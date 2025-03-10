Traditional Chinese Medicine Unlocks New Potential in Treating Diseases Through Ferroptosis Regulation

Characteristics of ferroptosis. (A) Morphological and biochemical characteristics of ferroptosis. (B) Core regulatory proteins of ferroptosis. Chemical structure of the monomer. Significant traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) monomers involved in ferroptosis and their targets.

SHANNON, CLARE, IRELAND, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative insights into the role of ferroptosis, a unique form of programmed cell death, are reshaping the landscape of disease treatment. This growing field highlights how Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) can effectively modulate ferroptosis, offering novel therapeutic approaches for various conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and organ injuries. The powerful bioactive compounds in TCM have demonstrated the ability to regulate iron metabolism, lipid peroxidation, and redox balance, positioning them as key players in advancing modern medicine.

With its rich history of holistic healing, TCM is emerging as a major force in precision medicine, providing targeted treatments that align with the body's natural processes. Certain TCM compounds and monomers exhibit remarkable efficacy in enhancing or inhibiting ferroptosis, thereby offering a dual strategy to either suppress tumor growth or protect healthy tissues from oxidative stress. These findings reinforce the importance of harnessing natural medicinal chemistry to refine therapeutic interventions, ultimately reducing side effects and improving patient outcomes.

The intricate mechanisms of ferroptosis involve a delicate interplay between glutathione metabolism, iron homeostasis, and oxidative stress pathways. The ability of TCM formulations to fine-tune these biological processes underscores their therapeutic versatility. By leveraging polyphenols, flavonoids, alkaloids, and terpenoids, researchers have unlocked potent strategies to either induce ferroptosis in malignant cells or prevent its harmful effects in conditions like neurodegeneration and ischemia-reperfusion injury.

As advancements in pharmacological research and molecular biology continue to unfold, TCM-based ferroptosis modulation may become an integral part of clinical innovation. The ability to integrate traditional herbal wisdom with cutting-edge biomedical science presents an opportunity to redefine treatment protocols, paving the way for safer, more effective, and personalized medical solutions. Future research and technological breakthroughs will further illuminate the full potential of TCM in ferroptosis-targeted therapy, reinforcing its status as a valuable asset in next-generation healthcare. This growing body of knowledge highlights the synergistic potential between ancient healing traditions and contemporary biomedical advancements.

Funding Information:

National Natural Science Foundation of China 82074171

National Natural Science Foundation of China 81700592

Reference

Shuai Liu, Xianzhen Yang, Sanxia Zheng, Changjing Chen, Lei Qi, Xiangdong Xu, Denglu Zhang, Research progress on the use of traditional Chinese medicine to treat diseases by regulating ferroptosis, Genes & Diseases, Volume 12, Issue 3, 2025, 101451, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2024.101451

