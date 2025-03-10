Webinar to Examine Remanufacturing of Engines and Components

Register Now to Save Your Seat

Washington, D.C., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internal combustion engines and components are low in emissions, efficient, and durable. They’re also made to last a long time; to be rebuilt and remanufactured to help conserve resources and provide customers with important options. You’re invited to learn about how, and why, the engine and component industry embraces remanufacturing during a free webinar hosted by the Engine Technology Forum (ETF). The Role of Engine and Component Remanufacturing in the Circular Economy takes place on Monday, April 7.

“We will highlight the role of leading companies, our ETF members, in engine and component remanufacturing. We’ll examine how it enables them to deliver more value to their customers while reducing energy use, waste, and demand for raw materials. This is a critical part of our circular economy, ” says ETF’s Executive Director Allen Schaeffer. “So, we’ll look into how remanufacturing supports both the on and off-highway sectors.”

Speakers include Jeff Sutherland with Caterpillar, Patricia Covington of Cummins, Kevin Schrag with John Deere, Louise Arnold of Johnson Matthey and Srinu Gunturu with Stanadyne.

Attendees can expect the following:

An overview of heavy-duty engine and key component remanufacturing by leading manufacturers and suppliers

A discussion about how remanufacturing benefits customers and society overall

A look at the impact of remanufacturing on new engine design

Information about how leaders in emissions control systems are recycling and remanufacturing key emissions related metals and components

And discussion of the new approaches to designing engines and components for maximum remanufacturing potential.

Internal combustion engines – those powered by gasoline, diesel, natural gas, and propane – have long been the prime movers of our global economy.

Today’s advanced engines are more powerful, energy efficient, and achieve near-zero emissions. The demand for accessible and reliable engine power was determined to be more 182 million units, with forecasts to expand at a compound annual growth rate of over 9% through 2030 according to ETF’s white paper Internal Combustion Engines & the Clean Energy Future. The United States accounted for more than 28.8% of global market size in 2020 according to the Global Internal Combustion Engine Industry Report.

The webinar begins at 10:30 a.m. ET on April 7. Admission is free, however registration is required through the link below.

Resources:

Live Webinar Registration Link:

https://events.zoom.us/ev/AvX3-N5toeKv5W__K9qVLaW0mB9LIWbOT4migjtshv3aM007PXH3~An_NK-5PpYQErVNmTVTGhQYEHAKo5LKQxrFLtRlZ2w7RslAMLhkCM6V8xQ.

About the Engine Technology Forum

Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced engines and the fuels that they use, as well as how these contribute to a sustainable future. Please join us. We also invite you to connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Sign up for our digital newsletter, too.

Jessica Puchala Engine Technology Forum (202) 480-6441 jpuchala@enginetechforum.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.