New Insights into tRNA-Derived Small RNAs Offer Hope for Digestive Tract Disease Diagnosis and Treatment

Biogenesis and classification of tsRNAs. tsRNA is divided into two types: tRFs and tiRNAs. Biological functions of tsRNAs. Expression of tsRNAs in digestive tract diseases.

This new article published in Genes & Diseases highlights the critical role of tRNA-derived small RNAs (tsRNAs) in digestive tract diseases, positioning these molecules as potential biomarkers for diagnosis, prognosis, and targeted therapies. The comprehensive review explores the biogenesis, classification, and biological functions of tsRNAs, shedding light on their influence over cellular processes such as translation regulation, epigenetic modification, and protein interactions.

Recent findings emphasize the significance of tsRNAs in both tumor and non-tumor digestive diseases, demonstrating their ability to regulate cell proliferation, apoptosis, migration, and immune responses. The molecular mechanisms behind these functions suggest a close association between tsRNA expression profiles and various gastrointestinal conditions, including gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, liver disease, biliary tract disorders, and pancreatic disease. By modulating crucial signaling pathways, tsRNAs could serve as early diagnostic markers and therapeutic targets, transforming current approaches to digestive health.

One of the most compelling aspects of the research is the potential application of tsRNA-based interventions. By leveraging tsRNA-targeted drugs, scientists have successfully altered disease phenotypes in preclinical models, paving the way for new therapeutic strategies. These findings hold promise for the development of personalized medicine, where tsRNA expression levels could guide treatment decisions and patient monitoring.

The widespread presence and high conservation of tsRNAs in digestive tract diseases underscore their clinical value. Researchers have identified specific tsRNA molecules with predictive capabilities, enabling more precise disease monitoring. Advances in sequencing technology have further enhanced the ability to detect tsRNA expression patterns, improving diagnostic accuracy and offering novel insights into disease mechanisms.

The implications of these discoveries extend beyond the realm of diagnostics. As tsRNA-targeted therapies continue to evolve, their integration into clinical practice could revolutionize the management of digestive diseases. The potential for combining tsRNA-based treatments with existing therapies presents exciting new avenues for improving patient outcomes and enhancing precision medicine approaches.

This emerging field holds transformative potential, promising to refine disease detection, improve therapeutic efficacy, and expand our understanding of RNA-based regulation in digestive tract disorders. With continued research and technological advancements, tsRNAs may soon become a cornerstone in the fight against digestive tract diseases.

Funding Information:

National Natural Science Foundation of China 82073047

National Natural Science Foundation of China 82272995

Guangdong Provincial Basic and Applied Basic Research Foundation Natural Science Foundation (China) 2022A1515010954

Genes & Diseases publishes rigorously peer-reviewed and high quality original articles and authoritative reviews that focus on the molecular bases of human diseases.

Reference

Mingrui Liu, Xiaojun Zhuang, Haiqing Zhang, Weidong Ji, Gang Yuan, tRNA-derived small RNAs in digestive tract diseases: Progress and perspectives, Genes & Diseases, Volume 12, Issue 3, 2025, 101326, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2024.101326

