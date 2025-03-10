Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,192 in the last 365 days.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial and Operating Results and Provides 2025 Guidance

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024. In addition, HighPeak provided its 2025 guidance and capital budget, as approved by its Board of Directors.

Highlights

  • 2024 sales volumes averaged approximately 50.0 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent per day (“MBoe/d”), representing a 10% increase year-over-year.
  • The Company’s year-end 2024 estimated proved reserves were 199 million Boe (“MMBoe”), representing a 29% increase compared to year-end 2023.
  • 2024 net income was $95.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share and EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $842.9 million, or $6.01 per diluted share. 2024 adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $144.8 million, or $1.05 per diluted share.
  • 2024 lease operating expenses averaged $7.23 per Boe, including workover expenses, representing a 17% decrease year-over-year.
  • Reduced long-term debt by $120 million, paid $0.16 per share in dividends and repurchased over 2.4 million shares of common stock during 2024.
  • Increased net acreage over 8%, organically replaced inventory in primary zones and successfully delineated additional sub $50 per barrel (“Bbl”) break-even inventory in the Middle Spraberry formation.
  • Fourth quarter 2024 sales volumes averaged 50.2 MBoe/d, consisting of 86% liquids, representing a 1% increase over fourth quarter 2023.
  • Fourth quarter 2024 net income was $9.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, and EBITDAX was $179.4 million, or $1.27 per diluted share.   Fourth quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $28.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.

Recent Events

  • On February 18, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share outstanding payable in March 2025.
  • The Company’s Board of Directors authorized the extension of the repurchase authorization of up to $75.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2025, of which approximately $40 million remains available.

HighPeak Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower, said, “As promised, 2024 was a solid, level-set year for HighPeak. We ran a disciplined and efficient drilling program, reduced our capex budget by 40% from the prior year, increased production by 10%, beat and raised guidance on production, and reduced our operating costs and DC&E costs per foot year over year.  Furthermore, we were successful in improving well results across our acreage and unlocking additional value by delineating new zones, driving total proved reserves 30% higher compared to a year ago. Overall, our team continues to do a fantastic job enhancing the value of our asset base.

"As we focus our attention on 2025, we will maintain capital discipline with our two-rig drilling program, ensuring steady operations in a dynamic market. Our focus on corporate efficiency will keep production flat while reducing capital expenditures by an additional 20%. One of our key objectives is to reduce interest expense and boost levered free cash flow by optimizing our capital structure. These efforts underscore our commitment to shareholder value, reflected in our strategy of debt reduction, consistent quarterly dividends, and opportunistic share buybacks."

2025 Development Outlook

The Company expects to average two (2) drilling rigs and approximately one (1) frac crew during 2025 under its current development plan, assuming commodity prices and capital costs continue to stay in their current ranges.

Production (Boe/d)  
• Average production rate 47,000 – 50,500
   
Capex ($MM)  
• Net Operated Wells TIL 52 – 56
• Capital Expenditures, D,C,E&F $375 - $405
• Capital Expenditures, Infrastructure/Other $40 - $50
• 2025 HPK Development Capital Expenditures $415 - $455
• One-Time Infrastructure Projects $33 - $35
• 2025 Total Capital Expenditures $448 - $490
   
Unit Measures ($/Boe)  
• Lease Operating Expenses $7.00 - $7.50
• General & Administrative $1.25 - $1.35
   

In addition to the Company’s Development Capital Expenditures, the company will invest approximately $33-$35 million in projects that will expand our field-wide low pressure gas gathering system, extend our in-field overhead electric power distribution system, provide access to additional gas sales outlets with other midstream partners, support lower operating expenses and future life of field development.

