NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenues of $45.0 million, a 28% year-over-year improvement

Net income of $3.5 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.32, an improvement to the prior year period after adjusting for the non-cash benefit of legal settlement from one year ago

Adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 million, compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023

$25.9 million in cash and $8.1 million in debt as of December 31, 2024

Full Year Results

Total revenues of $162.6 million, a 14% improvement over 2023

Gross margin improved to 40% from 37% in 2023; Adjusted gross margin improved to 41% from 39% in 2023

Net income of $6.6 million and earnings per diluted share of $2.55, an improvement to the net loss of $(3.2) million and loss per share of $(1.27) in 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $22.3 million, compared to $11.9 million in 2023

Cash flows from operating activities of $12.7 million, an increase of $7.9 million compared to 2023; Free cash flow after distributions to non-controlling interest of $9.9 million, an increase of $7.3 million compared to 2023

HOUSTON, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NCSM) (the “Company,” “NCS,” “we” or “us”), a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies, today announced its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Review and Outlook

NCS’s Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Hummer commented, “2024 was an important year for NCS, as we began to truly deliver on our core strategies to build upon our leading market positions, capitalize on international and offshore opportunities and commercialize innovative solutions to complex customer challenges.

Our success in this challenging market reflects the value that we bring to our customers across our product and service portfolio. By delivering on our core strategies, we are providing extraordinary outcomes to our customers, driving innovation in the industry and creating value for our shareholders.

I’m very proud of what our team accomplished in 2024. Our full year revenue of $162.6 million increased by over $20 million, or 14%, as compared to 2023 with year-over-year growth in Canada, the United States and international markets. We achieved record international revenues of $16.5 million for the full-year 2024, reaching 10% of total revenue, up from 5% last year. This success reflects our multi-year strategy to expand our North Sea customer base and establish our presence in strategic Middle East markets.

We demonstrated improved operating leverage through higher gross margins and a consistent focus on managing operating expenses. As a result, our 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $22.3 million increased by over 85% from 2023 with our Adjusted EBITDA margin improving to 14% in 2024. This improved operating performance resulted in net income attributable to NCS shareholders of $6.6 million, or $2.55 per diluted share.

With a strong close to 2024, our full-year free cash flow after distributions to non-controlling interest reached $9.9 million in 2024, an increase of $7.3 million compared to 2023. Our resulting net cash position of $17.7 million as of December 31, 2024, increased $9.2 million compared to December 31, 2023, further enhancing our strong balance sheet and financial flexibility.

Looking ahead to 2025, industry forecasts and announced capital budgets from E&P companies indicate varying regional trends in drilling and completion activity. In Canada, we anticipate activity levels to remain stable or increase marginally compared to 2024, while the U.S. market is expected to experience a modest decline in activity. While overall industry spending in international markets may be relatively flat, certain markets that NCS participates in, including the North Sea, the Middle East and Argentina, could experience increases in activity and spending.

We expect our revenue to outperform underlying industry growth in each of Canada, the United States and international markets in 2025 when measured in local currencies. As our Canadian business represents over 60% of our consolidated revenue, we would expect our reported revenue and gross margins in 2025 to be negatively impacted if the recent strengthening of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar continues throughout the year. In addition, we continue to monitor evolving U.S. and reciprocal trade actions, including the imposition of new or increased tariffs.

I am excited for 2025 as we build upon the meaningful progress made during 2024. I want to express my continued thanks to our team at NCS and Repeat Precision. Our achievements and the opportunities in front of us are reflective of the talent, effort and dedication of our outstanding teams.”

Financial Review

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues were $45.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 28% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This growth was primarily driven by increases in international and Canadian product sales and services revenues in addition to higher U.S. product sales. International revenues increased significantly, led by tracer diagnostics projects and AirLock systems in the Middle East along with frac systems sales in the North Sea. Canadian operations exceeded the same period of the prior year due to robust activity levels extending through the holiday season more so than 2023.

Sequentially, total revenues increased by 2%, with international revenues higher by 11% and Canadian revenues higher by 3% due to continued robust activity levels. U.S. revenues decreased by 4%, reflecting typical fourth-quarter declines as customers reduced operations for the winter holidays.

