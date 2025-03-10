Helo Corp Prepares Market Launch of BioSense Watch with embedded AI Life CoPilot and Air Sensor

Combining Artificial Intelligence and a Wearable Air Quality Sensor Technology for a Healthier Lifestyle

San Francisco, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helo Corp. (OTC: HLOC) (“Helo” or "Company"), a data-driven wellness technology company leading the development of sensor loaded, artificial intelligence (AI) enabled devices to drive transformation of human wellness worldwide, announced that it is preparing for market launch of its BioSense Watch.

Helo’s BioSense Watch is the latest in a series of Helo wearables designed and manufactured for wellness users worldwide. Although only 6.5mm thick, it is loaded with sensors and is Helo's first wearable with an embedded personal air sensor. Unlike typical sensors that monitor air quality far away from the user, Helo’s BioSense Watch monitors air quality in the vicinity of the wearer. It has been designed to detect total volatile organic compounds (TVOC), estimate CO2, and monitor indoor and outdoor air quality.

Alfonso Cioffi, Helo's SVP of Product Development and Manufacturing stated that, "While we have a very experienced and expert team, it has been a significant challenge to incorporate all our chosen sensors into such a thin watch. We are now preparing for mass production and that we are the first in the world to incorporate an air quality sensor into a watch."

In addition to the air sensor, Helo’s BioSense Watch has sensors which help monitor sleep, blood oxygenation, temperature, body composition, heart rate variability as well as being payment enabled and employing an encrypted proof-of-sensing chip that digitally signs deidentified wearer data so that wearers who enroll for this feature, can be rewarded for their data, without the need to disclose their sensitive personal data.

Helo's BioSense Watch will go to market under the Vyvo™ brand, promoted worldwide using the Vyvo SocialFi sales referral model.

"It is important that we leverage our technology in a tangible way, now that we have completed our restructuring initiatives and streamlined our business. We are delighted that our BioSense Watch will begin shipping in 25Q2," stated Sean McVeigh, Helo's Chief Executive Officer. He continued, "Our BioSense Watch will be pre-enabled with a wearer specific AI Operating System (OS) which will learn about and assist the wearer. Their OS, or Life CoPilot, will also interact with Helo's other products so the wearer can enjoy ongoing conversations with their OS, follow advice from their OS and work towards transforming the wearer's health and wellness."