Year-End 2024 Proved Reserves

  • As of December 31, 2024, HighPeak Energy’s estimated proved reserves, prepared by Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, Inc., increased over 29% from December 31, 2023 to 199 MMBoe consisting of approximately 68% crude oil, 17% NGL and 15% natural gas.
  • Proved developed reserves increased 36% to 108 MMBoe compared with December 31, 2023 and comprised 54% of the Company’s total proved reserves.
  • The Company’s PV-10 (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was approximately $3.4 billion at year end 2024 based on pricing guidelines established by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). 2024 SEC pricing was $75.48 per Bbl of crude oil and $2.130 per MMBtu of natural gas, before adjustments for price differentials.
  • As of December 31, 2024, the average adjusted prices realized over the remaining lives of the Company’s assets were $75.56 per Bbl of crude oil, $20.53 per Bbl of NGL and $0.072 per Mcf of natural gas.
  • The Company’s 2024 reserve replacement ratio was 345%, an increase of 17% compared to the Company’s 2023 reserve replacement ratio.

  SEC PRICING
  Crude Oil
(MBbl)		   NGL
(MBbl)		   Natural Gas
(MMcf)		   Total
(Mboe)		   PV-10
($M)
Proved developed producing 59,394   21,709   112,734   99,892   $ 2,094
Proved developed nonproducing 6,238   1,044   5,668   8,227     198
Total proved developed reserves 65,632   22,753   118,402   108,119     2,292
Proved undeveloped 69,639   11,365   59,252   90,879     1,095
Total proved reserves 135,271   34,118   177,654   198,998   $ 3,387
                     

Fourth Quarter 2024 Operational Update

HighPeak’s sales volumes during the fourth quarter of 2024 averaged 50.2 MBoe/d, a 1% increase over the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter sales volumes consisted of approximately 72% crude oil and 86% liquids. Full-year 2024 sales volumes averaged 50.0 MBoe/d, a 10% increase over 2023 sales volumes.

The Company averaged two drilling rigs and one frac crew during the fourth quarter, drilled 17 gross (16.9 net) horizontal wells and completed 18 gross (17.8 net) operated producing wells. At December 31, 2024, the Company had 21 gross (20.9 net) operated horizontal wells in various stages of drilling and completion.

HighPeak President, Michael Hollis, commented, "HighPeak’s recent well results highlight the robust quality of our inventory, reinforcing confidence in our asset base. By efficiently expanding our consolidated acreage position, we’ve organically replenished our drilling inventory in our primary zones, positioning us for sustained success. Additionally, we are particularly encouraged by the performance of our Middle Spraberry wells, which we plan to build upon throughout 2025. Continued successful delineation of this zone has the potential to add over 200 additional sub-$50/Bbl breakeven locations."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

HighPeak reported net income of $9.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, or $0.06 per diluted share, and EBITDAX of $179.4 million, or $1.27 per diluted share. HighPeak reported adjusted net income of $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, or $0.19 per diluted share.

Fourth quarter average realized prices were $70.46 per Bbl of crude oil, $22.30 per Bbl of NGL and $0.29 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $50.83 per Boe, or 72% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. HighPeak’s cash costs for the fourth quarter were $11.48 per Boe, including lease operating expenses of $6.81 per Boe, workover expenses of $0.50 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $2.87 per Boe and G&A expenses of $1.30 per Boe. As a result, the Company’s unhedged EBITDAX per Boe was $39.35 per Boe, or 77% of the overall realized price per Boe for the quarter, excluding the effects of derivatives.

HighPeak’s fourth quarter 2024 capital expenditures to drill, complete, equip, provide facilities and for infrastructure were $152.5 million. 