Gross profit was $18.7 million, or a gross margin of 42%, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $12.3 million, or 35%, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin for 2024 improved due to an increase in higher-margin international work in both the Middle East and North Sea, as well as higher revenues earned in the United States and Canada, with some operating efficiencies realized, including benefits from operational restructurings enacted in 2023. Adjusted gross profit, which we define as total revenues less total cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (“DD&A”), was $19.4 million, or an adjusted gross margin of 43%, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $12.9 million, or 37%, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses totaled $15.0 million, compared to $13.2 million one year ago. This increase in expense primarily reflects a higher annual incentive bonus accrual year-over-year as well as increased share-based compensation expense associated with our cash settled awards, for which we recognize expense as the price of our common stock changes, partially offset by cost-savings from the 2023 restructuring efforts and reduced research and development expenses.

Other income was $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Of this increase, $1.7 million relates to royalty income, including $1.1 million of quarter-end accruals not reflected in the corresponding period in 2023. In addition, we recorded a gain on the sale of fixed assets in 2024 of $0.1 million compared to a loss of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in other income was partially offset by a decrease in the benefit associated with our technical services and assistance agreement with our local partner in Oman.

Net income was $3.5 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $39.6 million, or $15.80 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we reversed a previously recorded $40.8 million provision for litigation, net of recoveries, associated with a legal matter in Texas that was settled by us, our insurance company and the plaintiff, resulting in no cash payments by NCS. Our adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $6.0 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $(0.9) million, or $(0.36) per share in 2023, which excludes the reversal of the litigation provision, net of recoveries, noted above.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $5.7 million compared to the same period a year ago. This improvement is primarily the result of an increase in revenue, including higher-margin international projects, and increased royalty income, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses. Our resulting Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 7% for the same period a year ago.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

For the year ended December 31, 2024, total revenues were $162.6 million, an increase of $20.1 million, or 14% compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. Revenue growth was driven by increases in international and Canadian product sales and services revenues in addition to higher U.S. product sales. The gains were partially offset by lower U.S. services revenues. Gross profit was $64.8 million, or a gross margin of 40%, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $53.4 million, or 37%, in 2023. Adjusted gross profit was $67.5 million, or an Adjusted gross margin of 41%, for the full year 2024, compared to $55.6 million, or 39%, in 2023.

SG&A expenses totaled $57.8 million, compared to $56.5 million one year ago. This increase in expense reflects a higher annual incentive bonus accrual, partially offset by cost-savings from the 2023 restructuring efforts. Other income was $7.3 million in 2024 compared to $4.1 million one year ago, a majority of the increase relates to higher royalty income.

Net income was $6.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to a net loss of $(3.2) million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted net income was $9.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to adjusted net loss of $(1.3) million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $22.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $10.4 million, compared to 2023.

Cash flows from operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $12.7 million, a $7.9 million improvement compared to $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Free cash flow after distributions to non-controlling interest for 2024 was $9.9 million compared to $2.6 million for 2023. The overall increase in free cash flow was largely attributed to our operating results, change in working capital, and a reduction in net investment in property and equipment, partially offset by an increase in distributions to our non-controlling interest.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

As of December 31, 2024, NCS had $25.9 million in cash and $8.1 million in total debt, and a borrowing base of $20.1 million under the undrawn asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL Facility”).

Our working capital, defined as current assets minus current liabilities, was $80.2 million and $71.2 million as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Net working capital, calculated as working capital, less cash and excluding the current maturities of long-term debt, was $56.4 million and $56.3 million as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

NCS incurred capital expenditures, net of proceeds from the sale of property and equipment, of $0.8 million and $1.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest and Net Working Capital are non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation of these measures and a reconciliation, refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and updated guidance on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). The conference call will be available via a live audio webcast. Participants who wish to ask questions may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN. If you wish to join the conference call but do not plan to ask questions, you may join the listen-only webcast here. The live webcast can also be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.ncsmultistage.com. It is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the event start.

The replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days.

