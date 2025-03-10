ERA Wallet Launches with Innovative Security and Control Features

ERA Wallet proposes an advanced cold storage solution for cryptocurrency users prioritizing security, transparency, and self-sovereignty. The wallet's official launch comes at a time of high demand for higher security standards in the crypto industry.

Dubai, UAE, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERA Wallet , a next-generation hardware wallet, announced its official launch, showcasing an extensive set of innovative features catering to modern crypto users. unparalleled security, control, and transparency.

ERA Wallet has several features that help it stand out from other crypto hardware wallets. For example, it is the one of the first cold storage device with a fully transparent transaction signing mechanism. The wallet uses an intelligent parsing library that analyzes and displays information clearly. This advanced system allows users to fully see and verify the transaction’s real information before signing. The user can then make an informed decision to sign or reject the transaction, eliminating the risk of blind signing.

Similar to other ERA Wallet safety mechanisms, this feature addresses the increasing demand for higher security in crypto transactions. The recent ByBit case, which saw the popular cryptocurrency exchange lose $1 billion in a security breach, is a clear example of the danger posed by blind, unverified transactions. ERA Wallet drastically minimizes this risk and enables users to regain complete control over their assets, preventing unauthorized transactions and fraud.

Other groundbreaking features included in the ERA Wallet Hardware:

Era Recovery

This revolutionary recovery system enables wallet restoration without exposing the seed phrase. Users can choose between two Modes—single and Multiple—to enable restoration via one or more cards. The chip prevents unauthorized access, duplication, or modification and 50-Year Data Retention Guarantees long-term security.

Multi-Wallet Support

ERA Wallet Hardware allows users to manage up to 10 independent crypto portfolios on one device. Each portfolio can have its own seed phrase and password.

Advanced Entropy System

This feature will randomly generate a seed phrase by utilizing five independent entropy sources, including Touch input, Camera, Accelerometer, True Random Number Generator (TRNG) in MCU, and an additional TRNG in the Secure Element for enhanced security.

Air-Gapped Security

ERA Wallet is air-gapped, a rare feature among cold crypto storage devices. The wallet never connects to the internet, USB, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi. Instead, users must sign transactions offline using QR codes and NFC. This advanced feature eliminates the risk of remote attacks.

Seamless Integration with Popular Wallets

ERA Wallet supports MetaMask, Safe Wallet, Rabby Wallet, and imToken and soon with OKX and Blue Wallet providing a frictionless user experience via QR code and NFC interactions.

Premium Design and Durability

The ERA Wallet features a highly durable yet lightweight anodized aluminum design. It also has an E-Ink touchscreen display, IPх7 water resistance, and a battery life of up to 6 months in standby mode.

Security and Transparency

Lastly, ERA Wallet prioritizes security and transparency above all. To this end, the wallet’s firmware and software are fully open-source, allowing community verification and independent audits to confirm there are no backdoors or vulnerabilities. One such example is the recent KeyLab audit .

About ERA Wallet

ERA Wallet proposes an advanced cold storage solution for cryptocurrency users prioritizing security, transparency, and self-sovereignty. The wallet's official launch comes at a time of high demand for higher security standards in the crypto industry. ERA Wallet addresses user concerns and provides crypto enthusiasts with better storage devices for their digital assets.

The company provides a one-year warranty, including free repair or replacement within this period. Moreover, it offers dedicated customer support for troubleshooting and issues.

The ERA Wallet is available to order on the official website .

You can learn more about ERA Wallet at these links: (X) Twitter | Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn







Anastasia Sumina info at hwlt.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.