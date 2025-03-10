Strengthening NC Families: Governor Stein Visits Durham Child Care Center to Announce Task Force for Child Care and Early Education

Raleigh, N.C.

Today, Governor Josh Stein visited Kate’s Korner, a Durham child care center, to announce a new Task Force for Child Care and Early Education and highlight the need to invest in North Carolina families. Co-Chaired by Lieutenant Governor Rachel Hunt and Senator Jim Burgin, the group is tasked with identifying solutions to expand access to affordable, high quality child care across North Carolina and support the child care workforce.

“When we invest in child care, everyone benefits. Parents get to keep working and keep building their careers. Small businesses can keep their productive workers. And most importantly, our kids get a nurturing and supportive environment where they can thrive during their formative years, one that will shape their entire educational trajectory,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am excited to launch this task force so that we can get to work together to make child care work for our kids, our employees, and our small businesses.”

“North Carolinians are hardworking and we have incredible systems like our community colleges to prepare people for the jobs of today and tomorrow. However, none of that matters if parents can’t go to work with peace of mind knowing their kids are safe and supported,” said Lieutenant Governor Rachel Hunt. “This task force will help us take serious steps forward in tackling the child care crisis in North Carolina to make sure providers can keep their doors open, children can get the care they need and parents can get back to work.”

"North Carolina’s strength lies in its families, and access to quality child care is crucial to their wellbeing,” said Senator Jim Burgin. “I am proud to co-chair this task force alongside and Lieutenant Governor Hunt so that we can ensure North Carolina is the best state to start a family.”

Governor Stein issued an executive order formally establishing the Task Force for Child Care and Early Education to identify strengths and gaps in the current system, recommend key public and private investment in child care infrastructure, and work to recruit and retain a strong child care workforce. The task force will submit reports and recommendations to the Governor and the public.

Click here to read Governor Stein’s executive order.