Hedging

Crude oil. As of December 31, 2024, HighPeak had the following outstanding crude oil derivative instruments and the weighted average crude oil prices and premiums payable per Bbl:

                    Swaps   Collars, Enhanced Collars 
& Deferred 
Premium Puts
Settlement 
Month 		  Settlement 
Year 		  Type of 
Contract 		  Bbls 
Per 
Day 		  Index   Price per 
Bbl 		  Floor or 
Strike 
Price per 
Bbl 		  Ceiling 
Price per 
Bbl 		  Deferred 
Premium 
Payable 
per Bbl
Crude Oil:                                        
Jan - Mar   2025   Swap   5,500   WTI   $ 76.37   $   $   $
Jan - Mar   2025   Collar   8,000   WTI   $   $ 65.00   $ 90.00   $ 2.12
Jan - Mar   2025   Put   2,000   WTI   $   $ 58.00   $   $ 5.00
Apr - Jun   2025   Swap   5,500   WTI   $ 76.37   $   $   $
Apr - Jun   2025   Collar   7,000   WTI   $   $ 65.00   $ 90.08   $ 2.28
Apr - Jun   2025   Put   2,000   WTI   $   $ 58.00   $   $ 5.00
Jul - Sep   2025   Swap   3,000   WTI   $ 75.85   $   $   $
Jul - Sep   2025   Collar   7,000   WTI   $   $ 65.00   $ 90.08   $ 2.28
Jul - Sep   2025   Put   2,000   WTI   $   $ 58.00   $   $ 5.00
                                         

The Company’s crude oil derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate pricing.

Natural gas. In February 2025, the Company entered into the following natural gas derivative instruments, specifically HH fixed price swaps at $4.43 per MMBtu for 30,000 MMBtu per day for March 2025 through February 2026.

Settlement Month   Settlement Year   Type of 
Contract 		  MMBtu 
Per Day 		  Index   Price per 
MMBtu
Natural Gas:                      
Jan – Mar   2025   Swap   10,333   HH   $ 4.43
Apr – Jun   2025   Swap   30,000   HH   $ 4.43
Jul – Sep   2025   Swap   30,000   HH   $ 4.43
Oct – Dec   2025   Swap   30,000   HH   $ 4.43
Jan – Mar   2026   Swap   19,667   HH   $ 4.43

Dividends

During the fourth quarter of 2024, HighPeak’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or $5.0 million in dividends paid to stockholders during the quarter. In addition, in February 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or approximately $5.0 million in dividends, to be paid on March 25, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 3, 2025.  

Conference Call

HighPeak will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and its 2025 operating plan. Conference call participants may register for the call here. Access to the live audio-only webcast and replay of the earnings release conference call may be found here. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available on the HighPeak Energy website at www.highpeakenergy.com under the “Investors” section of the website. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

When available, a copy of the Company’s earnings release, investor presentation and Annual Report on Form 10-K may be found on its website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Conference Participation

HighPeak Energy will participate in-person at the upcoming 37th Annual Roth Conference to be held from March 16-18, 2025, located in Dana Point, California.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this document, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” “estimate” or the negative of such terms and similar expressions as they relate to HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak Energy” or the “Company”) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond the Company's control. For example, the Company’s review of strategic alternatives may not result in a sale of the Company, a recommendation that a transaction occur or result in a completed transaction, and any transaction that occurs may not increase shareholder value, in each case as a result of such risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the results of the strategic review being undertaken by the Company’s Board and the interest of prospective counterparties, the Company’s ability to realize the results contemplated by its 2025 guidance, volatility of commodity prices, product supply and demand, the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the coronavirus disease pandemic, on global and U.S. economic activity, competition, the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof, other government regulation or action, the ability to obtain approvals from third parties and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable terms, litigation, the costs and results of drilling and operations, availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the Company's drilling and operating activities, access to and availability of transportation, processing, fractionation, refining and storage facilities, HighPeak Energy's ability to replace reserves, implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled, access to and cost of capital, the financial strength of counterparties to any credit facility and derivative contracts entered into by HighPeak Energy, if any, and purchasers of HighPeak Energy's oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production, uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future, the assumptions underlying forecasts, including forecasts of production, expenses, cash flow from sales of oil and gas and tax rates, quality of technical data, environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change, cybersecurity risks and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.

Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. Reserves estimates included herein may not be indicative of the level of reserves or PV-10 value of oil and natural gas production in the future, as they are based on 2024 SEC prices which are different than current commodity prices. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact HighPeak’s strategy and change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered.

Use of Projections

The financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets in this press release and in the Company’s guidance (including production, operating expenses and capital expenditures in future periods) are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected, expected or target results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets, including assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” above. These projections are speculative by their nature and, accordingly, are subject to significant risk of not being actually realized by the Company. Projected results of the Company for 2025 are particularly speculative and subject to change. Actual results may vary materially from the current projections, including for reasons beyond the Company’s control. The projections are based on current expectations and available information as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these projections except as required by law.

Drilling Locations

The Company has estimated its drilling locations based on well spacing assumptions and upon the evaluation of its drilling results and those of other operators in its area, combined with its interpretation of available geologic and engineering data. The drilling locations actually drilled on the Company’s properties will depend on the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, commodity prices, costs, actual drilling results and other factors. Any drilling activities conducted on these identified locations may not be successful and may not result in additional proved reserves. Further, to the extent the drilling locations are associated with acreage that expires, the Company would lose its right to develop the related locations.

HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In thousands)
 
  December 31,
  2024   2023
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,649     $ 194,515  
Accounts receivable   85,242       94,589  
Inventory   10,952       7,254  
Derivative instruments   7,582       31,480  
Prepaid expenses   4,587       995  
Total current assets   195,012       328,833  
Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting:          
Proved properties   3,959,545       3,338,107  
Unproved properties   70,868       72,715  
Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization   (1,184,684 )     (684,179 )
Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net   2,845,729       2,726,643  
Other property and equipment, net   3,201       3,572  
Derivative instruments         16,059  
Other noncurrent assets   19,346       5,684  
Total assets $ 3,063,288     $ 3,080,791  
           
Current liabilities:          
Current portion of long-term debt, net $ 120,000     $ 120,000  
Accounts payable – trade   74,011       63,583  
Accrued capital expenditures   35,170       39,231  
Revenues and royalties payable   26,838       29,724  
Other accrued liabilities   22,196       19,613  
Derivative instruments   5,380       13,054  
Operating leases   719       528  
Advances from joint interest owners   316       262  
Accrued interest         1,398  
Total current liabilities   284,630       287,393  
Noncurrent liabilities:          
Long-term debt, net   928,384       1,030,299  
Deferred income taxes   232,398       197,068  
Asset retirement obligations   14,750       13,245  
Operating leases   670        
Derivative instruments         65  
Commitments and contingencies          
           
Stockholders’ equity          
Common stock   13       13  
Additional paid-in capital   1,166,609       1,189,424  
Retained earnings   435,834       363,284  
Total stockholders’ equity   1,602,456       1,552,721  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,063,288     $ 3,080,791  
           


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
                               
  Three Months Ended
December 31,
 		  Year Ended
December 31,
  2024   2023   2024
 		  2023
Operating revenues:                              
Crude oil sales $ 232,881     $ 296,140     $ 1,060,476     $ 1,086,598  
NGL and natural gas sales   1,925       5,013       8,938       24,695  
Total operating revenues   234,806       301,153       1,069,414       1,111,293  
Operating costs and expenses:                              
Crude oil and natural gas production   33,762       37,666       132,244       145,362  
Production and ad valorem taxes   13,267       14,077       59,677       58,472  
Exploration and abandonments   449       862       1,476       5,234  
Depletion, depreciation and amortization   105,631       132,862       500,752       424,424  
Accretion of discount   244       162       966       522  
General and administrative   6,001       4,646       20,392       16,598  
Stock-based compensation   1,375       3,862       12,701       25,957  
Total operating costs and expenses   160,729       194,137       728,208       676,569  
Other expense   390       220       3,795       8,262  
Income from operations   73,687       106,796       337,411       426,462  
Interest income   1,721       1,985       8,685       2,908  
Interest expense   (39,508 )     (44,623 )     (168,712 )     (147,901 )
(Loss) gain on derivative instruments, net   (23,053 )     58,500       (46,464 )     27,602  
Loss on extinguishment of debt                     (27,300 )
Income before income taxes   12,847       122,658       130,920       281,771  
Provision for income taxes   3,866       27,654       35,851       65,905  
Net income $ 8,981     $ 95,004     $ 95,069     $ 215,866  
                               
