was driven primarily by (i) strengthening of Open Market specialty reserves related to aviation losses from the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict, and (ii) catastrophe losses including the Baltimore Bridge collapse, Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Jeju Air plane crash, and other marine and energy related events. The combined ratio for 2024 included 2.4% related to Russia-Ukraine conflict, and 9.3% related to catastrophes.

Greg Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlight Re, stated, “While our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 fell short of our expectations, we are proud of what we have accomplished during the year in terms of strengthening our organization, processes, and balance sheet. We are well positioned to deliver shareholder value in 2025 and beyond.”

David Einhorn, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “The fourth quarter was challenging for our investment program post U.S. election results. However, Solasglas’ 9.8% return for the full-year 2024 was solid in light of our conservative positioning, with a year-ending net exposure of 33%.”

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Earnings Call

Greenlight Re will host a live conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Dial-in details:    

U.S. toll free  1-877-407-9753
International  1-201-493-6739

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1703379&tp_key=8d103d18f7

A telephone replay will be available following the call through March 18, 2025. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. toll free) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), access code 13750849. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.greenlightre.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In presenting the Company’s results, management has included fully diluted book value per share as a financial measure that is not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). This measure is referred to as a non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP measure may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. Management believes the measure allows for a more thorough understanding of the Company’s performance. The non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be used to monitor our results and should be considered in addition to, and not viewed as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of the measure to the most comparable GAAP figures is included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (the “Company”) within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on the Company’s behalf. These risks and uncertainties include a downgrade or withdrawal of our A.M. Best ratings; any suspension or revocation of any of our licenses; losses from catastrophes; the loss of significant brokers; the performance of Solasglas Investments, LP; the carry values of our investments made under our Greenlight Re Innovations segment may differ significantly from those that would be used if we carried these investments at fair value; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as those factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.
Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.com) provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd’s platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. The Company’s innovations unit, Greenlight Re Innovations, supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.

Investor Relations Contact
Karin Daly
Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.
(212) 836-9623
IR@greenlightre.ky

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
CONSOLIDATEDBALANCE SHEETS
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)
       
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets      
Investments      
Investment in related party investment fund, at fair value $ 387,144     $ 258,890  
Other investments   73,160       73,293  
Total investments   460,304       332,183  
Cash and cash equivalents   64,685       51,082  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents   584,402       604,648  
Reinsurance balances receivable (net of allowance for expected credit losses)   704,483       619,401  
Loss and loss adjustment expenses recoverable (net of allowance for expected credit losses)   85,790       25,687  
Deferred acquisition costs   82,249       79,956  
Unearned premiums ceded   29,545       17,261  
Other assets   4,765       5,089  
Total assets $ 2,016,223     $ 1,735,307  
Liabilities and equity      
Liabilities      
Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 860,969     $ 661,554  
Unearned premium reserves   324,551       306,310  
Reinsurance balances payable   105,892       68,983  
Funds withheld   21,878       17,289  
Other liabilities   6,305       11,795  
Debt   60,749       73,281  
Total liabilities   1,380,344       1,139,212  
Shareholders' equity      
Ordinary share capital (par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 34,831,324) (2023: par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 35,336,732) $ 3,483     $ 3,534  
Additional paid-in capital   481,551       484,532  
Retained earnings   150,845       108,029  
Total shareholders' equity   635,879       596,095  
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,016,223     $ 1,735,307  
               


GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
CONSOLIDATEDRESULTS OF OPERATIONS
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)
       
  Three months ended December 31   Year ended December 31
  (Unaudited)        
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Underwriting revenue              
Gross premiums written $ 143,756     $ 112,338     $ 698,335     $ 636,810  
Gross premiums ceded   (12,459 )     (7,022 )     (77,070 )     (42,762 )
Net premiums written   131,297       105,316       621,265       594,048  
Change in net unearned premium reserves   16,839       32,129       (1,311 )     (10,901 )
Net premiums earned $ 148,136     $ 137,445     $ 619,954     $ 583,147  
Underwriting related expenses              
Net loss and LAE incurred:              
Current year $ (100,998 )   $ (75,228 )   $ (406,465 )   $ (348,798 )
Prior year   (21,747 )     (704 )     (20,804 )     (11,206 )
Net loss and LAE incurred   (122,745 )     (75,932 )     (427,269 )     (360,004 )
Acquisition costs   (38,549 )     (42,175 )     (176,775 )     (168,877 )
Underwriting expenses   (4,634 )     (5,541 )     (22,857 )     (19,587 )
Deposit interest expense, net   (208 )     (2,042 )     (1,228 )     (2,687 )
Net underwriting income (loss) $ (18,000 )   $ 11,755     $ (8,175 )   $ 31,992  
               
Income (loss) from investment in Solasglas $ (8,817 )   $ 905     $ 33,605     $ 28,696  
Net investment income   11,374       13,230       45,954       43,408  
Total investment income $ 2,557     $ 14,135     $ 79,559     $ 72,104  
               
