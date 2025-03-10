Redfin (RDFN) ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Redfin to Rocket Companies

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT).

On March 10, 2025, Redfin announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Rocket Companies. Under the terms of the deal, Redfin shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.7926 shares of Rocket Companies common stock for each share of Redfin common stock in an all-stock transaction. Based on Rocket Companies closing stock price on March 7, 2025, this represents a total consideration of approximately $12.50 per share.

The investigation concerns whether the Redfin board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Redfin shares of common stock.

If you are a shareholder of Redfin and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471.

