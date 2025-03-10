SEALSQ will showcase its latest Quantum Resistant Chip and PKI services next week at Embedded World Electronic Fair in Germany

Geneva, Switzerland, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced its participation at Embedded World 2025, taking place from March 11-13, 2025, in Nuremberg, Germany. SEALSQ will be exhibiting in Hall 3, Booth 417, alongside its valued partner INELTEK, a leading distributor of innovative electronic components.

At Embedded World 2025, SEALSQ will unveil its latest advancements in Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and secure IoT solutions, with live demonstrations highlighting the company’s commitment to securing connected devices in the quantum era.

Live Demonstrations at SEALSQ’s Booth Include:

Post-Quantum Hardware in Action

SEALSQ will showcase its new Post-Quantum Hardware Platform, executing quantum-resistant algorithms selected by NIST, including Kyber for key encapsulation and Dilithium for digital signatures. Visitors will witness first-hand how SEALSQ’s hardware is designed to withstand the evolving threat posed by quantum computers.

Matter Commissioning Demo with VaultIC292

SEALSQ will also demonstrate seamless Matter commissioning using the VaultIC292, SEALSQ’s secure microcontroller optimized for IoT device security and compliance with the Matter standard. This live demo will highlight the ease of securely onboarding devices to Matter ecosystems.

Post-Quantum Certificates from INeS PKI

SEALSQ will present its INeS PKI platform, demonstrating the generation of post-quantum certificates for IoT devices. This demo will showcase how SEALSQ leverages quantum-resistant algorithms to ensure device identities and communications remain secure even in a post-quantum world.

"We are excited to return to Embedded World and to demonstrate how SEALSQ is actively helping businesses future-proof their devices against emerging threats,” said Franck Buonanno, VP of Sales of SEALSQ. “With the support of our partner INELTEK, we are bringing to the forefront advanced solutions combining our secure hardware, post-quantum cryptography, and scalable PKI for IoT ecosystems.”

About Embedded World

Embedded World is the leading international trade fair for embedded systems, attracting over 30,000 visitors and hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors from across the globe. Held annually in Nuremberg, Germany, the event serves as a premier platform for showcasing the latest advancements in embedded technologies, from secure microcontrollers and software to connectivity and artificial intelligence. With attendees representing more than 70 countries, Embedded World plays a critical role in shaping the future of the embedded industry, offering SEALSQ a valuable opportunity to engage with key industry players, potential customers, and technology partners

About INELTEK

INELTEK GmbH is a leading European distributor of semiconductors and electronic components, offering comprehensive support and innovative solutions to its customers across industries.

Event Details:

Dates: March 11-13, 2025

Location: Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Nuremberg, Germany

Booth: Hall 3, Booth 417 (with INELTEK)

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

