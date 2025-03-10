ESCO Technologies to Present at Sidoti Small Cap Conference

St. Louis, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) announced today that Bryan Sayler, President & CEO, will make a Company presentation on Wednesday, March 19, at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference.

The presentation webcast will begin at 3:15 Eastern Time and will be available through this regist r at i on link . Visuals presented will be available through the webcast link.

ESCO is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, Navy, space, and process markets worldwide and composite-based products and solutions for Navy, defense, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries.

Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277

