Long-term Brain Effects from COVID Vaccine Discussed in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rushed into production, the mRNA COVID vaccine was administered to 100 million people too soon to see any possible long-term neurologic effects, particularly in babies of mothers vaccinated during pregnancy, writes Steven Hatfill, M.D., in the spring issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

In pregnant rats, the spike protein produced by the vaccine was shown to penetrate the blood-brain barrier, induce inflammatory changes in the brain, and generate behavioral changes in male progeny, Dr. Hatfill states. A statistically significant number exhibited autism-like behaviors, with reduced numbers of neurons in their brains and impaired motor performance. These findings were consistent with interference with a major neurodevelopmental pathway.

Cases of rapid acceleration of existing Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease or onset of CJD symptoms within a few weeks of COVID vaccination raise the question of a link with neurogenerative disorders, he writes. The injection of purified spike protein into mice caused brain cell death and the appearance of biomarkers normally associated with Alzheimer disease.

By August 2022, under accusations of fraudulent activity, incomplete or lost clinical data, and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) legal action, Dr. Hatfill states that an outside reanalysis of the original placebo-controlled, Phase III randomized clinical trial data revealed a shocking negative benefit-to-harm ratio for both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 products. “It was far more dangerous to take a mRNA vaccine than it was to contract and be hospitalized with COVID-19.”

The next-generation cost needs to be added to the long-term effects on vaccinees. Yet, Dr. Hatfill writes, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) has continued to promote the mass vaccination of pregnant women in contrast to the traditional cautionary stance on the use of new products in pregnancy.

“Such intergenerational damage would constitute a catastrophic burden on society,” he concludes. “Further damage needs to be prevented, and we need to prepare resources to care for children already harmed.”

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.