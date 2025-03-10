Encore Data Products Set to Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions at BrainStorm Educational Technology Conference

Lafayette, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lafayette, Colorado -

Encore Data Products has announced that they will be participating in the BrainStorm Educational Technology Conference coming up from March 9-11, 2025, in Wisconsin Dells. The event focuses on bringing together people from the education sector to share ideas and inspire innovation, drawing over 900 attendees, 170 vendors, and 160 sessions filled with valuable insights.

The BrainStorm Conference is an important event for education technologists and Ed Tech vendors to share knowledge and exchange ideas. Attendees can expect sessions that focus on technology, networking opportunities, and one-on-one interactions with significant vendors. The event also includes a Vendor Fair, where participants can engage directly with companies like Encore Data Products.

A representative from Encore Data Products, expressed excitement about the company participating in the conference: "BrainStorm is a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with educators and show how our audio solutions can enhance learning environments. Our products are designed with the needs of modern classrooms in mind, helping educational institutions meet their diverse challenges."

At the conference, Encore Data Products intends to showcase two popular headsets: the Avid WonderEars AP-400 and the TWT Audio TW-110. The WonderEars AP-400, equipped with a 3.5mm plug, provides high-quality audio experiences suitable for a wide range of applications, including music and communication. This headset is particularly well-suited for environments that emphasize school testing headsets, offering clear sound and comfort for long durations. More details about the WonderEars AP-400 are available on the Encore Data Products website.

The TWT Audio TW-110 features an ultra-ergonomic design and a 3.5mm TRRS plug, making it compatible with most devices with a standard headphone jack. Designed for comfort and dependable performance, this headset is great for both classroom use and individual student activities. The TWT Audio TW-110 also supports school testing headsets and protocols with its durable and user-friendly design. Additional information about the TW-110 can be accessed through the Encore Data Products platform.

The BrainStorm event will also feature the WETL CTO Clinic, a professional development event on March 9th. This part of the conference offers educational technology leaders the opportunity to interact with experts, join discussions, and gain valuable insights from their peers. Encore Data Products is eager to contribute to these discussions, highlighting their commitment to advancing educational technology.

"As a company deeply invested in education, we value the importance of these gatherings," the representative further stated. "We are thrilled to be part of discussions on current trends and the evolving needs within the K-20 education community. Our aim is to offer solutions that match the changing demands of educators and students."

Additional details on the event, including registration information, can be found on the conference website. Encore Data Products encourages educators, technologists, and vendors to partake in this shared exploration of educational innovation.

By attending the BrainStorm Conference, Encore Data Products hopes to solidify its reputation as a reliable provider of audio and technology products for educational settings. Using platforms like BrainStorm, the company seeks to improve understanding and the integration of technology in classrooms, aiming to better learning outcomes. Information about their headphone and AV technology offerings, clean and healthy supplies, and AV accessories is continuously updated and made accessible to educators and institutions through their site.

Recent News: Encore Made an Impact at 2025 TCEA Convention, Attended by Educators Nationwide

