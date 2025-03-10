SOAX Reveals New Pricing Model and Increased Data Allowances for All Users

A unified subscription for both proxies and scraper APIs, and new usage-based pricing for enterprise customers

LONDON, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOAX, a leading Data-as-a-Service provider, today announced an overhaul of its pricing model, designed to deliver better value and increased flexibility for its customers. These changes represent a discount for all SOAX customers of up to 50% per GB, and increased data allowances of up to 100%.

Consumers in the data extraction market can find themselves struggling with inflexible pricing and managing multiple subscriptions, especially if their data requirements fluctuate unexpectedly. This can leave businesses paying for unused data or scraping requests, especially if they’re paying for separate scraper API and proxy plans.

Recognizing these problems, SOAX has reimagined its pricing model, introducing:

A unified subscription for both proxies and scraper APIs

Increased data allowances and discounts across every tier plan

New usage-based pricing for enterprise customers to ensure they always get the lowest price for the data they use



“With our new unified subscriptions, customers no longer have to manage separate accounts for proxies and scraper APIs,” said Stepan Solovev, CEO of SOAX. “By bundling all our data extraction tools into one solution, we’re making it easier than ever to streamline operations and optimize budgets effectively.”

New SOAX plans: Key highlights

Over the past year, SOAX has moved from a leading proxy provider into a comprehensive data extraction platform, an evolution driven by significant innovations in its offering:

A new Web Unblocker that bypasses advanced anti-bot systems to guarantee users a successful connection to their target domain

that bypasses advanced anti-bot systems to guarantee users a successful connection to their target domain AI-powered scraper APIs capable of converting data from more than 50 of the most popular websites into structured data

SOAX’s new pricing model leverages these technological advances to offer a unified subscription, lower unit pricing, flexible PAYG options, and adaptive enterprise pricing – all designed to maximize value and streamline data operations.

Unified subscription model

With a single subscription, SOAX customers gain access to every proxy type and scraper API. This unified approach eliminates the need for multiple commitments, enabling customers to flexibly allocate their data across all products to simplify their workflows and maximize value.

Lower unit pricing

SOAX proxies and scraper APIs are among the highest-performing on the market. From today, all SOAX plans will offer discounts of up to 50% per GB, along with much higher data allowances – up to 100% for some plans. This means customers can enjoy improved cost efficiency without sacrificing the performance and reliability SOAX provides.

Flexible PAYG (beta)

SOAX has also announced a new pay-as-you-go (PAYG) plan that lets customers pay only for the data they use. Ideal for users with variable needs, PAYG offers top-ups from just $4, providing high-performance data extraction without the burden of a fixed monthly commitment.

Adaptive enterprise pricing

Enterprise customers can now leverage usage-based pricing that automatically scales with their operations. Rigid contracts and wasted resources are common pain points for high-usage customers, where even a few extra cents per GB can make a project unviable. Adaptive pricing helps enterprises avoid large up-front commitments and constant renegotiations as their data needs fluctuate, ensuring they always get the best possible price for their needs.

"Enterprise customers have long struggled with inflexible pricing that forces you into overcommitting and then paying for data you don’t actually use," said Solovev. "Our adaptive, usage-based pricing changes the game – it scales automatically with your operations, so you only pay for what you need. This approach lets you focus on growing your business, without the stress of renegotiating contracts or dealing with wasted resources."

Pricing built on fairness and flexibility

Today’s high-growth businesses need pricing models that adapt to evolving needs. SOAX’s new pricing structure is built on fairness and flexibility, empowering customers to optimize their data extraction strategies without the burden of fixed-price contracts or fragmented solutions.

The revamped pricing model reinforces SOAX’s commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective data solutions. Customers can enjoy up to 50% reductions in price per GB, and data allowance increases of up to 100%, all while accessing a versatile, unified platform for data extraction.

For more information on the new SOAX plans, visit https://soax.com/blog/new-soax-plans

About SOAX

SOAX is building the future of data extraction. They provide data-hungry companies with an automated, one-stop platform for accessing web data quickly and ethically. SOAX’s extensive network of nearly 200 million ethically-sourced proxies, combined with powerful scraping APIs, enables businesses to unlock valuable insights in a fraction of the time it takes with traditional methods.

Recognized as a leader in the proxy market, SOAX prioritizes customer satisfaction through product performance, security, and legal compliance. They've earned industry recognition like "Newcomer of the Year" (Proxyway, 2021) and "Contender of the Year" (Proxyway, 2023) for their commitment to innovation and excellence. SOAX is leveraging AI to further enhance its platform and empower businesses with AI-powered data solutions.