Earnings per share:                              
Basic net income $ 0.07     $ 0.68     $ 0.69     $ 1.64  
Diluted net income $ 0.06     $ 0.66     $ 0.67     $ 1.58  
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding:                              
Basic   124,348       126,242       125,281       117,956  
Diluted   128,073       130,579       129,205       123,020  
                               
Dividends declared per share $ 0.04     $ 0.025     $ 0.16     $ 0.10  
                               

  

HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
           
  Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:          
Net income $ 95,069     $ 215,866  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:          
Provision for deferred income taxes   35,330       65,905  
Loss on extinguishment of debt         27,300  
Loss (gain) on derivative instruments   46,464       (27,602 )
Cash paid on settlement of derivative instruments   (14,246 )     (24,194 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   8,278       11,411  
Amortization of discounts on long-term debt   9,865       15,140  
Stock-based compensation expense   12,701       25,957  
Accretion expense   966       522  
Depletion, depreciation and amortization   500,752       424,424  
Exploration and abandonment expense   620       4,242  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable   9,347       2,007  
Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets   (19,474 )     6,923  
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities   4,719       8,488  
Net cash provided by operating activities   690,391       756,389  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:          
Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties   (604,828 )     (1,009,855 )
Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions   (1,294 )     (100,802 )
Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties   (14,844 )     (15,085 )
Proceeds from sales of properties   339        
Other property additions   (216 )     (193 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (620,843 )     (1,125,935 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:          
Repayments under Term Loan Credit Agreement   (120,000 )      
Repurchased shares under buyback program   (35,166 )      
Dividends paid   (20,058 )     (11,864 )
Dividend equivalents paid   (2,133 )     (1,251 )
Debt issuance costs   (58 )     (28,444 )
Proceeds from the exercises of warrants   1       4,028  
Borrowings under Term Loan Credit Agreement, net of discount         1,170,000  
Borrowings under Prior Credit Agreement         255,000  
Repayments under Prior Credit Agreement         (525,000 )
Repayments of 10.000% Senior Notes and 10.625% Senior Notes         (475,000 )
Premium on extinguishment of debt         (4,457 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock         155,768  
Stock offering costs         (5,371 )
Proceeds from exercises of stock options         148  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (177,414 )     533,557  
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents   (107,866 )     164,011  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   194,515       30,504  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 86,649     $ 194,515  
           


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights
                       
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Average Daily Sales Volumes:                      
Crude oil (Bbls)   35,926       40,624       37,914       38,041  
NGLs (Bbls)   7,289       5,262       6,241       4,239  
Natural gas (Mcf)   42,007       24,395       34,828       19,777  
Total (Boe)   50,216       49,952       49,960       45,577  
                       
Average Realized Prices (excluding effects of derivatives):                      
Crude oil per Bbl $ 70.46     $ 79.24     $ 76.42     $ 78.26  
NGL per Bbl $ 22.30     $ 19.93     $ 22.06     $ 21.51  
Natural gas per Mcf $ 0.29     $ 1.51     $ 0.49     $ 1.56  
Total per Boe $ 50.83     $ 65.53     $ 58.48     $ 66.80  
                       
Margin Data ($ per Boe):                      
Average price, excluding effects of derivatives $ 50.83     $ 65.53     $ 58.48     $ 66.80  
Lease operating expenses   (6.81 )     (7.53 )     (6.76 )     (8.04 )
Expense workovers   (0.50 )     (0.66 )     (0.47 )     (0.70 )
Production and ad valorem taxes   (2.87 )     (3.06 )     (3.26 )     (3.51 )
General and administrative expenses   (1.30 )     (1.01 )     (1.12 )     (1.00 )
  $ 39.35     $ 53.27     $ 46.87     $ 53.55  
                       


