TEGNA Names John Treviño President and General Manager at WKYC in Cleveland

TYSONS, Va., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that John Treviño has been named president and general manager at WKYC, the NBC affiliate serving Cleveland, Ohio, effective March 24. Treviño will be responsible for overseeing the station’s operations serving Cleveland community members across all platforms, as well as leading the station’s focus on driving results for advertisers as director of sales.

“John brings more than 30 years of experience in the local broadcast industry to Cleveland,” said Larry Delia, SVP, operations, TEGNA. “His A+ leadership at KBMT-KJAC has been instrumental in driving transformational growth at the station. John’s leadership and expertise will elevate our team at WKYC and further strengthen our commitment to serving the Cleveland community.”

"My time at KBMT-KJAC has been an incredible journey, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done to grow our business, expand digital storytelling, and strengthen community connections. As I transition to WKYC—a station with a rich legacy of excellence and deep community trust—I’m excited to build on that foundation. I look forward to working with a talented team to drive innovation, enhance audience engagement, and position WKYC for continued success in a rapidly evolving media landscape."

Treviño was most recently president and general manager of KBMT-KJAC, the flagship stations of the 12NewsNow network serving the Golden Triangle area of Southeast Texas. He led KBMT-KJAC through a period of transformational growth, increasing revenue, expanding digital and streaming platforms, and strengthening its position as a market leader. Under his leadership, the station’s broadcast share grew significantly, ranking #1 in key newscasts, while streaming revenue surpassed projections. He modernized newsroom operations, launched successful content initiatives, and implemented key technological upgrades that enhanced efficiency. He also expanded community partnerships and the creation of award-winning journalism, receiving a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Breaking News.

Previously, Treviño served as vice president and general manager of KDAF, the CW affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth, where he spearheaded the launch of Morning After, a live multi-platform daily news magazine. Prior to KDAF, Treviño spent 11 years with NBCUniversal Local in Dallas-Fort Worth, where he held leadership roles at both KXTX-Telemundo39 and KXAS-NBC5.

Treviño has proudly served on the boards of several organizations that are making an impact in the greater Texas community, including the Texas Association of Broadcasters, the University of Texas at Arlington’s President’s Hispanic Advisory Council, the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Visit Dallas, and Junior Achievement of Dallas.

A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, he and his family will be relocating to Cleveland from Beaumont.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) helps people thrive in their local communities by providing the trusted local news and services that matter most. Together, we are building a sustainable future for local news. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches more than 100 million people on a monthly basis across the web, mobile apps, streaming, and linear television. For more information, visit TEGNA.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Anne Bentley

Vice President, Chief Communications Officer

703-873-6366

abentley@TEGNA.com

For investor inquiries, contact:

Julie Heskett

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

703-873-6747

investorrelations@TEGNA.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5738a3a4-30cd-4f93-92a1-1cae3e1c79eb

John Treviño John Treviño will lead station operations at TEGNA's WKYC-TV serving Cleveland, Ohio.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.