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Product sales $ 30,591 $ 24,298 $ 113,046 $ 100,447 Services 14,412 10,949 49,511 42,024 Total revenues 45,003 35,247 162,557 142,471 Cost of sales Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below 19,137 16,297 70,446 64,242 Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below 6,479 6,062 24,650 22,626 Total cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below 25,616 22,359 95,096 86,868 Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,031 13,221 57,820 56,518 Depreciation 1,205 1,055 4,600 3,947 Amortization 214 167 716 669 Income (loss) from operations 2,937 (1,555 ) 4,325 (5,531 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (91 ) (139 ) (414 ) (586 ) Provision for litigation, net of recoveries — 40,696 — (1,802 ) Other income, net 2,443 361 7,306 4,114 Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain (2,175 ) 541 (2,963 ) 462 Total other income 177 41,459 3,929 2,188 Income (loss) before income tax 3,114 39,904 8,254 (3,343 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (606 ) 55 116 (232 ) Net income (loss) 3,720 39,849 8,138 (3,111 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 249 210 1,545 42 Net income (loss) attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ 3,471 $ 39,639 $ 6,593 $ (3,153 ) Earnings (loss) per common share Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ 1.36 $ 15.96 $ 2.60 $ (1.27 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ 1.32 $ 15.80 $ 2.55 $ (1.27 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 2,551 2,484 2,539 2,473 Diluted 2,628 2,509 2,590 2,473





NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,880 $ 16,720 Accounts receivable—trade, net 31,513 23,981 Inventories, net 40,971 41,612 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,063 1,862 Other current receivables 5,143 4,042 Insurance receivable — 15,000 Total current assets 105,570 103,217 Noncurrent assets Property and equipment, net 21,283 23,336 Goodwill 15,222 15,222 Identifiable intangibles, net 3,690 4,407 Operating lease assets 5,911 4,847 Deposits and other assets 712 937 Deferred income taxes, net 424 66 Total noncurrent assets 47,242 48,815 Total assets $ 152,812 $ 152,032 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable—trade $ 8,970 $ 6,227 Accrued expenses 8,351 3,702 Income taxes payable 683 364 Operating lease liabilities 1,602 1,583 Accrual for legal contingencies — 15,000 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,141 1,812 Other current liabilities 3,672 3,370 Total current liabilities 25,419 32,058 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 6,001 6,344 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 4,891 3,775 Other long-term liabilities 206 213 Deferred income taxes, net 186 249 Total noncurrent liabilities 11,284 10,581 Total liabilities 36,703 42,639 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 11,250,000 shares authorized, 2,563,979 shares issued and 2,507,430 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2,482,796 shares issued and 2,443,744 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 26 25 Additional paid-in capital 447,384 444,638 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (87,604 ) (85,752 ) Retained deficit (259,024 ) (265,617 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 56,549 shares at December 31, 2024 and 39,052 shares at December 31, 2023 (1,943 ) (1,676 ) Total stockholders’ equity 98,839 91,618 Non-controlling interest 17,270 17,775 Total equity 116,109 109,393 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 152,812 $ 152,032





NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 8,138 $ (3,111 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,316 4,616 Amortization of deferred loan cost 208 204 Share-based compensation 5,213 5,365 Provision for inventory obsolescence 1,136 1,235 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (380 ) 152 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (506 ) 258 Provision for credit losses 41 162 Net foreign currency unrealized loss (gain) 2,365 (485 ) Proceeds from note receivable 61 546 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable—trade (9,154 ) 3,856 Inventories, net (2,806 ) (5,763 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,087 ) 2,563 Accounts payable—trade 2,706 (1,203 ) Accrued expenses 4,841 (649 ) Other liabilities (3,401 ) (2,763 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 34 (209 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 12,725 4,774 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,309 ) (1,882 ) Purchase and development of software and technology (70 ) (310 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 592 509 Proceeds from company-owned life insurance policy 1,266 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 479 (1,683 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on finance leases (1,952 ) (1,598 ) Line of credit borrowings 3,062 11,702 Payments of line of credit borrowings (3,062 ) (11,758 ) Treasury shares withheld (267 ) (287 ) Distribution to non-controlling interest (2,050 ) (500 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,269 ) (2,441 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 225 (164 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 9,160 486 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 16,720 16,234 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 25,880 $ 16,720 Noncash investing and financing activities Assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities 2,263 1,972 Assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities 3,056 1,780





NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 United States Product sales $ 8,276 $ 6,411 $ 34,082 $ 26,613 Services 2,440 2,695 9,570 11,206 Total United States 10,716 9,106 43,652 37,819 Canada Product sales 21,576 17,884 74,654 71,946 Services 8,267 7,087 27,781 26,161 Total Canada 29,843 24,971 102,435 98,107 Other Countries Product sales 739 3 4,310 1,888 Services 3,705 1,167 12,160 4,657 Total other countries 4,444 1,170 16,470 6,545 Total Product sales 30,591 24,298 113,046 100,447 Services 14,412 10,949 49,511 42,024 Total revenues $ 45,003 $ 35,247 $ 162,557 $ 142,471

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest and Net Working Capital (our “non-GAAP financial measures”) are not defined under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), are not measures of net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, gross profit and gross margin (inclusive of DD&A), cash provided by (used in) operating activities, working capital or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and are subject to important limitations. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry and are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial performance as reported under GAAP, and they should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, gross profit, gross margin, cash provided by (used in) operating activities, working capital or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as measures of our liquidity.

However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest and Net Working Capital are key metrics that management uses to assess the period-to-period performance of our core business operations or metrics that enable investors to assess our performance from period to period relative to the performance of other companies that are not subject to such factors, or who may provide similar non-GAAP measures in their public disclosures.

The tables below set forth reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures of financial performance calculated under GAAP:

NET WORKING CAPITAL

Net working capital is defined as total current assets, excluding cash and cash equivalents, minus total current liabilities, excluding current maturities of long-term debt. Net working capital excludes cash and cash equivalents and current maturities of long-term debt in order to evaluate the investments in working capital that we believe are required to support our business. We believe that net working capital is useful in analyzing the cash flow and working capital needs of the Company, including determining the efficiencies of our operations and our ability to readily convert assets into cash.

December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Working capital $ 80,151 $ 71,159 Cash and cash equivalents (25,880 ) (16,720 ) Current maturities of long-term debt 2,141 1,812 Net working capital $ 56,412 $ 56,251



NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN

Adjusted gross profit is defined as total revenues minus cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense, which we present as a separate line item in our statement of operations. Adjusted gross margin represents adjusted gross profit as a percentage of total revenues.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenues $ 45,003 $ 35,247 $ 162,557 $ 142,471 Total cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense 25,616 22,359 95,096 86,868 Total depreciation and amortization associated with cost of sales 709 604 2,677 2,205 Gross Profit $ 18,678 $ 12,284 $ 64,784 $ 53,398 Gross Margin 42 % 35 % 40 % 37 % Exclude total depreciation and amortization associated with cost of sales (709 ) (604 ) (2,677 ) (2,205 ) Adjusted Gross Profit $ 19,387 $ 12,888 $ 67,461 $ 55,603 Adjusted Gross Margin 43 % 37 % 41 % 39 %

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. adjusted to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance. Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share is defined as adjusted net income (loss) divided by our diluted weighted average common shares outstanding during the relevant period.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Effect on Net Income Impact on Diluted Earnings Per Share Effect on Net Income (Loss) Impact on Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Effect on Net Income Impact on Diluted Earnings Per Share Effect on Net Loss Impact on Diluted Loss Per Share Net income (loss) attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ 3,471 $ 1.32 $ 39,639 $ 15.80 $ 6,593 $ 2.55 $ (3,153 ) $ (1.27 ) Adjustments Provision for litigation, net of recoveries (a) — — (40,696 ) (16.22 ) — — 1,802 0.73 Write-off of constructed asset (b) — — 652 0.26 — — 652 0.26 Realized and unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (c) 2,095 0.80 (546 ) (0.22 ) 2,774 1.07 (414 ) (0.17 ) Income tax impact from adjustments (d) 408 0.15 57 0.02 (39 ) (0.02 ) (141 ) (0.06 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ 5,974 $ 2.27 $ (894 ) $ (0.36 ) $ 9,328 $ 3.60 $ (1,254 ) $ (0.51 )

__________________

(a) Represents litigation provision primarily associated with legal matters in Texas and Canada. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we settled a matter in Texas that resulted in the reversal of an accrual from earlier in the year of $40.8 million, with no cash outlay by NCS. For the full year 2023, we paid $1.8 million associated with a patent infringement case, as ordered by the Federal Court of Canada, which remains subject to appeal. (b) Represents write-off of a constructed asset which was deemed to have no further service potential in December 2023. (c) Represents realized and unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. primarily due to movement in the foreign currency exchange rates during the applicable periods. (d) Represents income tax impacts based on applicable effective tax rates.

