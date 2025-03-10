Clear Street Accelerates Product Roll Out

Launches Cross-Margin and Enhanced Risk Management Capabilities

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street , (“Clear Street,” “the Company”), a cloud-native financial technology firm on a mission to modernize the brokerage ecosystem, today announced the roll out of OCC Cross-Margin capabilities, allowing futures and options traders to consolidate margin requirements and improve capital efficiency. OCC Cross-Margin capabilities were launched in anticipation of increased client demand.

Clear Street’s modern technology infrastructure allows for rapid product build and roll outs, going from conception to production in a matter of weeks, always driven to empower clients with best-in-class products, tools and teams to navigate capital markets around the world.

Jon Daplyn, COO of Clear Street, said, “The launch of OCC Cross-Margin capabilities is a testament to the speed and agility of our technology stack. Our team worked around the clock to make it happen, delivering a professional grade product in just weeks, giving our customers the tools they need for their businesses.”

Clear Street’s expansion into OCC Cross-Margin reflects its commitment to providing solutions that address real-world client challenges. The OCC Cross-Margin product helps clients bridge their Futures and Equity Index Options trading activity, creating greater efficiency in risk management and capital deployment. Clients have already begun leveraging the feature to enhance their trading strategies.

Traditionally, active market participants have relied solely on large banks for cross-margin and complex, active trading strategies. Clear Street is changing that paradigm, having launched the first full-service FCM with these sophisticated capabilities in over a decade.

Chris Smith, CEO of Clear Street Futures, stated, “Clear Street Futures clients are already leveraging our cross-margin capabilities, and the initial feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. We’re excited to offer this solution to eligible customers seeking to optimize their VIX Futures and E-Mini S&P Futures and Options portfolios.”

Smith said, in closing, “This is just the beginning - our teams are focused on expanding our offerings and delivering best-in-class solutions that empower our clients to trade more efficiently and manage risk effectively.”

About Clear Street:

Clear Street is modernizing the brokerage ecosystem with financial technology and services that empower market participants with real-time data and best-in-class products, tools and teams, to navigate capital markets around the world. Complemented by white-glove service, Clear Street's cloud-native, proprietary product suite delivers financing, derivatives, execution and more to power client success, adding efficiency to the market and enabling clients to minimize risk, redundancy and cost. Clear Street’s goal is to create a single platform for every asset class, in every country and in any currency. For more information, visit https://clearstreet.io .

Contact:

press@clearstreet.io

Clear Street does not provide investment, legal, regulatory, tax, or compliance advice. Consult professionals in these fields to address your specific circumstances. These materials are: (i) solely an overview of Clear Street’s products and services; (ii) provided for informational purposes only; and (iii) subject to change without notice or obligation to replace any information contained therein.

Products and services are offered by Clear Street LLC as a Broker Dealer member FINRA and SIPC and a Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC and member of NFA. Additional information about Clear Street is available on FINRA BrokerCheck , including its Customer Relationship Summary and NFA BASIC | NFA (futures.org) .

Copyright © 2025 Clear Street LLC. All rights reserved. Clear Street and the Shield Logo are Registered Trademarks of Clear Street LLC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.