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Earnings Per Share Details
                       
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
  2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
Net income as reported $ 8,981     $ 95,004     $ 95,069     $ 215,866  
Participating basic earnings   (861 )     (9,103 )     (9,155 )     (21,890 )
Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders   8,120       85,901       85,914       193,976  
Reallocation of participating earnings   5       133       108       334  
Diluted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 8,125     $ 86,034     $ 86,022     $ 194,310  
                       
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   124,348       126,242       125,281       117,956  
Dilutive warrants and unvested stock options   1,571       2,178       1,770       2,905  
Dilutive unvested restricted stock   2,154       2,159       2,154       2,159  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   128,073       130,579       129,205       123,020  
                       
Net income per share attributable to common shareholders:                      
Basic $ 0.07     $ 0.68     $ 0.69     $ 1.64  
Diluted $ 0.06     $ 0.66     $ 0.67     $ 1.58  
                       


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX, Discretionary Cash Flow and Net Cash Provided by Operations
(in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
  2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
Net income $ 8,981     $ 95,004     $ 95,069     $ 215,866  
Interest expense   39,508       44,623       168,712       147,901  
Interest income   (1,721 )     (1,985 )     (8,685 )     (2,908 )
Income tax expense   3,866       27,654       35,851       65,905  
Depletion, depreciation and amortization   105,631       132,862       500,752       424,424  
Accretion of discount   244       162       966       522  
Exploration and abandonment expense   449       862       1,476       5,234  
Stock based compensation   1,375       3,862       12,701       25,957  
Derivative related noncash activity   20,704       (61,662 )     32,218       (51,796 )
Other expense   390       220       3,795       8,262  
Loss on extinguishment of debt                     27,300  
EBITDAX   179,427       241,602       842,855       866,667  
Cash interest expense   (34,949 )     (40,084 )     (150,569 )     (125,807 )
Other (a)   1,682       1,398       3,513       (1,889 )
Discretionary cash flow   146,160       202,916       695,799       738,971  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   (6,642 )     31,731       (5,408 )     17,418  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 139,518     $ 234,647     $ 690,391     $ 756,389  
                       
(a) includes interest income net of current tax expense, other expense and operating portion of exploration and abandonment expenses.
                       


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended 
December 31, 2024 		  Year Ended 
December 31, 2024
  Amounts   Amounts per
Diluted Share		   Amounts   Amounts per
Diluted Share
Net income $ 8,981     $ 0.06     $ 95,069     $ 0.69  
Derivative loss, net   23,053       0.15       46,464       0.34  
Stock-based compensation   1,375       0.01       12,701       0.09  
Other expense   390       0.01       3,795       0.03  
Income tax adjustment for above items *   (5,584 )     (0.04 )     (13,222 )     (0.10 )
Adjusted net income $ 28,215     $ 0.19     $ 144,807     $ 1.05  
                       
* Assuming 21% statutory tax rate                      


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Standardized Measure to PV-10
(in thousands)
     
As of December 31, 2024 Total Proved
Standardized measure $ 2,994,997
Present value of future income taxes and certain abandonment costs discounted at 10%   392,077
Present value of estimated future cash flows (PV-10) $ 3,387,074
     


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Reserve Replacement Computations
   
  MBoe
Proved Reserves on December 31, 2023 154,162  
Extensions, discoveries and revisions 63,121  
Production (18,285 )
Proved Reserves on December 31, 2024 198,998  
   
Reserve Replacement with the drill bit 345 %
     

Investor Contact:

Ryan Hightower
Vice President, Business Development
817.850.9204
rhightower@highpeakenergy.com

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial and Operating Results and Provides 2025 Guidance

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more