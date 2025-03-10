Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,192 in the last 365 days.

Parker Scheduled to Present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on March 19 at 10:35 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (6:35 a.m. Eastern Time)

CLEVELAND, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference in London, England on March 19, 2025 at 10:35 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (6:35 a.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at investors.parker.com and will be archived on the site. 

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 68 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###


Contact:
Media - 
Aidan Gormley - Director, Global Communications and Branding
216-896-3258
aidan.gormley@parker.com

Financial Analysts -
Jeff Miller - Vice President, Investor Relations
216-896-2708
jeffrey.miller@parker.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Parker Scheduled to Present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on March 19 at 10:35 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (6:35 a.m. Eastern Time)

Distribution channels: Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more