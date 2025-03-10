RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (Through February 2025)

OAH Posted on Mar 10, 2025 in News Releases

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

(Through February 2025)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 10, 2025

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of February 2025, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondent: Shelly K.I. Yamamura, aka Shelley Yamamura, aka Shelly Obata, aka Shelly Teruya, aka Shelly Constantino

Case Number: REC 2023-392-L

Sanction: Voluntary license revocation, $5,000 fine

Effective Date: 2-28-25

RICO alleges that on or about November 30, 2020, Respondent was charged in the United States District Court for the District of Hawai‘i with one count of False Personation of an Employee of the United States in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 912, and that Respondent plead guilty on or about January 28, 2021, and was sentenced on June 2, 2021, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(2), 436B-19(7), 436B-19(8), 436B-19(9), 436B-19(12), 436B-19(14), 467-14(1), 467-14(2), 467-14(7), and 467-14(8). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