Corporate and other expenses $ (3,043 )   $ (9,833 )   $ (16,377 )   $ (23,653 )
Foreign exchange gains (losses)   (8,851 )     3,905       (5,606 )     11,566  
Other income, net                     265  
Interest expense   (1,009 )     (2,367 )     (5,836 )     (5,344 )
Income tax recovery (expense)   928       11       (749 )     (100 )
Net income $ (27,418 )   $ 17,606     $ 42,816     $ 86,830  
               
Earnings per share              
Basic $ (0.81 )   $ 0.52     $ 1.26     $ 2.55  
Diluted $ (0.81 )   $ 0.50     $ 1.24     $ 2.50  
               
Underwriting ratios:              
Current year loss ratio   68.1 %     54.7 %     65.6 %     59.8 %
Prior year reserve development ratio   14.7 %     0.5 %     3.4 %     1.9 %
Loss ratio   82.8 %     55.2 %     69.0 %     61.7 %
Acquisition cost ratio   26.0 %     30.7 %     28.5 %     29.0 %
Composite ratio   108.8 %     85.9 %     97.5 %     90.7 %
Underwriting expense ratio   3.3 %     5.5 %     3.9 %     3.8 %
Combined ratio   112.1 %     91.4 %     101.4 %     94.5 %
                               

The following tables present the Company’s results by segment and on a consolidated basis:

Segment results for three months ended December 31, 2024
               
Three months ended December 31, 2024: Open Market   Innovations   Corporate   Total Consolidated
Gross premiums written $ 123,094     $ 20,663     $ (1 )   $ 143,756  
Net premiums written $ 113,907     $ 17,391     $ (1 )   $ 131,297  
Net premiums earned   127,783       19,014       1,339       148,136  
Net loss and LAE incurred   (105,307 )     (12,955 )     (4,483 )     (122,745 )
Acquisition costs   (32,539 )     (5,729 )     (281 )     (38,549 )
Other underwriting expenses   (3,901 )     (733 )           (4,634 )
Deposit interest expense, net   (208 )                 (208 )
Underwriting income (loss)   (14,172 )     (403 )     (3,425 )     (18,000 )
Net investment income (loss)   10,959       (208 )     623       11,374  
Corporate and other expenses         (429 )     (2,614 )     (3,043 )
Income (loss) from investment in Solasglas           (8,817 )     (8,817 )
Foreign exchange losses           (8,851 )     (8,851 )
Interest expense           (1,009 )     (1,009 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   (3,213 )     (1,040 )     (24,093 )     (28,346 )
               
Underwriting ratios:              
Loss ratio   82.4 %     68.1 %     334.8 %     82.8 %
Acquisition cost ratio   25.5 %     30.1 %     21.0 %     26.0 %
Composite ratio   107.9 %     98.2 %     355.8 %     108.8 %
Underwriting expenses ratio   3.2 %     3.9 %     %     3.3 %
Combined ratio   111.1 %     102.1 %     355.8 %     112.1 %
                               


Segment results for three months ended December 31, 2023
               
Three months ended December 31, 2023: Open Market   Innovations   Corporate   Total Consolidated
Gross premiums written $ 77,505     $ 22,618     $ 12,215     $ 112,338  
Net premiums written $ 72,094     $ 20,995     $ 12,227     $ 105,316  
Net premiums earned   101,889       23,223       12,333       137,445  
Net loss and LAE incurred   (53,006 )     (14,160 )     (8,766 )     (75,932 )
Acquisition costs   (32,789 )     (6,823 )     (2,563 )     (42,175 )
Other underwriting expenses   (4,835 )     (706 )           (5,541 )
Deposit interest expense, net   (2,042 )                 (2,042 )
Underwriting income (loss)   9,217       1,534       1,004       11,755  
Net investment income   8,230       4,333       667       13,230  
Corporate and other expenses         (812 )     (9,021 )     (9,833 )
Income from investment in Solasglas           905       905  
Foreign exchange gains           3,905       3,905  
Interest expense           (2,367 )     (2,367 )
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 17,447     $ 5,055     $ (4,907 )   $ 17,595  
               
Underwriting ratios:              
Loss ratio   52.0 %     61.0 %     71.1 %     55.2 %
Acquisition cost ratio   32.2 %     29.4 %     20.8 %     30.7 %
Composite ratio   84.2 %     90.4 %     91.9 %     85.9 %
Underwriting expenses ratio   6.7 %     3.0 %     %     5.5 %
Combined ratio   90.9 %     93.4 %     91.9 %     91.4 %
                               


Segment results for year ended December 31, 2024
               
Year ended December 31, 2024: Open Market   Innovations   Corporate   Total Consolidated
Gross premiums written $ 603,798     $ 94,725     $ (188 )   $ 698,335  
Net premiums written   541,446       80,016       (197 )   $ 621,265  
Net premiums earned   511,922       86,352       21,680     $ 619,954  
Net loss and LAE incurred   (341,586 )     (51,939 )     (33,744 )   $ (427,269 )
Acquisition costs   (144,852 )     (27,151 )     (4,772 )   $ (176,775 )
Other underwriting expenses   (19,175 )     (3,682 )         $ (22,857 )
Deposit interest expense, net(1)   (1,228 )               $ (1,228 )
Underwriting income (loss)   5,081       3,580       (16,836 )   $ (8,175 )
Net investment income   42,629       702       2,623     $ 45,954  
Corporate and other expenses         (2,445 )     (13,932 )   $ (16,377 )
Income from investment in Solasglas           33,605       33,605  
Foreign exchange losses           (5,606 )     (5,606 )
Interest expense           (5,836 )     (5,836 )
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 47,710     $ 1,837     $ (5,982 )   $ 43,565  
               