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA LESS SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing operating performance or which, in the case of share-based compensation, is non-cash in nature. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus share-based compensation expense. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure that excludes costs that management believes do not reflect our ongoing operating performance, legal proceedings for intellectual property as further described below, and certain costs associated with our capital structure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation presents our financial performance in a manner that is comparable to the presentation provided by many of our peers.

We periodically incur legal costs associated with the assertion of, or defense of, intellectual property, which we exclude from our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, unless we believe that settlement will occur prior to any material legal spend (included in the table below as “Professional Fees”). Although these costs may recur between periods, depending on legal matters then outstanding or in process, we believe the timing of when these costs are incurred does not typically match the settlement or recoveries associated with such matters, and therefore, can distort our operating results. Similarly, we exclude from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation the one-time settlement or recovery payment associated with these excluded legal matters when realized but would not exclude any go forward royalties or payments, if applicable. We expect to continue to incur these legal costs for current matters under appeal and for any future cases that may go to trial, provided that the amount will vary by period.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 3,720 $ 39,849 $ 8,138 $ (3,111 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (606 ) 55 116 (232 ) Interest expense, net 91 139 414 586 Depreciation 1,205 1,055 4,600 3,947 Amortization 214 167 716 669 EBITDA 4,624 41,265 13,984 1,859 Provision for litigation, net of recoveries (a) — (40,696 ) — 1,802 Write-off of constructed asset (b) — 652 — 652 Share-based compensation (c) 663 879 2,747 4,164 Professional fees (d) 574 262 1,837 1,548 Foreign currency loss (gain) (e) 2,175 (541 ) 2,963 (462 ) Severance and other termination benefits (f) — 465 — 1,445 Other (g) 175 243 748 941 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,211 $ 2,529 $ 22,279 $ 11,949 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18 % 7 % 14 % 8 % Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation $ 7,548 $ 1,650 $ 19,532 $ 7,785

__________________

(a) Represents litigation provision primarily associated with legal matters in Texas and Canada. See footnote (a) in the “Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share” table above for more information. (b) Represents write-off of a constructed asset which was deemed to have no further service potential in December 2023. (c) Represents non-cash compensation charges related to share-based compensation granted to our officers, employees and directors. (d) Represents non-capitalizable costs of professional services incurred or reversed in connection with our legal proceedings associated with the assertion of, or defense of, intellectual property as further described above, and transaction costs totaling $0.4 and $0.9 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, associated with the evaluation of potential strategic transactions. (e) Represents realized and unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses primarily due to movement in the foreign currency exchange rates during the applicable periods. (f) Represents certain expenses associated with consolidations of our tracer diagnostics business operations and Repeat Precision, LLC’s manufacturing operations in Mexico, restructuring of certain U.S. and international operations management and support functions, and the departure of a former executive officer. (g) Represents the impact of a research and development subsidy that is included in income tax expense in accordance with GAAP along with other charges and credits.

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

FREE CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW LESS DISTRIBUTIONS TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment (inclusive of the purchase and development of software and technology) plus proceeds from sales of property and equipment, as presented in our consolidated statement of cash flows. We define free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest as free cash flow less amounts reported in the financing activities section of the statement of cash flows as distributions to non-controlling interest. We believe free cash flow is useful because it provides information to investors regarding the cash that was available in the period that was in excess of our needs to fund our capital expenditures and other investment needs. We believe that free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest is useful because it provides information to investors regarding the cash that was available in the period that was in excess of our needs to fund our capital expenditures, other investment needs, and cash distributions to our joint venture partner.

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 12,725 $ 4,774 Purchases of property and equipment (1,309 ) (1,882 ) Purchase and development of software and technology (70 ) (310 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 592 509 Free cash flow $ 11,938 $ 3,091 Distributions to non-controlling interest (2,050 ) (500 ) Free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest $ 9,888 $ 2,591