Underwriting ratios:              
Loss ratio   66.7 %     60.1 %     155.6 %     69.0 %
Acquisition cost ratio   28.3 %     31.4 %     22.0 %     28.5 %
Composite ratio   95.0 %     91.5 %     177.6 %     97.5 %
Underwriting expenses ratio   4.0 %     4.3 %     %     3.9 %
Combined ratio   99.0 %     95.8 %     177.6 %     101.4 %
               


Segment results for year ended December 31, 2023
               
Year ended December 31, 2023: Open Market   Innovations   Corporate   Total Consolidated
Gross premiums written $ 504,435     $ 88,602     $ 43,773     $ 636,810  
Net premiums written   466,544       83,608       43,896     $ 594,048  
Net premiums earned   466,751       71,769       44,627     $ 583,147  
Net loss and LAE incurred   (262,290 )     (44,855 )     (52,859 )   $ (360,004 )
Acquisition costs   (136,356 )     (22,381 )     (10,140 )   $ (168,877 )
Other underwriting expenses   (16,827 )     (2,760 )         $ (19,587 )
Deposit interest expense, net   (2,687 )               $ (2,687 )
Underwriting income (loss)   48,591       1,773       (18,372 )   $ 31,992  
Net investment income   37,351       2,732       3,325     $ 43,408  
Corporate and other expenses         (3,080 )     (20,573 )   $ (23,653 )
Income from investment in Solasglas           28,696       28,696  
Foreign exchange gains           11,566       11,566  
Other income, net           265       265  
Interest expense           (5,344 )     (5,344 )
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 85,942     $ 1,425     $ (437 )   $ 86,930  
               
Underwriting ratios:              
Loss ratio   56.2 %     62.5 %     118.4 %     61.7 %
Acquisition cost ratio   29.2 %     31.2 %     22.7 %     29.0 %
Composite ratio   85.4 %     93.7 %     141.1 %     90.7 %
Underwriting expenses ratio   4.2 %     3.8 %     %     3.8 %
Combined ratio   89.6 %     97.5 %     141.1 %     94.5 %
                               


GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

Management uses certain key financial measures, some of which are not prescribed under U.S. GAAP rules and standards (“non-GAAP financial measures”), to evaluate our financial performance, financial position, and the change in shareholder value. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined in SEC Regulation G, is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented under U.S. GAAP. We believe that these measures, which may be calculated or defined differently by other companies, provide consistent and comparable metrics of our business performance to help shareholders understand performance trends and facilitate a more thorough understanding of the Company’s business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for those determined under U.S. GAAP.

The key non-GAAP financial measure used in this news release is:

  • Fully diluted book value per share

This non-GAAP financial measure is described below.

Fully Diluted Book Value Per Share

Our primary financial goal is to increase fully diluted book value per share over the long term. We use fully diluted book value as a financial measure in our incentive compensation plan.

We believe that long-term growth in fully diluted book value per share is the most relevant measure of our financial performance because it provides management and investors a yardstick to monitor the shareholder value generated. Fully diluted book value per share may also help our investors, shareholders, and other interested parties form a basis of comparison with other companies within the property and casualty reinsurance industry. Fully diluted book value per share should not be viewed as a substitute for the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, which in our view is the basic book value per share.

We calculate basic book value per share as (a) ending shareholders' equity, divided by (b) the total ordinary shares issued and outstanding, as reported in the consolidated financial statements. Fully diluted book value per share represents basic book value per share combined with any dilutive impact of in-the-money stock options (assuming net exercise) and all outstanding restricted stock units, “RSUs”. We believe these adjustments better reflect the ultimate dilution to our shareholders.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the fully diluted book value per share to basic book value per share (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure):

  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Numerator for basic and fully diluted book value per share:                  
Total equity as reported under U.S. GAAP $ 635,879   $ 663,418   $ 634,020   $ 624,458   $ 596,095
Denominator for basic and fully diluted book value per share:                  
Ordinary shares issued and outstanding as reported and denominator for basic book value per share   34,831,324     34,832,493     35,321,144     35,321,144     35,336,732
Add: In-the-money stock options(1)and all outstanding RSUs   590,001     602,013     594,612     585,334     264,870
Denominator for fully diluted book value per share   35,421,325     35,434,506     35,915,756     35,906,478     35,601,602
                   
Basic book value per share $ 18.26   $ 19.05   $ 17.95   $ 17.68   $ 16.87
Fully diluted book value per share $ 17.95   $ 18.72   $ 17.65   $ 17.39   $ 16.74
                             
(1)Assuming net exercise by the grantee.                            
                             

